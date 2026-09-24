Norway Approves $13 Million Additional Aid for Palestinians via UN and World Bank
Norway's Increased Financial Support for Palestinian Territories
HELSINKI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Norway's government said on Thursday it will give an additional 125 million Norwegian crowns ($13.17 million) in aid to the occupied Palestinian territories through the United Nations and the World Bank, including public sector budget support.
Background on Norway's Support for Palestine
- Norway recognised a Palestinian state in 2024 and chairs the international donor group for the Palestinians.
Statements from Norwegian Officials
- Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement the need for international support was "greater than ever".
- Eide also criticised Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank.
Future Aid Commitments
- Norway is providing around 1 billion Norwegian crowns in assistance to the Palestinians in 2026.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 9.4941 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Louise Rasmussen and Terje Solsvik)