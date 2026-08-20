Banco Económico S.A. Bolivia Awarded the Best Bank Digital Transformation Bolivia 2026 by Global Banking & Finance Review

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Last year, Banco Económico S.A. continued to strengthen its digital banking ecosystem through investments in modern technology, digital service delivery, and process optimization. By growing its digital channels and improving the accessibility of everyday banking services, the bank has supported cus…

Global Banking & Finance Review is pleased to announce Banco Económico S.A. Bolivia as the recipient of the prestigious Best Bank Digital Transformation Bolivia 2026 award. This recognition reflects the bank's continued commitment to advancing digital banking capabilities, enhancing customer experiences and driving innovation across Bolivia's financial services sector.

The award recognizes Banco Económico S.A.'s sustained efforts to modernize banking services through digital transformation initiatives that improve accessibility operational efficiency, and customer engagement. As financial institutions continue to adapt to evolving customer expectations and an increasing digital economy, Banco Económico S.A. has demonstrated a strong commitment to developing secure, convenient and technology-enabled banking solutions while maintaining a focus on customer service and financial inclusion.

Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review, said: “Banco Económico S.A. has demonstrated a clear commitment to digital transformation by embracing innovation that enhances both customer experience and operational excellence and operational excellence. As banking continues to evolve through technology, institutions that combine digital capabilities with trusted financial services are helping shape the future of banking. This award recognizes Banco Económico S.A.'s ongoing efforts to deliver accessible, secure, and customer-focused banking solutions in Bolivia.”

Last year, Banco Económico S.A. continued to strengthen its digital banking ecosystem through investments in modern technology, digital service delivery, and process optimization. By growing its digital channels and improving the accessibility of everyday banking services, the bank has supported customers seeking convenient and secure financial solutions while reinforcing operational resilience in an increasingly connected banking environment.

The bank's digital transformation strategy reflects the growing importance of technology in modern financial services. Through continued investment in digital capabilities, secure banking infrastructure, and customer-centric innovation, Banco Económico S.A. has positioned itself to respond to changing customer expectations while supporting sustainable growth and long-term competitiveness within Bolivia's banking sector.

About Banco Económico S.A.

Banco Económico S.A. is one of Bolivia's established financial institutions, providing a broad range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and corporate clients. The bank offers retail banking, commercial banking, lending solutions, savings and investment products, digital banking services, and other financial solutions designed to support the evolving needs of customers throughout the country.

Committed to innovation and customer service, Banco Económico S.A. continues to invest in technology, operational excellence and digital capabilities that enhance accessibility, strengthen security, and improve the overall banking experience. Combining modern financial technologies with personalized service, the bank seeks to deliver efficient and reliable banking solutions.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards programme was established to recognize excellence, innovation and outstanding achievement across the global financial services industry. Every year, the awards honour institutions that demonstrate leadership in digital transformation, customer experience, operational excellence, product innovation and strategic execution.

The winners are selected through a comprehensive evaluation process that considers qualitative and quantitative factors, including innovation, business performance, customer focus, market impact and contributions to advancing financial services. The awards continue to serve as an international benchmark for excellence across banking, fintech, insurance, wealth management, capital markets, and financial technology.

About Global Banking & Finance Review

Global Banking & Finance Review is a leading international financial publication delivering comprehensive coverage of bank, finance, fintech, capital markets, insurance, wealth management, and global business. Through this digital platform and international readership, the publication provides timely news, expert analysis, thought leadership for financial professionals, business leaders, policymakers and institutional decision-makers worldwide.

The publication's annual awards programme celebrates organizations that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership while contributing to the continued advancement of the global financial services industry.

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