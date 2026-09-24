Kremlin Yet to Decide on Potential Putin-Trump Summit at G20 in Miami

Uncertainty Surrounds Prospective Putin-Trump Meeting

Kremlin’s Current Stance on Summit Plans

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that no decision had been taken yet on a possible summit in December between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, and that it was too early to talk about the agenda for such a meeting.

Invitation to G20 in Miami

The United States invited Putin to a December G20 meeting in Miami, Florida where he could hold a summit with Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.

Potential Discussion Topics

Asked what the two presidents might discuss, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "It is premature to speak about this right now. No decision has been made yet. We certainly appreciate this kind invitation, we value it, and it will be reviewed and coordinated, after which an appropriate decision will be reached."

Background: US-Russia Relations and Ukraine

Trump’s Efforts Toward Ukraine Peace

Trump has been trying since returning to the White House in January last year to broker an end to the war in Ukraine, but without achieving a breakthrough.

Russia’s Position on a Peace Settlement

Peskov reiterated Russia's position that it is seeking a peace settlement, not a temporary ceasefire.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)