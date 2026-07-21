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ASEAN top diplomats meet, voice 'serious concern' over Middle East hostilities - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ASEAN top diplomats meet, voice 'serious concern' over Middle East hostilities

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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ASEAN Diplomats Sound Alarm on Middle East Conflict and Energy Risks

Diplomatic Concerns and Regional Security Challenges

By Karen Lema and Nestor Corrales

Middle East Crisis Overshadows ASEAN Meeting

MANILA, July 21 (Reuters) - The Middle East crisis cast a shadow over a diplomatic gathering in Southeast Asia on Tuesday, where foreign ministers voiced serious concern over renewed hostilities that add to uncertainty in a region grappling to manage tensions and conflicts of its own. 

Foreign ministers from the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations and major partners have meetings in Manila this week against a backdrop of instability since the U.S. and Iran resumed open conflict, raising fears about energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as inflation and global growth. 

Energy Supply Risks and Economic Impact

Risks have increased in recent days, with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis announcing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, opening a potential new front in the conflict and raising the threat to global energy supplies and trade beyond the Gulf.

"We are deeply concerned that these developments severely undermine the ongoing efforts of key mediators and diminish the prospects for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy," the ministers said in a statement after a closed-door meeting.

Southeast Asia, a major oil importer with a combined gross domestic product of $3.8 trillion, is highly exposed to the supply crunch and has sought to fast-track an ASEAN oil-sharing mechanism to mitigate the impact.

Regional Tensions and ASEAN's Internal Challenges

ASEAN has no shortage of challenges closer to home and will on Tuesday hold a consultation on the conflict in Myanmar, as the bloc's peace initiative falters, five years after a military coup that plunged the country into a civil war that has killed an estimated 100,000 people.

South China Sea Disputes and Great Power Rivalries

Rubio Takes Aim at Beijing

RUBIO TAKES AIM AT BEIJING

Officials are also likely to discuss tensions in the South China Sea, with ASEAN and China still trying to conclude a code of conduct to prevent disputes from escalating after nearly 10 years. 

Recent Incidents and Diplomatic Responses

Ahead of the gathering, U.S. ally the Philippines accused China's Coast Guard personnel of aggressively striking one of its navy personnel on the head with a baton near the disputed Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea on Monday. 

China's Coast Guard called that "false" and Beijing on Tuesday said it had summoned the Philippine ambassador. 

The U.S. State Department condemned what it described as China's "dangerous and aggressive" actions, in what it called "China's troubling pattern of provocation against lawful Philippine maritime operations". 

International Participation and U.S. Commitments

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will join the ASEAN-led meeting in the days ahead and could meet on the sidelines. Also attending will be India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Russia, Britain and the European Union, among others.

Without naming China, Rubio took a swipe at Beijing in an opinion piece published in Philippine newspapers on his arrival in Manila on Tuesday, reaffirming U.S. commitment to freedom of navigation, but warning such freedom was "by no means guaranteed". 

"If those waters fall under the control of a power willing to use commerce as a geopolitical weapon, both the United States and the ASEAN states would face dire new threats to their sovereignty, security and economic futures," Rubio said in the piece.

Rubio reiterated a 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated China's sweeping sovereignty claims in the South China Sea was final and binding and said the U.S. would honour its obligations to the Philippines and other allies "as they confront new and coercive threats to our shared interests."

China's Position on Arbitration

China does not recognise the arbitration ruling, which went in favour of the Philippines. 

(Reporting by Karen Lema, Nestor Corrales and Mikhail Flores; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus, Martin Petty and Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • ASEAN ministers voiced alarm over escalating Middle East tensions—specifically renewed U.S.–Iran conflict and a Houthi blockade—citing threats to energy security, inflation, and global growth (brecorder.com).
  • They agreed to accelerate the ASEAN Petroleum Security Agreement (APSA), aimed at mutual fuel support among members during supply disruptions, as Southeast Asia is highly oil‑import dependent (pco.gov.ph).
  • Diplomatic discussions are framed by heightened South China Sea tensions; on July 20, a Philippine navy crew member was struck by a Chinese coast guard personnel using a wooden baton, prompting mutual accusations and a Chinese summons of the Philippine ambassador (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are ASEAN diplomats concerned about Middle East hostilities?
ASEAN ministers are worried that renewed conflict in the Middle East threatens energy supplies and adds to uncertainty in Southeast Asia.
How could Middle East tensions affect global finance and trade?
Escalating hostilities could disrupt oil routes through the Strait of Hormuz, impacting global energy prices, inflation, and economic growth.
What steps is ASEAN taking to address possible energy shortages?
ASEAN is seeking to fast-track an oil-sharing mechanism to mitigate the impact of potential Middle East supply disruptions.
What other issues are ASEAN diplomats discussing at the Manila meeting?
Apart from Middle East tensions, ministers are addressing regional challenges like the Myanmar conflict and South China Sea disputes.
How have recent incidents in the South China Sea affected diplomacy?
Tensions have increased with accusations between the Philippines and China, prompting condemnation from the U.S. and discussions among ASEAN members.

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