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Britain removes East Jerusalem consulate signage as Israeli shutdown deadline expires - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain removes East Jerusalem consulate signage as Israeli shutdown deadline expires

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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headlines International Relations Diplomacy Sanctions Middle East

Britain Removes Consulate Signage in East Jerusalem After Israeli Shutdown Deadline

By Alexander Cornwell and Ammar Awad

British Consulate Closure in East Jerusalem Amid Rising Tensions

Removal of Consulate Signage

JERUSALEM, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Workers removed signs and plaques at the British consulate in East Jerusalem overnight after Israel ordered it shut by Thursday over London's plans to impose sanctions on settlements in the West Bank, further damaging strained ties between allies.

Reuters journalists saw workers in the consulate remove a plaque reading "British Consulate General" and another sign for its consular section. The British flag was still flying over the building. There was no immediate comment from the consulate.

Background to the Closure Order

Sanctions and Diplomatic Disputes

Israel last month ordered Britain to close the consulate within 30 days and remove its diplomats from the city, after Britain announced sanctions targeting Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including a trade ban on goods made there.

The United Nations and most countries consider the settlements to be illegal under international law. Israel disputes this.

Efforts to Keep the Consulate Open

Israel has been adamant the consulate will close even as Britain sought to keep it open, including sending the country's top national security adviser to Israel last week for talks.

Historical and Diplomatic Context

Britain’s Longstanding Presence

Britain's presence in the city dates back almost 200 years, long before the State of Israel was established in 1948. The closure order does not affect Britain's embassy in Tel Aviv, which handles diplomatic relations with Israel's government.

Role of the Consulate

The consulate, in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem, handles Britain's relations with Palestinians in Jerusalem, as well as in the West Bank and Gaza. It also provides consular services to Palestinians.

Reactions and Consequences

British Foreign Office Response

Britain's Foreign Office on Wednesday declined to comment when asked whether the consulate was still operating or any British diplomats working there had returned to the UK.

Impact on Diplomats and Families

Sources have said the order to close the consulate affects around 30 British diplomats along with their family members.

Potential Diplomatic Retaliation

Britain ​is considering expelling Israeli diplomats from Israel's embassy in the United Kingdom in response to any closure of the consulate, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Unusual Diplomatic Measures

It would be a highly unusual step for the allies to expel each other's diplomats. Despite the current strains, the UK and ​Israel are close economic, security and intelligence partners.

Wider Implications for UK-Israel Relations

Deterioration of Relations

The British sanctions announcement, and Israel's order to close the consulate, mark a new low in a relationship that has deteriorated over the past three years. Britain ⁠has repeatedly criticised Israel over its actions in the war in Gaza and over Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank.

Political Accusations

Benjamin Netanyahu's government has accused Britain's governing Labour Party of being hostile towards Israel.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell and Ammar Awad; Editing by Rami Ayyub and Daniel Wallis)

Key Takeaways

  • Britain’s East Jerusalem consulate signage was removed overnight on Oct 8 as Israel’s closure order expired, though the UK flag still flew over the building. (marketscreener.com)
  • The closure responds to UK sanctions on West Bank settlements; Britain warned it may expel Israeli diplomats in return. (marketscreener.com)
  • Legal experts, including former Attorney General Dominic Grieve, argue Israel’s closure is unlawful—highlighting the consulate’s historic status dating back to the Ottoman era. (thenationalnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Israel order Britain to close its consulate in East Jerusalem?
Israel ordered the closure after Britain announced sanctions on West Bank settlements, including a trade ban on goods made there.
What is the role of the British consulate in East Jerusalem?
The consulate handles Britain's relations with Palestinians in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza, and provides consular services to Palestinians.
Does the closure affect Britain's embassy in Tel Aviv?
No, the closure order only affects the East Jerusalem consulate, not Britain's embassy in Tel Aviv which handles diplomatic relations with Israel.
How many diplomats are affected by the closure?
The closure order affects around 30 British diplomats and their family members.
Could Britain expel Israeli diplomats in response to the closure?
Britain is considering expelling Israeli diplomats from the UK if Israel closes the East Jerusalem consulate, according to sources.

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