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Norway gives additional $13 million in aid to Palestinians - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Norway gives additional $13 million in aid to Palestinians

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Norway Approves $13 Million Additional Aid for Palestinians via UN and World Bank

Norway's Increased Financial Support for Palestinian Territories

HELSINKI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Norway's government said on Thursday it will give an additional 125 million Norwegian crowns ($13.17 million) in aid to the occupied Palestinian territories through the United Nations and the World Bank, including public sector budget support.

Background on Norway's Support for Palestine

  • Norway recognised a Palestinian state in 2024 and chairs the international donor group for the Palestinians.

Statements from Norwegian Officials

  • Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement the need for international support was "greater than ever".
  • Eide also criticised Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank.
Future Aid Commitments
  • Norway is providing around 1 billion Norwegian crowns in assistance to the Palestinians in 2026.
Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 9.4941 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Louise Rasmussen and Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Norway contributes NOK 125 million in additional aid on Sept 24, complementing its approximately NOK 1 billion assistance planned for 2026.
  • Aid channels include UN mechanisms, World Bank budget support, and UNRWA; UNRWA alone is receiving NOK 275 million in 2026 and Palestine-directed humanitarian aid totals NOK 239 million.
  • Norway recognised the State of Palestine in May 2024 and currently chairs the international donor group (AHLC), with FM Eide emphasising unprecedented need and condemning Israeli settlement expansion.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much additional aid is Norway providing to Palestinians in 2024?
Norway is providing an additional 125 million Norwegian crowns ($13.17 million) to the Palestinian territories.
Which organizations will distribute Norway's aid to the Palestinians?
The aid will be delivered through the United Nations and the World Bank.
What kind of support is included in Norway's new aid package?
The package includes public sector budget support for the occupied Palestinian territories.
Who announced the increase in financial support for Palestinians?
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide made the announcement.
How much total assistance does Norway plan to provide to Palestinians by 2026?
Norway is providing around 1 billion Norwegian crowns in assistance to the Palestinians in 2026.

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