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Denmark expects Russia to escalate hybrid warfare in coming months, intelligence service says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Denmark expects Russia to escalate hybrid warfare in coming months, intelligence service says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Denmark Expects Russia to Escalate Hybrid Warfare in Europe, Intelligence Warns

Escalation of Hybrid Warfare Threats in Europe

Denmark's Intelligence Assessment

COPENHAGEN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Denmark expects Russia to escalate hybrid warfare in the coming months, the Danish defence intelligence service said in a new threat assessment on Thursday.

Recent Incidents and European Response

Hybrid Warfare and Sabotage on European Soil

Hybrid warfare and sabotage on European soil gained renewed attention after Germany recently blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at the Leipzig/Halle Airport, prompting European Union members to call for new sanctions against Russia.

Predicted Intensification of Attacks

Danish Intelligence Service Statement

 "The Danish defence intelligence service assesses that in the coming months, Russia will further intensify its hybrid warfare by carrying out more frequent attacks against the West and NATO, with greater consequences for the affected countries than in the past," the intelligence service said in the assessment. 

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Soren Jeppesen and Louise Rasmussen, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Key Takeaways

  • Denmark’s intelligence service foresees intensification of Russian hybrid threats targeting NATO and Western infrastructure in the near future, citing growing frequency and impact of such operations. (pet.dk)
  • Germany’s attribution of the August drone attack near a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle Airport to Russia has heightened EU calls for tougher sanctions and infrastructure protection. (theguardian.com)
  • Hybrid warfare by Russia—encompassing sabotage, cyber‑attacks, disinformation, and drone incursions—has seen a fourfold increase since 2024, reflecting a coherent strategy to undermine European unity and support for Ukraine. (emergency.ceip.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Denmark's recent assessment regarding Russian activities?
Denmark's defence intelligence service expects Russia to escalate hybrid warfare and attacks against the West and NATO in the coming months.
What recent event sparked renewed attention on hybrid warfare in Europe?
A recent attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany, blamed on Russia, brought renewed focus to hybrid warfare in Europe.
How does Denmark expect the impact of Russian hybrid warfare to change?
Denmark's intelligence service anticipates that future Russian hybrid attacks may have greater consequences for affected countries than in the past.
What has been the European Union's response to the threat of Russian hybrid warfare?
The European Union has called for new sanctions against Russia following recent incidents tied to hybrid warfare.
Who contributed to the reporting and editing of this article?
The article was reported by Soren Jeppesen and Louise Rasmussen, and edited by Stine Jacobsen.

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