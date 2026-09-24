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Airbus pitches Eurofighter to Portugal as best replacement for F-16 jets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus pitches Eurofighter to Portugal as best replacement for F-16 jets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Airbus Pitches Eurofighter Typhoon to Replace Portugal’s Aging F-16 Jets

Airbus Proposes Eurofighter Typhoon as Replacement for Portugal's F-16 Fleet

By Sergio Goncalves

Airbus Plans Unsolicited Proposal

LISBON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Airbus said on Thursday it plans to submit an unsolicited proposal to Portugal in late October or early November to supply Eurofighter Typhoon jets as the country seeks to replace its ageing F-16 fleet, pitching the European-built warplane as better suited to Lisbon's needs than Lockheed Martin's F-35.

Competition for Portugal's Fighter Jet Deal

Portugal has yet to launch a formal tender to replace its 28 upgraded F-16M fighter jets, but the Airbus move signals intensifying competition for a deal that would deepen Lisbon's defence ties with either European or US partners. Airbus manufactures the Typhoon alongside Britain's BAE Systems and Italy's Leonardo.

Financing and Cooperation Details

The proposal would include "public and private financing solutions for Portugal in order to alleviate the payment plan", coupled with industrial participation and military cooperation linked to the offer, Eurofighter campaign manager for Portugal, Ivan Gonzalez Exposito, told reporters.

Potential Benefits for Portugal

Airbus Defence & Space Head of Europe Jose Luis de Miguel said Portugal could also benefit from stronger defence, political and industrial ties with key European partners in the Eurofighter programme.  

Portugal's Defence Minister Nuno Melo has said he wants to see competition among manufacturers to maximise benefits for the country and its industries.

Rival Jets and Strategic Considerations

The Typhoon faces competition from Lockheed Martin's F-35, widely seen by defence analysts as the leading contender, as well as Dassault Aviation's Rafale and Saab's Gripen E.

Portuguese Air Force Mission Requirements

Gonzalez Exposito said the Portuguese Air Force's primary tasks centre on air policing, NATO quick reaction alert missions and the protection of national airspace and waters, rather than conducting offensive operations deep inside enemy territory, which is the primary purpose of the F-35 stealth fighter.

"For that the Eurofighter is the ideal solution," he said, describing it as "the best air superiority fighter in the world".

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves;)

Key Takeaways

  • Airbus aims to pre‑empt a formal tender by submitting an unsolicited Eurofighter offer later this year, targeting replacement of Portugal’s F‑16M fleet.
  • The proposal emphasizes public/private financing, industrial participation, and reinforced European defence and political ties via Eurofighter partners.
  • Portugal has not yet launched a formal tender, and is considering competition from the F‑35, Rafale, Gripen E, with strategic priorities focused on air policing and NATO missions rather than stealth.
  • Portugal's Defence Ministry intends to evaluate options technically and geopolitically, with previous statements signaling interest in a 5th‑generation fighter but renewed emphasis on European alternatives.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Airbus proposing the Eurofighter Typhoon to Portugal?
Airbus is proposing the Eurofighter Typhoon as the ideal solution for Portugal's need to replace its aging F-16 jets, offering financing solutions and deeper ties with European defense partners.
What alternatives is Portugal considering for its F-16 replacement?
Portugal is also considering Lockheed Martin's F-35, Dassault Aviation's Rafale, and Saab's Gripen E as alternatives to the Eurofighter Typhoon.
What are the primary tasks of the Portuguese Air Force?
The Portuguese Air Force mainly conducts air policing, NATO quick reaction alert missions, and the protection of national airspace and waters.
How does Airbus plan to make its offer attractive to Portugal?
Airbus will include public and private financing solutions, industrial participation, and military cooperation as part of its Eurofighter proposal.
Has Portugal launched a formal tender for F-16 replacement?
No, Portugal has not yet launched a formal tender to replace its F-16M fighter jets.

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