US to Continue Limited but Critical Support for NATO, Top General Confirms
US Commitment to NATO and Evolving European Defense Roles
General Grynkewich Outlines Continued US Support
Sept 24 (Reuters) - NATO's top commander said on Thursday the United States would continue to provide "critical but more limited capabilities" to the alliance as Europeans take up a greater role in defending the continent.
Leadership Transition at NATO Headquarters
U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, was speaking in a phone interview with Reuters en route to a change of command ceremony at a NATO headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, where a British army general will take over from a U.S. Navy vice admiral.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, editing by Andrew Gray)