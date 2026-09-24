Nine Kazakh Military Personnel Killed in Mangistau Training Accident
Details of the Mangistau Naval Training Tragedy
Incident Overview
ALMATY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Nine Kazakh military personnel were killed after being swept out to sea during a naval training exercise, the country's Defence Ministry said on Thursday.
Location of the Accident
In a statement, the ministry said the incident happened in Kazakhstan's western Mangistau region, which adjoins the Caspian Sea.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)