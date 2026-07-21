GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Sterling edges higher after Healey appointed as new UK finance minister - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Sterling edges higher after Healey appointed as new UK finance minister

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Currency markets UK Politics

Sterling Edges Higher After John Healey Named UK Finance Minister

Market Reaction to John Healey's Appointment

Sterling and Currency Movements

July 21 (Reuters) - Sterling rose against a broadly weaker dollar on Tuesday after John Healey was appointed as Britain's new finance minister, with investors awaiting fresh signals on the government's fiscal policy.

Sterling was last up 0.15% at $1.3451, rising after falls in the last three sessions. It was also stronger on the euro, which was down 0.08% at 84.92 pence.

Challenges Facing the New Finance Minister

Healey, a former defence secretary, will now have to find more money to invest in key areas like defence and speed up a slow economy while reducing the welfare bill, all while fulfilling new Prime Minister Andy Burnham's pledge to stick within the fiscal rules.

Expert Commentary on Policy Uncertainty

"With Andy Burnham now installed as the new Prime Minister, and the speculation over Chancellor ending with the unexpected appointment of John Healey, the uncertainty facing gilts switches from political to policy," said Citi strategist Jamie Searle.

Investor Concerns and Borrowing Costs

British borrowing costs rose on Monday and sterling dipped as investors fretted over whether Burnham's early remarks on becoming prime minister suggested he would adopt a looser fiscal policy.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

Key Takeaways

  • John Healey, former Defence Secretary, was unexpectedly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer by new PM Andy Burnham on July 20, 2026 (gov.uk).
  • Sterling rose modestly to $1.3451 (+0.15%) and to 84.92 pence against the euro, rebounding after three sessions of declines as investors looked for fiscal direction (lemonde.fr).
  • Markets are now shifting focus from political transitions to fiscal policy under Burnham’s leadership, especially Healey’s ability to fund defence while adhering to fiscal rules (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did sterling rise on July 21?
Sterling rose after John Healey was appointed as the new UK finance minister, amid investor anticipation of government fiscal policy signals.
Who is the new finance minister of the UK?
John Healey has been appointed as Britain's new finance minister.
How did the appointment of John Healey affect the currency markets?
The appointment led to sterling increasing against both the dollar and the euro, as markets evaluated the new fiscal direction.
What challenges will John Healey face as finance minister?
Healey must balance investing in key sectors and economic growth with reducing welfare costs and maintaining fiscal rules.
How did markets react to Andy Burnham’s early remarks as prime minister?
British borrowing costs rose and sterling initially dipped as investors worried about potentially looser fiscal policy.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK borrows less in June but fiscal challenge for Burnham remains huge

UK borrows less in June but fiscal challenge for Burnham remains huge

Image for Chipmaker IQE raises annual sales growth forecast on AI, data centre demand

Chipmaker IQE raises annual sales growth forecast on AI, data centre demand

Image for German watchdog initiates review on Jungheinrich, shares seen sliding

German watchdog initiates review on Jungheinrich, shares seen sliding

Image for OCS Group to buy Mitie for $4.17 billion

OCS Group to buy Mitie for $4.17 billion

Image for Recruiter SThree's interim profit plunges on sluggish hiring in European markets

Recruiter SThree's interim profit plunges on sluggish hiring in European markets

Image for Compass Group's third-quarter organic revenue grows 7% on workplace dining strength

Compass Group's third-quarter organic revenue grows 7% on workplace dining strength

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Julius Baer beats net new money forecast, says de-risking impact to persist
Julius Baer beats net new money forecast, says de-risking impact to persist
Image for UK wage growth holds steady in three months to May
UK wage growth holds steady in three months to May
Image for Munich Re reviewing P&C reinsurance revenue outlook, Boersen-Zeitung newspaper reports
Munich Re reviewing P&C reinsurance revenue outlook, Boersen-Zeitung newspaper reports
Image for European banks set for profit boost from lending, trading windfall
European banks set for profit boost from lending, trading windfall
Image for Deadly heatwaves force an ageing France to confront a hotter future
Deadly heatwaves force an ageing France to confront a hotter future
Image for Britain's new PM to cut taxes on electricity bills
Britain's new PM to cut taxes on electricity bills
Image for Swatch reports better sales in first half
Swatch reports better sales in first half
Image for Vaar Energi to buy BlueNord in cash, share transaction
Vaar Energi to buy BlueNord in cash, share transaction
Image for Novartis Q2 profit up as generic competition mounts
Novartis Q2 profit up as generic competition mounts
Image for Lindt's organic half-year sales support company guidance
Lindt's organic half-year sales support company guidance
Image for New PM Andy Burnham sets out first steps to reshape Britain
New PM Andy Burnham sets out first steps to reshape Britain
Image for As Russia deploys jet-powered Shaheds, companies turn to faster interceptor drones
As Russia deploys jet-powered Shaheds, companies turn to faster interceptor drones
View All Finance Posts