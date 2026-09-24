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UK stocks fall as lack of progress in US-Iran talks lifts oil prices - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK stocks fall as lack of progress in US-Iran talks lifts oil prices

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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UK Stocks Decline as Oil Prices Surge on Stalled US-Iran Diplomatic Efforts

Market Overview and Key Drivers

Stock Market Performance

Sept 24 (Reuters) - London shares fell on Thursday as crude oil prices continued to rise amid little progress towards a US-Iran deal, fuelling inflation concerns and lifting government bond yields.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.05% to 10,700.05 points by 1007 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.60%.

Sector Highlights

Energy Sector

• Oil prices extended gains after climbing 4% in the previous session as US-Iran diplomatic talks showed no concrete sign of progress. UK's energy giants rose, with BP gaining 1.9% and Shell adding 1.4%. [O/R]

Industrial and Banking Stocks

• Industrial stocks were the biggest drags, with Rolls Royce and BAE Systems down 2% and 1.3% respectively.

• British banks dipped 1%, with heavyweights HSBC and Standard Chartered down over 1% each.

Other Notable Movers

Homebuilders

• Homebuilder Vistry slipped 6.3% after it lowered its annual profit expectations and said it would take a £470 million ($622.51 million) hit from its strategic overhaul.

Technology Sector

• Raspberry Pi jumped 7.7% after the single-board computing company reported higher first-half revenue and pretax profit.

Ex-Dividend Stocks

• Insurer Standard Life and technology services provider Computacenter shed 4.3% and 3% respectively, as their shares traded ex-dividend.

Bond Markets and Fiscal Policy

Bond Yields

• Bond markets were in focus again as UK gilt yields rose in line with global bond yields, with the benchmark 10-year gilt yield hitting a more than one-week high at 5.38%.

Fiscal Policy Developments

• British finance minister John Healey may accept a smaller fiscal buffer to reduce tax rises in next month's budget as investors signalled the gilt market would not be spooked by a more modest headroom target, the Financial Times reported.

Monetary Policy and Economic Outlook

Bank of England Stance

• Bank of England Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli said that interest rates will likely have to rise if energy prices stay elevated, barring clear evidence of a weaker economy.

• Traders are fully pricing in at-least one 25-basis-point hike by the BoE this year, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Global Context

International Relations

• Investors are also focused on the Trump-Xi summit, seen as largely symbolic despite efforts to project stability between both sides amid deep rivalry.

(Reporting by Anand Gopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Oil prices extended gains after a 4% jump the previous day, as U.S.–Iran diplomatic talks showed little progress, keeping inflation fears and bond yields elevated (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • UK 10‑year gilt yields surged to about 5.38%, their highest since July 2007, adding pressure on equities (lse.co.uk).
  • Amid the oil‑driven inflation outlook, Bank of England policymakers signal potential further rate hikes, with markets now pricing in at least one more 25‑basis‑point move this year (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK stocks fall on Thursday?
UK stocks fell as oil prices rose due to little progress in US-Iran talks, raising inflation concerns and boosting government bond yields.
Which UK stocks gained despite the market decline?
BP and Shell gained as oil prices rose, while Raspberry Pi jumped after reporting higher first-half revenue and profit.
How did British banks and industrials perform?
British banking stocks and industrials fell, with HSBC, Standard Chartered, Rolls Royce, and BAE Systems all posting losses.
What was the impact on UK bond yields?
UK gilt yields rose in line with global bond yields, with the benchmark 10-year gilt yield reaching a more than one-week high at 5.38%.
What did the Bank of England signal regarding interest rates?
The Bank of England indicated that interest rates might rise if energy prices remain elevated, barring evidence of a weaker economy.

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