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Merz says disaster narrowly averted in Russia-prepared drone attack at airport - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Merz says disaster narrowly averted in Russia-prepared drone attack at airport

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Disaster Narrowly Avoided in Russia-Prepared Drone Attack at Leipzig/Halle

Details and Political Reactions to the Leipzig/Halle Drone Incident

Chancellor Merz's Statement on the Attack

BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday that an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle airport had been prepared in Russia over an extended period and that a disaster was only narrowly averted.

Attack Planning and Prevention

"This attack was planned in Russia for months and was specifically targeted at Germany, and only by pure chance was major material damage and harm to people prevented," Merz told the lower house of parliament.

Political Context and Responses

Impact of State Election Results

Merz spoke after the far-right Alternative for Germany scored a major victory in a state election in Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday, running on a platform that includes calls for closer ties with Moscow.

Russia's Denial and Official Statements

Foreign Minister's Response

Russia has rejected any involvement in the drone incident at Leipzig airport, and its foreign minister has said these accusations were "the start of a real war".

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Matthias Williams, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Merz asserts Russia prepared the drone attack for months and narrowly avoided catastrophe, underscoring Germany’s response to a serious hybrid threat.
  • German authorities have linked the explosive-laden drone to Russian hybrid warfare patterns and launched retaliatory measures including closing a consulate and cultural center.
  • The incident occurred amid heightened domestic political tensions, with the far‑right AfD gaining traction on a pro‑Moscow platform in Saxony‑Anhalt’s regional election.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who revealed the details of the attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle airport?
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz revealed that the attempted drone attack was prepared in Russia and narrowly averted.
Where was the drone attack at Leipzig/Halle airport planned?
The drone attack was planned and prepared in Russia over an extended period.
What prevented disaster and harm during the Leipzig/Halle airport incident?
Major material damage and harm to people were prevented by pure chance, according to Friedrich Merz.
How did Russia respond to accusations regarding the drone attack?
Russia rejected involvement in the incident and called the accusations 'the start of a real war.'

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