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HSBC to wind down German business for transaction services, over 300 jobs to be phased out - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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HSBC to wind down German business for transaction services, over 300 jobs to be phased out

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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HSBC to Phase Out German Transaction Services and Over 300 Jobs by 2028

HSBC's Strategic Shift in Germany

Winding Down of Transaction Services Business

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - HSBC is winding down its transactions services business in Germany, resulting in more than 300 job reductions, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.  

Timeline and Social Responsibility

• The positions will be phased out by 2028 in a "socially responsible" manner, the person said in a written statement.

Impact on Employees

• Affected are some 300 remaining jobs at HSBC Transaction Services GmbH and 20 at HSBC Service Company Germany GmbH.

Scope of Transaction Services Division

• The transactions services division offers securities processing, administration and custody.

Recent Developments and Strategic Focus

Sale of Private Banking Business

• Last year, HSBC Germany completed the sale of its private banking business to BNP Paribas.

HSBC's Ongoing Strategy

• "HSBC is focused on strengthening its leadership position and market share in the areas where it has competitive advantages and sees the greatest opportunities for growth and supporting clients," the HSBC spokesperson said.

Media Coverage

• The planned job cuts were earlier reported by Finanz-Szene.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Lawrence WhiteEdting by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • HSBC will phase out around 300 jobs at HSBC Transaction Services GmbH and 20 roles at HSBC Service Company Germany GmbH by 2028, aiming for a socially responsible approach (de.linkedin.com)
  • This move follows HSBC’s earlier sale of its private banking and custody businesses in Germany to BNP Paribas, fitting within its strategic simplification across Europe (de.linkedin.com)
  • HSBC continues reallocating resources to areas where it holds competitive advantages, such as corporate and institutional banking, and scaling down non-core functions in Germany (about.hsbc.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is HSBC winding down its transaction services business in Germany?
HSBC is refocusing on areas where it holds a competitive advantage and greater growth potential.
How many jobs will be affected by HSBC’s wind-down in Germany?
Over 300 jobs will be phased out by 2028 at HSBC Transaction Services GmbH and HSBC Service Company Germany GmbH.
What services are provided by HSBC's transaction services division in Germany?
The division offers securities processing, administration, and custody services.
How will HSBC implement the job cuts in Germany?
Jobs will be phased out in a 'socially responsible' manner according to an HSBC spokesperson.
Has HSBC made other recent changes to its business in Germany?
Yes, HSBC Germany recently completed the sale of its private banking business to BNP Paribas.

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