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Russia says no decision yet on possible Putin-Trump summit in December - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says no decision yet on possible Putin-Trump summit in December

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Kremlin Yet to Decide on Potential Putin-Trump Summit at G20 in Miami

Uncertainty Surrounds Prospective Putin-Trump Meeting

Kremlin’s Current Stance on Summit Plans

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that no decision had been taken yet on a possible summit in December between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, and that it was too early to talk about the agenda for such a meeting.

Invitation to G20 in Miami

The United States invited Putin to a December G20 meeting in Miami, Florida where he could hold a summit with Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.

Potential Discussion Topics

Asked what the two presidents might discuss, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "It is premature to speak about this right now. No decision has been made yet. We certainly appreciate this kind invitation, we value it, and it will be reviewed and coordinated, after which an appropriate decision will be reached."

Background: US-Russia Relations and Ukraine

Trump’s Efforts Toward Ukraine Peace

Trump has been trying since returning to the White House in January last year to broker an end to the war in Ukraine, but without achieving a breakthrough.

Russia’s Position on a Peace Settlement

Peskov reiterated Russia's position that it is seeking a peace settlement, not a temporary ceasefire.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • No formal decision yet by Russia on Putin attending the December G20 in Miami – Kremlin spokesman Peskov said it’s premature to discuss agenda or plans (themoscowtimes.com)
  • U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on Sept. 23 that Washington has invited Putin to the summit and hopes he will accept (rferl.org)
  • The G20 summit, slated for Dec. 14–15 at Trump’s Doral resort in Miami, represents a rare high‑level diplomatic opportunity amid ongoing efforts to press for a peace settlement in Ukraine (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Has a decision been made on a Putin-Trump summit in December?
No, the Kremlin reports that no decision has been made yet regarding a possible Putin-Trump summit in December.
Where was President Putin invited to meet with President Trump?
President Putin was invited to a G20 meeting in December in Miami, Florida.
What topics might be discussed at the potential summit?
It is too early to discuss the agenda for a possible summit, according to the Kremlin.
What is Russia's stated position on the war in Ukraine?
Russia reiterates that it is seeking a peace settlement, not just a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine.
Who confirmed the U.S. invitation to Putin for the G20 meeting?
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the invitation.

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