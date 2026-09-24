GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Shareholders supporting PHP's bid for Assura in finance news - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts a financial market scene highlighting Assura shareholders' support for PHP's takeover bid, emphasizing investor confidence in UK finance amid private equity competition.
Headlines

Nine Kazakh military personnel dead after being washed out to sea during exercises

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Military Kazakhstan News

Nine Kazakh Military Personnel Killed in Mangistau Training Accident

Details of the Mangistau Naval Training Tragedy

Incident Overview

ALMATY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Nine Kazakh military personnel were killed after being swept out to sea during a naval training exercise, the country's Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Location of the Accident

In a statement, the ministry said the incident happened in Kazakhstan's western Mangistau region, which adjoins the Caspian Sea.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • The incident occurred during a naval training exercise in Kazakhstan’s Mangistau region, adjacent to the Caspian Sea; nine personnel were swept out to sea and killed, as confirmed by the Defence Ministry on September 24, 2026 (qumash.kz).
  • Eyewitness and local reports indicate that sudden adverse weather and high waves may have contributed to the tragedy; initial unverified reports varied on casualties and included missing personnel (qumash.kz).
  • Kazakhstan’s Naval Forces have been conducting exercises in the Caspian Sea to enhance readiness and rescue capabilities; this includes maneuvers led by Vice-Admiral Saken Bekzhanov, focusing on combat operations and emergency response actions (gov.kz).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Kazakh military personnel died in the naval training exercise?
Nine Kazakh military personnel were killed during the naval training exercise.
Where did the incident involving Kazakh military personnel occur?
The incident happened in Kazakhstan's western Mangistau region, which borders the Caspian Sea.
What caused the deaths during the Kazakh naval training exercise?
The personnel were swept out to sea during a naval training exercise.
Who reported the incident involving the Kazakh military?
Kazakhstan's Defence Ministry reported the incident.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russia says no decision yet on possible Putin-Trump summit in December

Russia says no decision yet on possible Putin-Trump summit in December

Image for Russian strikes kill eight in Ukraine, damage maternity clinic

Russian strikes kill eight in Ukraine, damage maternity clinic

Image for Ukrainian foreign minister says he discussed keeping tension low with Iranian counterpart

Ukrainian foreign minister says he discussed keeping tension low with Iranian counterpart

Image for Italy's Colosseum closes after worker dies in accident

Italy's Colosseum closes after worker dies in accident

Image for Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years for New York sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years for New York sexual assault

Image for Race to evacuate war-damaged Gaza buildings after deadly apartment block collapse

Race to evacuate war-damaged Gaza buildings after deadly apartment block collapse

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Norway gives additional $13 million in aid to Palestinians
Norway gives additional $13 million in aid to Palestinians
Image for Israeli bulldozers smash Palestinian olive trees ahead of annual harvest
Israeli bulldozers smash Palestinian olive trees ahead of annual harvest
Image for Poland suspects fire at Starlink station was act of sabotage
Poland suspects fire at Starlink station was act of sabotage
Image for Exclusive-US drafted a memo condemning UK over West Bank sanctions. It was never released
Exclusive-US drafted a memo condemning UK over West Bank sanctions. It was never released
Image for US says China trade truce extended as Trump welcomes Xi
US says China trade truce extended as Trump welcomes Xi
Image for The women volunteers of Borneo battling worst wildfires in 11 years
The women volunteers of Borneo battling worst wildfires in 11 years
Image for Russia pounds Kyiv with drone strikes as Zelenskiy addresses the UN
Russia pounds Kyiv with drone strikes as Zelenskiy addresses the UN
Image for US invites Putin to December G20 meeting, possible Trump summit
US invites Putin to December G20 meeting, possible Trump summit
Image for Burnham backs lifting restrictions on alcohol at English soccer matches
Burnham backs lifting restrictions on alcohol at English soccer matches
Image for Zelenskiy warns of painful winter for Russia if energy truce talks fail
Zelenskiy warns of painful winter for Russia if energy truce talks fail
Image for International Criminal Court convicts Central African militia leader
International Criminal Court convicts Central African militia leader
Image for Argentina accuses UN of ignoring rising tensions over Falkland Islands
Argentina accuses UN of ignoring rising tensions over Falkland Islands
View All Headlines Posts