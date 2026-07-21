Sterling Edges Higher After John Healey Named UK Finance Minister

Market Reaction to John Healey's Appointment

Sterling and Currency Movements

July 21 (Reuters) - Sterling rose against a broadly weaker dollar on Tuesday after John Healey was appointed as Britain's new finance minister, with investors awaiting fresh signals on the government's fiscal policy.

Sterling was last up 0.15% at $1.3451, rising after falls in the last three sessions. It was also stronger on the euro, which was down 0.08% at 84.92 pence.

Challenges Facing the New Finance Minister

Healey, a former defence secretary, will now have to find more money to invest in key areas like defence and speed up a slow economy while reducing the welfare bill, all while fulfilling new Prime Minister Andy Burnham's pledge to stick within the fiscal rules.

Expert Commentary on Policy Uncertainty

"With Andy Burnham now installed as the new Prime Minister, and the speculation over Chancellor ending with the unexpected appointment of John Healey, the uncertainty facing gilts switches from political to policy," said Citi strategist Jamie Searle.

Investor Concerns and Borrowing Costs

British borrowing costs rose on Monday and sterling dipped as investors fretted over whether Burnham's early remarks on becoming prime minister suggested he would adopt a looser fiscal policy.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)