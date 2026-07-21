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Thames Water creditors propose 'golden share' to avoid nationalisation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thames Water creditors propose 'golden share' to avoid nationalisation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Thames Water Creditors Propose Golden Share to Prevent Nationalisation

Revised Rescue Proposal and Golden Share Initiative

Background and Current Situation

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Thames Water's senior creditors said they were working on a revised rescue proposal with "material improvements", such as a 'golden share', in a bid to avoid the water company being taken into public ownership by Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Consortium's Position and Government Expectations

The consortium of lenders, who hold £17 billion of the troubled utility's debt, said it recognised the new government would like to see greater public control and involvement to strengthen water companies' accountability for protecting investment and delivering improvements.

Proposed Supervisory Structures and Next Steps

"The consortium has evaluated potential new local public control supervisory structures for Thames Water which can be beneficial to customers and intends to discuss this with the new Secretary of State, alongside additional commitments that could be implemented through a 'Golden Share'," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.7437 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru and Paul Sandle in London; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Creditors propose a golden share enabling public supervisory control without full public ownership, responding to political pressure for greater accountability (theguardian.com)
  • The consortium, London & Valley Water, holds approximately £17 billion of Thames Water’s debt and is structuring a £10 billion rescue package to stabilise finances (theguardian.com)
  • Government and regulators, concerned about consumer costs and environmental accountability, have objected to previous lender-backed plans, increasing momentum toward public involvement (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What proposal have Thames Water's creditors made to avoid nationalisation?
Thames Water's creditors are working on a revised rescue proposal including a 'golden share' to prevent the company from being taken into public ownership.
How much debt do Thames Water's creditors hold?
The consortium of lenders holds £17 billion of Thames Water's debt.
What is the purpose of introducing a 'golden share' in Thames Water?
A 'golden share' aims to increase public control and accountability while protecting investment and delivering company improvements.
Who is expected to discuss the new supervisory structures for Thames Water?
The consortium intends to discuss the new local public control supervisory structures with the new Secretary of State.
Why is the British government interested in Thames Water's management?
The new government seeks greater public control and accountability in water companies to ensure better investment and improvements.

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