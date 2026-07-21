Frasers Increases Hugo Boss Stake Beyond 30% Triggering Mandatory Bid
Frasers' Acquisition of Hugo Boss Shares and Takeover Bid
July 21 (Reuters) - British retailer Frasers said on Tuesday that it has raised its holdings in Hugo Boss to about 30.28%, crossing a key regulatory threshold in its takeover pursuit of the German fashion house.
Key Details of the Stake Increase
Here are some more details:
Acquisition of Additional Shares
Frasers acquired a further 2.55 million Hugo Boss shares, taking its stake above the 30% limit following which companies are required to make a mandatory takeover bid under German takeover rules
Previous Stake and Shareholder Status
Frasers, Hugo Boss' biggest shareholder, earlier held a 26.06% stake in the firm
Takeover Offer Details
The British company in June proposed to take over Hugo Boss for €38 per share, or roughly €2 billion ($2.28 billion), an offer the German group urged its shareholders to reject, saying it was "financially inadequate"
Offer Status and Acceptance Period
Frasers said on Tuesday its offer remains open, with the initial acceptance period running until July 27
Hugo Boss Response
Hugo Boss did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters
Impact on Financial Outlook
Frasers last week withheld its fiscal 2027 outlook, saying ongoing takeover bids for Hugo Boss and Australian footwear retailer Accent made it difficult to forecast the year ahead
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.8757 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)