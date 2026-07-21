Thames Water Creditors Propose Golden Share to Prevent Nationalisation

Revised Rescue Proposal and Golden Share Initiative

Background and Current Situation

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Thames Water's senior creditors said they were working on a revised rescue proposal with "material improvements", such as a 'golden share', in a bid to avoid the water company being taken into public ownership by Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Consortium's Position and Government Expectations

The consortium of lenders, who hold £17 billion of the troubled utility's debt, said it recognised the new government would like to see greater public control and involvement to strengthen water companies' accountability for protecting investment and delivering improvements.

Proposed Supervisory Structures and Next Steps

"The consortium has evaluated potential new local public control supervisory structures for Thames Water which can be beneficial to customers and intends to discuss this with the new Secretary of State, alongside additional commitments that could be implemented through a 'Golden Share'," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.7437 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru and Paul Sandle in London; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and William James)