OCS Group to Acquire Mitie in $4.17 Billion Deal, Plans Delisting

Details of the OCS Group and Mitie Acquisition

Acquisition Agreement and Financial Terms

July 21 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Mitie has agreed to be acquired by rival OCS Group International for a total value of £3.1 billion ($4.17 billion), the companies said on Tuesday.

Purchase Price and Dividend Details

OCS, owned by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice since 2022, will pay 218.5 pence per Mitie share in cash plus a 3.1 pence dividend under the deal.

Timeline and Delisting Plans

Expected Completion Date

The acquisition is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2027 and will see Mitie, which provides security, cleaning and engineering services, delisted from the London Stock Exchange.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7439 pounds)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Subhranshu Sahu)