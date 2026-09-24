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US to provide critical but more limited capabilities to NATO, top commander says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US to provide critical but more limited capabilities to NATO, top commander says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Finance Banking headlines NATO US Military

US to Continue Limited but Critical Support for NATO, Top General Confirms

US Commitment to NATO and Evolving European Defense Roles

General Grynkewich Outlines Continued US Support

Sept 24 (Reuters) - NATO's top commander said on Thursday the United States would continue to provide "critical but more limited capabilities" to the alliance as Europeans take up a greater role in defending the continent.

Leadership Transition at NATO Headquarters

U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, was speaking in a phone interview with Reuters en route to a change of command ceremony at a NATO headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, where a British army general will take over from a U.S. Navy vice admiral.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, editing by Andrew Gray)

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. is gradually reducing its conventional contributions to NATO’s Force Model—particularly air and maritime assets—freeing it to redirect resources toward other theaters like the Indo‑Pacific, while still maintaining its nuclear umbrella role. (airandspaceforces.com)
  • European NATO allies and Canada increased defence spending by roughly 20% in 2025 and have largely filled the gaps left by reduced U.S. capabilities in NATO plans. (csis.org)
  • Analysts warn of a potential defence gap: European conventional forces may still lag behind requirements to fully secure the continent, especially in maritime surveillance and rapid response, as the U.S. scales back. (stripes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did NATO's top commander say about US support?
He said the US will continue to provide critical but more limited capabilities to NATO.
Why is the US reducing its role in NATO?
Because Europeans are expected to take a greater role in defending their continent.
Who is the new NATO commander at Norfolk, Virginia?
A British army general is taking over from a US Navy vice admiral.
Where did the NATO command change take place?
The ceremony was held at NATO headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia.
Who reported the news on the NATO command change?
Sabine Siebold reported the news, with editing by Andrew Gray.

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