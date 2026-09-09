HSBC to Phase Out German Transaction Services and Over 300 Jobs by 2028

HSBC's Strategic Shift in Germany

Winding Down of Transaction Services Business

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - HSBC is winding down its transactions services business in Germany, resulting in more than 300 job reductions, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

Timeline and Social Responsibility

• The positions will be phased out by 2028 in a "socially responsible" manner, the person said in a written statement.

Impact on Employees

• Affected are some 300 remaining jobs at HSBC Transaction Services GmbH and 20 at HSBC Service Company Germany GmbH.

Scope of Transaction Services Division

• The transactions services division offers securities processing, administration and custody.

Recent Developments and Strategic Focus

Sale of Private Banking Business

• Last year, HSBC Germany completed the sale of its private banking business to BNP Paribas.

HSBC's Ongoing Strategy

• "HSBC is focused on strengthening its leadership position and market share in the areas where it has competitive advantages and sees the greatest opportunities for growth and supporting clients," the HSBC spokesperson said.

Media Coverage

• The planned job cuts were earlier reported by Finanz-Szene.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Lawrence WhiteEdting by Miranda Murray)