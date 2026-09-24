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Oracle cites ‘force majeure’ to shield itself on data center, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oracle cites ‘force majeure’ to shield itself on data center, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Oracle Invokes Force Majeure to Shield New Mexico Data Center Project

Oracle's Strategic Move Amid Data Center Challenges

Background of the Force Majeure Notice

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Oracle is seeking to protect itself from potential cost increases related to a large data center project in New Mexico by sending a "force majeure" notice to developer Blue Owl, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Market Reaction to Oracle's Announcement

Shares of the company fell around 4% in premarket trading after the report, which cited sources familiar with the matter. Reuters could not independently verify it.

Details of Project Jupiter and Payment Delays

Oracle's Payment Strategy

Oracle is aiming to delay payments should the data center dubbed Project Jupiter get derailed and fail to come online in 2028 as planned, rather than exiting as the main tenant, according to the report.

Force Majeure in Corporate Contracts

Companies typically invoke force majeure to free themselves from contractual obligations when problems arise beyond their control. Oracle and Blue Owl did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Key Takeaways

  • Oracle invoked force majeure to shield against cost and timing risks tied to Project Jupiter’s New Mexico data center amid regulatory and infrastructure setbacks (reddit.com)
  • The planned Green Chile natural gas pipeline, essential for powering the data center via Bloom Energy fuel cells, has been delayed, adding to project uncertainty (news.bloomberglaw.com)
  • Project Jupiter remains a major economic initiative—targeting jobs, tax revenue, and sustainable operation—but is now under increased financial and regulatory pressure (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Oracle send a force majeure notice regarding the data center?
Oracle sent a force majeure notice to protect itself from potential cost increases and payment delays if Project Jupiter faces unforeseen issues.
What is Project Jupiter?
Project Jupiter is a large data center project in New Mexico, where Oracle is the main tenant and is set to come online in 2028.
Who is Blue Owl in this context?
Blue Owl is the developer of the Project Jupiter data center in New Mexico.
How did the market react to the force majeure notice?
Oracle's shares fell around 4% in premarket trading following reports of the force majeure notice.

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