Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military Sites, Port Facilities, and Vessels in Latest Attacks

Overview of Recent Russian Military Actions in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Russian forces carried out a series of strikes across Ukraine overnight and later on Thursday, targeting facilities and vessels that Moscow said were linked to the Ukrainian military.

Targets and Locations of the Strikes

Russia's Defence Ministry said the overnight strikes targeted several Kyiv-based facilities producing drones and drone components, two telecommunications centres serving the Ukrainian military, logistics hubs at the port of Odesa, and an oil tanker bound for Chornomorsk.

Additional Strikes and Military Assets Hit

The ministry said Russian forces later carried out additional strikes on an unspecified logistics centre in Odesa, a drone storage warehouse in Novi Biliari in the Odesa region, and a cargo vessel bound for Odesa.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not independently verify the claims.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Gleb Bryanski, Kirsten Donovan)