Positive-neutral countercyclical buffers are changing the discussion about how banks maintain lending capacity through shocks.

Capital is protection, but it is also a policy tool

Bank capital requirements are often presented as a single figure: a ratio of eligible capital to risk-weighted assets. In practice, the framework contains minimum requirements, conservation buffers and additional measures intended to strengthen resilience. These layers serve different functions. A minimum requirement sets a floor; buffers are designed to provide capacity to absorb losses or to respond to changing financial conditions. The challenge for bank management is to understand when that capacity can actually be used without producing unintended reactions from investors, supervisors and funding markets.

The Basel framework's countercyclical capital buffer guidance allows national authorities to vary an additional buffer according to financial-system conditions. The concept is macroprudential: it addresses system-wide credit risks rather than the solvency of one named institution. The exact buffer rate and its application depend on the jurisdiction and the bank's exposures. It should not be confused with a discretionary reserve that management may distribute as it wishes.

Why the cycle matters

Credit booms can encourage risk-taking precisely when loss rates look subdued. Collateral prices may rise, defaults may be low and lenders may extrapolate favourable conditions into the future. If capital is accumulated only after losses appear, adjustment comes at the worst possible time. Countercyclical tools aim to build resilience ahead of stress, providing authorities with the option to release buffers if credit conditions weaken sharply. Release can support capacity, although it does not guarantee banks will expand lending.

A financial downturn is rarely one event. Borrowers may experience weaker sales, falling asset values and higher financing costs at the same time. Banks can face credit losses, liquidity demands and market volatility. Even well-capitalised institutions may become cautious if expected future losses are uncertain. Releasing a buffer helps address the regulatory capital constraint, but cannot remove inadequate loan demand or compensate for fundamentally unviable projects. That distinction is important when evaluating the success of the policy.

Consider a stylised bank with 100 units of risk-weighted assets and 13 units of common-equity capital. A 1% countercyclical buffer on those assets amounts to one unit of required capital. If authorities release that buffer, the bank obtains regulatory headroom relative to the previous requirement. It does not receive an extra unit of cash and its accounting equity does not increase. The distinction between capital headroom and available liquidity should be explicit in every discussion of bank resilience.

The rise of positive-neutral buffers

Some authorities have chosen to maintain a positive buffer even when they judge cyclical risks to be neither unusually high nor unusually low. The Basel Committee's November 2024 review describes different approaches to implementing these positive-neutral countercyclical capital buffers. This is not a universal requirement; other authorities use different macroprudential instruments or reserve a zero setting for normal conditions.

The rationale is practical. If a shock arrives without a preceding domestic credit boom—such as a pandemic, geopolitical event or abrupt market disruption—authorities operating a zero buffer have nothing in that particular instrument to release. A positive-neutral buffer creates releasable headroom before any warning signs become obvious. It may also help banks distinguish an authorised use of a released buffer from a perceived deterioration in their own financial strength.

However, introducing a higher baseline buffer has a cost. Banks may need to retain profits or raise capital, particularly during transition. Depending on competitive conditions and existing headroom, funding costs and loan pricing could be affected. Regulators therefore have to consider implementation time, consistency with other capital requirements and the degree to which the policy improves actual resilience. A higher ratio alone does not establish that the approach is superior to all alternatives.

Why banks sometimes hesitate to use buffers

A buffer can be legally usable yet commercially difficult to draw down. Management may fear that a lower reported ratio will concern creditors, rating agencies or shareholders even if the decline is permitted by regulation. In a stressed market, the institution may prefer to reduce assets or restrain new lending rather than signal an apparent erosion of capital. This creates a tension between microprudential caution at the bank level and macroprudential support for the economy.

Communication is central. When an authority releases a buffer, it should explain what has changed, the intended purpose and how the action fits within the broader regulatory framework. Banks need internal plans describing the impact on capital management, distributions, new credit and recovery options. Supervisors must also avoid ambiguity about what expectations remain in place. A release should not be interpreted as permission to ignore minimum capital requirements or weaknesses specific to a particular institution.

The Basel Committee guidance notes that positive-neutral policies can reduce concern about crossing a regulatory threshold when buffers are explicitly released. This is a policy rationale, not empirical proof that all banks will behave identically. Behaviour also depends on profitability, accounting exposures, market expectations and how much management trusts the durability of the release decision.

The difference between capital and liquidity

Capital absorbs losses; liquidity enables an institution to meet obligations when they fall due. A bank can have a strong capital ratio and still face an acute funding problem if deposit outflows or collateral calls exceed available liquid resources. Conversely, cash and central-bank reserves do not automatically offset credit losses. Board discussions sometimes merge these concepts under the general label of resilience, obscuring the mechanisms that matter in different scenarios.

Stress testing should therefore connect capital ratios with funding assumptions. A scenario involving commercial property losses may reduce earnings and equity over several quarters. A cyber incident could create immediate payment and reputational pressures. A sovereign bond repricing might affect both market values and eligible collateral. Each channel requires specific responses, and none can be solved merely by changing the countercyclical buffer rate.

Cross-border banks face another complication: capital requirements and countercyclical settings can vary by exposure jurisdiction. The Basel framework includes reciprocity arrangements within specified limits. Group treasury and risk functions need to understand which rates apply, how risk-weighted assets are mapped and when regulatory changes take effect. Treating a published national percentage as though it applies unchanged to every international exposure can produce misleading estimates.

Implications for credit policy

A released buffer should enable a bank to consider lending on its economic merits without an avoidable regulatory constraint. But prudent underwriting remains necessary. A lender may still reject a borrower whose cash flows cannot support repayment, even when aggregate policy seeks to maintain credit supply. The strongest evidence of effective buffer use is not indiscriminate balance-sheet expansion; it is the capacity to avoid forced contraction of otherwise sound business during stress.

Risk teams can prepare by examining capital actions under several conditions: stable funding but rising loan losses, sudden liquidity stress without broad credit deterioration, and a combined market-credit shock. Each scenario should identify which discretionary actions are available, which constraints are binding, and what communications are needed. Boards should also understand the consequences for dividends, variable remuneration and capital-raising plans where relevant rules or internal triggers apply.

Policy evaluation should extend beyond whether capital buffers were technically released. Researchers may examine credit availability, pricing, bank-level capital trajectories and differences between affected and unaffected institutions. Yet credit outcomes reflect the wider economy, including borrower demand, monetary policy and government guarantees. Caution is needed before attributing every change in lending to a single prudential decision.

Resilience as capacity to respond

The central lesson is that capital resilience cannot be reduced to the maximum ratio achievable in ordinary times. A system that accumulates resources but cannot deploy them during stress may still transmit shocks into the real economy. Positive-neutral countercyclical buffers are one attempt to make releasable capital available before problems occur, but their success depends on credible supervision, market understanding and disciplined bank governance.

For banks, the practical response is to integrate buffer assumptions into forward capital planning, stress testing and communications. For regulators, it is to calibrate and explain the instrument in a way that supports the system without masking vulnerabilities. The distinction between a regulatory allowance and an economic reason to lend must remain clear. Strong banking systems combine adequate capital with the confidence and operational ability to use it when conditions warrant.

Governance committees should also examine the incentives embedded in management reporting. A bank that rewards business units only for loan growth may overlook the value of preserving capital flexibility before a downturn. Conversely, targets focused exclusively on ratio preservation may discourage sound lending when regulatory buffers have been deliberately released. Balanced scorecards can include asset quality, pricing discipline, customer outcomes and the ability to operate through stress. Supervisory dialogue should be documented so management can distinguish binding requirements from expectations that may evolve during exceptional conditions. The bank's own recovery plan remains relevant: a macroprudential release cannot resolve weak governance, concentrated exposures or an unsustainable funding model. Capital policy therefore works best alongside independent risk oversight, reliable data and stress testing that incorporates the reaction of markets and counterparties. The underlying objective is resilience across the cycle, not a mechanical expansion of credit whenever the buffer rate changes. Clear accountability over these decisions is especially valuable for internationally active groups facing multiple national frameworks and different reporting deadlines.

References

Basel Committee, Countercyclical Capital Buffers

Basel Committee, Positive-Neutral Buffer Practices (2024)