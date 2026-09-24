GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Poland's Tusk says inviting Putin to G20 may encourage Russian aggression - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Poland's Tusk says inviting Putin to G20 may encourage Russian aggression

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Geopolitics International Relations

Polish PM Tusk: G20 Invitation for Putin Risks Encouraging Russian Aggression

Concerns Over Putin's Participation in G20 Summit

Polish Prime Minister's Warning

WARSAW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to a December G20 meeting in ‌Miami, Florida may encourage Moscow to continue its aggression towards Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

US Perspective on the Invitation

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that he hoped Putin would accept the invitation and that it would give him the chance to engage with President Donald Trump and other world leaders.

Tusk's Conditional Support

"If inviting Putin to the G20 could bring us closer to a just peace, I would be absolutely in favour of it," Tusk told a news conference.

Risks of Encouraging Aggression

"However - and this is both my concern and what my experience tells me - at this stage, Russia might well view it as an encouragement to continue its aggressive policies. That is what I fear."

Kremlin's Response

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia would consider the invitation.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Tusk cautioned that, although inviting Putin to the G20 might aid peace efforts, it could at this stage be interpreted by Russia as validation of its aggressive policies, potentially prolonging the conflict. (apnews.com)
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed extending the invitation and described it as an opportunity for Putin to engage with President Trump and other world leaders at the December 2026 Miami summit. (marketscreener.com)
  • The Kremlin responded that it is 'grateful and appreciative' of the invitation and will deliberate through diplomatic channels while a decision is pending. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk oppose inviting Putin to the G20?
Tusk fears that inviting Putin may encourage Russia to continue its aggressive actions towards Ukraine.
What is the significance of the December G20 meeting?
The G20 meeting in December in Miami is expected to bring together world leaders to discuss global issues, possibly including the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
What was the US Secretary of State's view on inviting Putin?
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed hope that Putin would attend and that it would provide an opportunity to engage with President Trump and other leaders.
How has Russia responded to the G20 invitation?
The Kremlin stated that Russia would consider the invitation to the G20 meeting.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for German institutes lift growth forecasts, business morale rises

German institutes lift growth forecasts, business morale rises

Image for H&M promises change as slow sales undermine profit boost

H&M promises change as slow sales undermine profit boost

Image for Greek-operated air defence system shoots down ballistic missile, drone over Saudi

Greek-operated air defence system shoots down ballistic missile, drone over Saudi

Image for Russia starts exports from Arctic Vostok Oil project in boost to long-term production

Russia starts exports from Arctic Vostok Oil project in boost to long-term production

Image for Gucci's new 'Made in China' sneaker models break with Italian tradition

Gucci's new 'Made in China' sneaker models break with Italian tradition

Image for Dollar hits fresh 2-month peak, Swiss franc falls, Norwegian crown rises

Dollar hits fresh 2-month peak, Swiss franc falls, Norwegian crown rises

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Russia says no decision yet on possible Putin-Trump summit in December
Russia says no decision yet on possible Putin-Trump summit in December
Image for Nine Kazakh military personnel dead after being washed out to sea during exercises
Nine Kazakh military personnel dead after being washed out to sea during exercises
Image for Russian strikes kill eight in Ukraine, damage maternity clinic
Russian strikes kill eight in Ukraine, damage maternity clinic
Image for Norway gives additional $13 million in aid to Palestinians
Norway gives additional $13 million in aid to Palestinians
Image for Israeli bulldozers smash Palestinian olive trees ahead of annual harvest
Israeli bulldozers smash Palestinian olive trees ahead of annual harvest
Image for Exclusive-US drafted a memo condemning UK over West Bank sanctions. It was never released
Exclusive-US drafted a memo condemning UK over West Bank sanctions. It was never released
Image for Ukrainian foreign minister says he discussed keeping tension low with Iranian counterpart
Ukrainian foreign minister says he discussed keeping tension low with Iranian counterpart
Image for US says China trade truce extended as Trump welcomes Xi
US says China trade truce extended as Trump welcomes Xi
Image for The women volunteers of Borneo battling worst wildfires in 11 years
The women volunteers of Borneo battling worst wildfires in 11 years
Image for Russia pounds Kyiv with drone strikes as Zelenskiy addresses the UN
Russia pounds Kyiv with drone strikes as Zelenskiy addresses the UN
Image for US invites Putin to December G20 meeting, possible Trump summit
US invites Putin to December G20 meeting, possible Trump summit
Image for Burnham backs lifting restrictions on alcohol at English soccer matches
Burnham backs lifting restrictions on alcohol at English soccer matches
View All Headlines Posts