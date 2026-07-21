Julius Baer Surpasses Net New Money Forecast, Sees De-Risking Impact Continuing

Julius Baer’s Financial Performance and Strategic Outlook

Net New Money and Profit Growth

ZURICH, July 21 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Julius Baer said on Tuesday net new money for the first six months of the year reached 5.7 billion Swiss francs ($7.04 billion), or annualised growth of 2.2%, beating expectations after a slow start to the year.

Impact of De-Risking and Compliance Measures

The bank said progress continued to be affected by the implementation of its revised risk and compliance framework and warned the impact of de-risking is likely to persist into 2027.

Future Growth Targets

The bank, however, confirmed its net new money growth target of 4%-5% by 2028.

Profitability and Shareholder Returns

Net profit for the first half of 2026 came in at 673 million francs, up 128% from a year earlier, when profits were hit by loan loss provisions.

Share Buybacks and Regulatory Assessment

The bank again declined to say when it might resume share buybacks, which hinge on an ongoing assessment by the Swiss regulator, but alluded to some progress after the completion of management changes.

"This moves into the right direction," CEO Stefan Bollinger told reporters. "We have now the second line in place and so we're feeling very good about our setup."

Leadership Changes and Management Overhaul

Earlier this month, Julius Baer said Peter Burrill would join as its new chief financial officer in August, subject to regulatory approval, completing a top management overhaul after the bank suffered heavy losses from risky lending.

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 0.8100 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi, Editing by Miranda Murray and Eileen Soreng)