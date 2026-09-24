Denmark Expects Russia to Escalate Hybrid Warfare in Europe, Intelligence Warns

Escalation of Hybrid Warfare Threats in Europe

Denmark's Intelligence Assessment

COPENHAGEN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Denmark expects Russia to escalate hybrid warfare in the coming months, the Danish defence intelligence service said in a new threat assessment on Thursday.

Recent Incidents and European Response

Hybrid Warfare and Sabotage on European Soil

Hybrid warfare and sabotage on European soil gained renewed attention after Germany recently blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at the Leipzig/Halle Airport, prompting European Union members to call for new sanctions against Russia.

Predicted Intensification of Attacks

Danish Intelligence Service Statement

"The Danish defence intelligence service assesses that in the coming months, Russia will further intensify its hybrid warfare by carrying out more frequent attacks against the West and NATO, with greater consequences for the affected countries than in the past," the intelligence service said in the assessment.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Soren Jeppesen and Louise Rasmussen, editing by Stine Jacobsen)