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Italy's Colosseum closes after worker dies in accident - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Colosseum closes after worker dies in accident

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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headlines Italy Tourism Labor Safety Culture

Italy's Colosseum Shuts for One Day After Worker Dies in Tragic Accident

Details and Reactions to the Colosseum Closure

Accident Overview

ROME, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Italy's Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli ordered the one-day closure of the Colosseum on Wednesday as a mark of respect after a worker was killed overnight in an accident.

Andrea Moretti, a 22-year-old technician, died after falling several metres while installing a new lighting system inside the ancient Roman arena.

Historical Significance of the Colosseum

Built 2,000 years ago, the Colosseum was the biggest amphitheatre in the Roman Empire, used to host gladiator fights, executions and animal hunts. It is Italy's most visited tourist attraction.

Official Responses

Prime Minister's Statement

"The news of the tragic death of Andrea Moretti, a skilled worker who died overnight ... has deeply shocked and saddened us," Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.

Actions by the Culture Minister

Culture Minister Giuli also ordered the suspension of all construction and maintenance work at the Colosseum until further notice.

Union and Public Reaction

Initial Closure Announcement

Initially, only a partial closure of the monument was announced, but this drew protests from Italy's biggest union, the CGIL.

Union's Demands

"Humanity comes before tourists," said Natale di Cola, the CGIL's Rome chief, adding that the union was calling on Giuli to explain all the circumstances surrounding Moretti's accident.

Previous Incidents

Recent Worker Fatalities

The incident comes less than a year after the death of a Romanian worker who was trapped for hours under the rubble of a partially collapsed medieval tower near the Colosseum last November.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Uras, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Andrea Moretti, a rope‑access technician aged 22, died in a workplace accident at the Colosseum on the night of September 22–23, 2026, during lighting installation work; he fell approximately 10 meters despite resuscitation efforts (ansa.it).
  • Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli ordered closure of the second‑tier section — later extended to the entire monument after union objections — as a mark of mourning; investigations by prosecutors, labor inspectors and Carabinieri are underway (ansa.it).
  • This tragedy highlights the ongoing issue of workplace fatalities in Italy—where workplace safety remains a critical priority—underscored by recent measures such as a contractor digital badge initiative and union demands for stronger protections (ansa.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Colosseum in Rome closed?
The Colosseum was closed for one day as a mark of respect after a worker died in an accident during the installation of a new lighting system.
Who was the worker killed at the Colosseum?
Andrea Moretti, a 22-year-old technician, died after falling several metres inside the Colosseum while installing a lighting system.
What actions were taken after the accident at the Colosseum?
Italy's Culture Minister ordered the one-day closure and suspended all construction and maintenance work at the Colosseum until further notice.
What was the union's response to the initial partial closure of the Colosseum?
Italy's biggest union, CGIL, protested the partial closure, insisting that humanity comes before tourists and called for a full explanation of the incident.

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