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Finance

OCS Group to buy Mitie for $4.17 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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OCS Group to Acquire Mitie in $4.17 Billion Deal, Plans Delisting

Details of the OCS Group and Mitie Acquisition

Acquisition Agreement and Financial Terms

July 21 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Mitie has agreed to be acquired by rival OCS Group International for a total value of £3.1 billion ($4.17 billion), the companies said on Tuesday.

Purchase Price and Dividend Details

OCS, owned by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice since 2022, will pay 218.5 pence per Mitie share in cash plus a 3.1 pence dividend under the deal.

Timeline and Delisting Plans

Expected Completion Date

The acquisition is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2027 and will see Mitie, which provides security, cleaning and engineering services, delisted from the London Stock Exchange.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7439 pounds)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • OCS Group, owned by private equity firm CD&R since late 2022, will buy Mitie in an all-cash deal totaling about $4.17 billion at current exchange rates
  • Mitie’s extensive services span security, cleaning, engineering, energy management and custodial operations, reinforcing OCS’s market position
  • The acquisition, expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, will take Mitie off the public market (London Stock Exchange)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring Mitie?
OCS Group International is acquiring Mitie in a deal valued at $4.17 billion.
What is the total value of the Mitie acquisition?
The total value of the Mitie acquisition is £3.1 billion, equivalent to $4.17 billion.
When will the OCS-Mitite acquisition be completed?
The acquisition is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2027.
What will happen to Mitie after the acquisition?
After the acquisition, Mitie will be delisted from the London Stock Exchange.
Who owns OCS Group International?
OCS Group International is owned by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice since 2022.

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