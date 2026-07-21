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UK's Frasers boosts Hugo Boss stake over 30% mandatory bid threshold - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Frasers boosts Hugo Boss stake over 30% mandatory bid threshold

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Frasers Increases Hugo Boss Stake Beyond 30% Triggering Mandatory Bid

Frasers' Acquisition of Hugo Boss Shares and Takeover Bid

July 21 (Reuters) - British retailer Frasers said on Tuesday that it has raised its holdings in Hugo Boss to about 30.28%, crossing a key regulatory threshold in its takeover pursuit of the German fashion house.

Key Details of the Stake Increase

Here are some more details:

  • Acquisition of Additional Shares

    Frasers acquired a further 2.55 million Hugo Boss shares, taking its stake above the 30% limit following which companies are required to make a mandatory takeover bid under German takeover rules

  • Previous Stake and Shareholder Status

    Frasers, Hugo Boss' biggest shareholder, earlier held a 26.06% stake in the firm

  • Takeover Offer Details

    The British company in June proposed to take over Hugo Boss for €38 per share, or roughly €2 billion ($2.28 billion), an offer the German group urged its shareholders to reject, saying it was "financially inadequate"

  • Offer Status and Acceptance Period

    Frasers said on Tuesday its offer remains open, with the initial acceptance period running until July 27

  • Hugo Boss Response

    Hugo Boss did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters

  • Impact on Financial Outlook

    Frasers last week withheld its fiscal 2027 outlook, saying ongoing takeover bids for Hugo Boss and Australian footwear retailer Accent made it difficult to forecast the year ahead

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8757 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Frasers now holds ~30.28% of Hugo Boss’s share capital post–put options exercise, triggering mandatory bid rules under German takeover law (WpÜG)
  • The voluntary offer of €38 per share, valued at roughly €2 billion, remains open for acceptance through July 27, 2026
  • Hugo Boss’s board has advised shareholders to reject the bid, deeming it “financially inadequate” and below the company’s strategic value

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Frasers Group have to make a mandatory takeover bid for Hugo Boss?
Frasers crossed the 30% stake threshold in Hugo Boss, which under German takeover rules requires a mandatory bid for the remaining shares.
How much of Hugo Boss does Frasers currently own?
Frasers Group now holds about 30.28% of Hugo Boss after acquiring additional shares.
What was the value of Frasers’ takeover offer for Hugo Boss?
Frasers offered €38 per share, valuing Hugo Boss at roughly €2 billion ($2.28 billion).
How did Hugo Boss respond to the takeover bid?
Hugo Boss urged shareholders to reject Frasers' bid, calling it 'financially inadequate.'
Until when is Frasers’ takeover offer for Hugo Boss open?
The initial acceptance period for the offer remains open until July 27.

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