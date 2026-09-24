Airbus Pitches Eurofighter Typhoon to Replace Portugal’s Aging F-16 Jets

Airbus Proposes Eurofighter Typhoon as Replacement for Portugal's F-16 Fleet

By Sergio Goncalves

Airbus Plans Unsolicited Proposal

LISBON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Airbus said on Thursday it plans to submit an unsolicited proposal to Portugal in late October or early November to supply Eurofighter Typhoon jets as the country seeks to replace its ageing F-16 fleet, pitching the European-built warplane as better suited to Lisbon's needs than Lockheed Martin's F-35.

Competition for Portugal's Fighter Jet Deal

Portugal has yet to launch a formal tender to replace its 28 upgraded F-16M fighter jets, but the Airbus move signals intensifying competition for a deal that would deepen Lisbon's defence ties with either European or US partners. Airbus manufactures the Typhoon alongside Britain's BAE Systems and Italy's Leonardo.

Financing and Cooperation Details

The proposal would include "public and private financing solutions for Portugal in order to alleviate the payment plan", coupled with industrial participation and military cooperation linked to the offer, Eurofighter campaign manager for Portugal, Ivan Gonzalez Exposito, told reporters.

Potential Benefits for Portugal

Airbus Defence & Space Head of Europe Jose Luis de Miguel said Portugal could also benefit from stronger defence, political and industrial ties with key European partners in the Eurofighter programme.

Portugal's Defence Minister Nuno Melo has said he wants to see competition among manufacturers to maximise benefits for the country and its industries.

Rival Jets and Strategic Considerations

The Typhoon faces competition from Lockheed Martin's F-35, widely seen by defence analysts as the leading contender, as well as Dassault Aviation's Rafale and Saab's Gripen E.

Portuguese Air Force Mission Requirements

Gonzalez Exposito said the Portuguese Air Force's primary tasks centre on air policing, NATO quick reaction alert missions and the protection of national airspace and waters, rather than conducting offensive operations deep inside enemy territory, which is the primary purpose of the F-35 stealth fighter.

"For that the Eurofighter is the ideal solution," he said, describing it as "the best air superiority fighter in the world".

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves;)