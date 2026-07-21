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Chipmaker IQE raises annual sales growth forecast on AI, data centre demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Chipmaker IQE raises annual sales growth forecast on AI, data centre demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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IQE Increases 2026 Sales Growth Forecast Amid Strong AI, Data Centre Demand

IQE Raises Revenue Outlook on Surging Semiconductor Demand

July 21 (Reuters) - UK semiconductor wafer maker IQE on Tuesday raised its full-year revenue growth forecast after its first-half trading beat expectations, driven by rising demand for its semiconductor products used in AI infrastructure and data centres.

Key Highlights of the Forecast Update

Here are some details:

Upgraded Revenue and Profit Projections

• IQE upgraded its 2026 revenue growth forecast to above 30%, from 20% previously and said core profit would reach the low-teens millions of pounds.

Strong Demand Drivers

AI and Data Centre Infrastructure

• The company said demand for its Indium Phosphide solutions, a key component in optical photonic products used in AI infrastructure and data centres, accelerated in the first half and would remain strong through the rest of the year.

Aerospace, Defence, and Other Markets

• The improved outlook was also supported by strength in the aerospace and defence market, alongside robust demand for 3D sensing and wireless products.

First-Half Performance

• IQE expects first-half revenue of at least £64 million($86 million), with trading during the first half exceeding management expectations across all core businesses.($1 = 0.7439 pounds)

(Reporting by Atharva Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • Annual growth forecast raised to above 30%, up from 20%, with core profit projected in the low‑teens millions of pounds (July 21, 2026)
  • Accelerated demand for Indium Phosphide (InP) wafers underpinning optical photonic products for AI infrastructure and data centres
  • Broader demand driver from aerospace & defence, 3D sensing and wireless segments supporting first‑half revenue of at least £64 million (≈ $86 million)

Frequently Asked Questions

Which markets supported IQE's improved financial outlook?
Alongside AI and data centres, IQE saw growth support from the aerospace, defence, 3D sensing, and wireless markets.
What are Indium Phosphide solutions used for?
Indium Phosphide solutions are a key component in optical photonic products used in AI infrastructures and data centres.
What is IQE's expected first-half revenue for 2024?
IQE expects first-half revenue of at least £64 million, exceeding management expectations across all core businesses.

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