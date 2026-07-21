Compass Group Third-Quarter Organic Revenue Grows 7% on Dining Strength

Compass Group Q3 Revenue Performance Overview

Organic Revenue Growth and Market Drivers

Workplace Dining Demand and Cost Pressures

July 21 (Reuters) - Compass Group reported third-quarter organic revenue growth of 7.1% on Tuesday, in line with its expectations, as strong demand for workplace dining helped the world's largest caterer offset rising energy and food costs linked to the Iran war.

Sector Resilience Amid Global Challenges

The food services sector has remained resilient as companies, hospitals and universities increasingly outsource catering, although the Middle East conflict is testing the industry's ability to absorb higher input costs while limiting price rises.

Regional Performance and Outlook

North America and Event Impacts

Compass said volumes in North America, a key market for the caterer, benefitted modestly from the recent World Cup as it reiterated its annual organic revenue growth target of about 7%.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)