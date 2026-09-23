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Ukraine sent two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea, Zelenskiy says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine sent two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea, Zelenskiy says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics War

Ukraine Transfers Two North Korean Soldiers to South Korea During Ongoing Conflict

Details and Implications of the Transfer

By Tom Balmforth and Brenda Goh

Announcement at the United Nations

UNITED NATIONS/SEOUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine has transferred two North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday in an address to the United Nations General Assembly.

"Recently, we sent two North Korean prisoners of war to the Republic of Korea," said Zelenskiy in his speech. 

Challenges in Capturing the Soldiers

"These guys are not easy to capture alive. One of them, when he realized he was going to be taken prisoner, tried to kill himself. And he was shocked that fate did not let him die."

Background of the Captured Soldiers

Zelenskiy did not provide more details about the return. Ukraine captured the two North Koreans in Russia's Kursk region in January last year. They were the first North Korean soldiers to be apprehended alive since the country entered the Russia-Ukraine war in 2024.

Negotiations and Human Rights Concerns

Zelenskiy said at the time that he would hand them over to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un if he could facilitate their exchange for Ukrainians held captive in Russia. 

Calls for Repatriation to South Korea

Human rights groups, however, urged him to repatriate them to South Korea citing the risks of punishments the soldiers faced. South Korean media reported that the two captured soldiers had expressed their desire to defect to South Korea. 

South Korea's unification and foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

North Korea's Role in the Russia-Ukraine War

Zelenskiy in his speech also criticised North Korea for sending its troops to fight for Russia. 

Scale of North Korean Involvement

"This is madness too. Why should Koreans give their lives in a war against Ukraine? Kim Jong Un uses them like currency. And he gets something in return," he said.

North Korea has sent around 14,000 to 15,000 soldiers since 2024 to support Russia's war against Ukraine, according to Ukrainian and South Korean estimates. Most of them have been deployed in the Russian region of Kursk, where they helped Moscow's forces repel a Ukrainian incursion.

Military Support and Supplies

The country has also supplied Russia with millions of artillery and mortar rounds, ballistic missiles, long-range artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, according to Ukrainian and independent assessments.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Joyce Lee in Seoul and Tom Balmforth in New York; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • The two North Korean POWs were captured during Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region in early 2025 and were the first North Korean soldiers apprehended alive in the conflict. (graphics.thomsonreuters.com)
  • President Zelenskiy announced their transfer to South Korea during the UN General Assembly on September 23, 2026, noting their attempt to take their own lives upon capture and their shock at surviving—he framed the move as respecting humanitarian principles and the soldiers’ wishes. (pravda.com.ua)
  • North Korea has deployed between 14,000 to 15,000 troops to support Russia's war effort in Ukraine, primarily in the Kursk region. They have additionally supplied Moscow with significant artillery and missile capabilities. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ukraine transfer North Korean soldiers to South Korea?
Ukraine sent two North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea due to concerns over their safety if repatriated to North Korea and their wish to defect.
How were the North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine?
Ukrainian forces captured the two North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk region in January last year.
What role did North Korean soldiers play in the Russia-Ukraine war?
North Korea sent up to 15,000 soldiers to support Russia, mainly deployed in the Kursk region, assisting Moscow's forces.
Did the North Korean soldiers want to defect to South Korea?
According to South Korean media, the captured North Korean soldiers had expressed their desire to defect to South Korea.
What was Zelenskiy's message to world leaders regarding North Korea?
Zelenskiy criticized North Korea for sending troops to fight for Russia and likened their use as 'currency' by Kim Jong Un.

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