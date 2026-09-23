Italy's Colosseum Shuts for One Day After Worker Dies in Tragic Accident

Details and Reactions to the Colosseum Closure

Accident Overview

ROME, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Italy's Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli ordered the one-day closure of the Colosseum on Wednesday as a mark of respect after a worker was killed overnight in an accident.

Andrea Moretti, a 22-year-old technician, died after falling several metres while installing a new lighting system inside the ancient Roman arena.

Historical Significance of the Colosseum

Built 2,000 years ago, the Colosseum was the biggest amphitheatre in the Roman Empire, used to host gladiator fights, executions and animal hunts. It is Italy's most visited tourist attraction.

Official Responses

Prime Minister's Statement

"The news of the tragic death of Andrea Moretti, a skilled worker who died overnight ... has deeply shocked and saddened us," Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.

Actions by the Culture Minister

Culture Minister Giuli also ordered the suspension of all construction and maintenance work at the Colosseum until further notice.

Union and Public Reaction

Initial Closure Announcement

Initially, only a partial closure of the monument was announced, but this drew protests from Italy's biggest union, the CGIL.

Union's Demands

"Humanity comes before tourists," said Natale di Cola, the CGIL's Rome chief, adding that the union was calling on Giuli to explain all the circumstances surrounding Moretti's accident.

Previous Incidents

Recent Worker Fatalities

The incident comes less than a year after the death of a Romanian worker who was trapped for hours under the rubble of a partially collapsed medieval tower near the Colosseum last November.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Uras, editing by Gavin Jones)