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Russia says strikes hit Ukrainian military-linked facilities, vessels - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says strikes hit Ukrainian military-linked facilities, vessels

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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headlines Ukraine War Military Russia

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military Sites, Port Facilities, and Vessels in Latest Attacks

Overview of Recent Russian Military Actions in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Russian forces carried out a series of strikes across Ukraine overnight and later on Thursday, targeting facilities and vessels that Moscow said were linked to the Ukrainian military.

Targets and Locations of the Strikes

Russia's Defence Ministry said the overnight strikes targeted several Kyiv-based facilities producing drones and drone components, two telecommunications centres serving the Ukrainian military, logistics hubs at the port of Odesa, and an oil tanker bound for Chornomorsk.

Additional Strikes and Military Assets Hit

The ministry said Russian forces later carried out additional strikes on an unspecified logistics centre in Odesa, a drone storage warehouse in Novi Biliari in the Odesa region, and a cargo vessel bound for Odesa.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not independently verify the claims.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Gleb Bryanski, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • The strikes focused on Ukraine’s drone-related infrastructure, telecommunications centers (Kyivstar and Parkovy) in Kyiv, and logistics nodes in Odesa processing dual-use and military cargo (voennoedelo.com).
  • Vessels targeted included a tanker bound for Chornomorsk and cargo ships near Odesa, aligning with Moscow’s broader campaign to degrade Ukraine’s Black Sea export and logistics network (interfax.ru).
  • Air defenses thwarted a large number of incoming threats—Ukraine’s air force reported downing 227 Russian targets, including Zircon and Iskander missiles and hundreds of drones (en.lb.ua).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What facilities did Russia claim to target in Ukraine?
Russia said it targeted drone production plants, telecommunications centers, logistics hubs in Odesa, and vessels linked to the Ukrainian military.
Did Russian forces target any vessels in recent strikes?
Yes, Russia claims to have struck an oil tanker bound for Chornomorsk and a cargo vessel headed for Odesa.
Were the Russian strike claims independently verified?
No, Reuters could not independently verify the claims made by Russia's Defence Ministry.
Which Ukrainian regions were affected by the strikes?
Strikes targeted Kyiv, Odesa port, and Novi Biliari in the Odesa region.
What type of Ukrainian military assets were supposedly targeted?
Drone production facilities, storage warehouses, logistics centers, and telecommunications sites reportedly serving the Ukrainian military were targeted.

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