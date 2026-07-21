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German watchdog initiates review on Jungheinrich, shares seen sliding - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German watchdog initiates review on Jungheinrich, shares seen sliding

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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BaFin Launches Review of Jungheinrich Financials After Russia Disposal Announcement

Overview of BaFin's Investigation into Jungheinrich

Background of the Review

July 21 (Reuters) - German financial watchdog BaFin is reviewing Jungheinrich's financial statements as of June 2025 in relation to a planned disposal of its business in Russia, both parties said on Tuesday.

Potential Impairment Concerns

"The intention to sell may have resulted in a need for impairment, and without recognizing such impairment, trucks for short term rental and inventories in particular may have been overstated," the German forklift maker said in a statement.

Market Reaction

Shares in the company were down 4.6% in Tradegate's pre-market indications at 0607 GMT.

Statements from BaFin and Jungheinrich

BaFin's Position

BaFin confirmed in a separate statement that it has concrete evidence to suggest that Jungheinrich had breached accounting regulations, and has thus initiated a review.

Jungheinrich's Response

Jungheinrich said its Russian subsidiary has been fully deconsolidated since February 2026.

Analyst Commentary

"We see the financial implications as quite limited, with fines in this category typically de minimis specifically given the size of the group," analysts from brokerage Jefferies wrote in their take on the review.

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan in Gdansk, editing by Matt Scuffham and Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • BaFin is probing whether Jungheinrich failed to impair assets tied to its Russia sale, potentially overstating short‑term rental trucks and inventories (“held for sale” assets) for H1 2025 (wiwo.de)
  • The Russian subsidiary was fully deconsolidated in February 2026 after being classified as a disposal group in July 2025, with impairment losses of €116 million recognized for 2025 (cdn.financialreports.eu)
  • Jefferies sees minimal financial fallout — fines likely de minimis relative to group size — while the share decline (~4.6%) reflects investor concern (wiwo.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is BaFin reviewing Jungheinrich's financial statements?
BaFin is reviewing Jungheinrich's statements due to concerns over possible accounting breaches related to the planned disposal of its business in Russia.
What financial impacts could result from the review?
Analysts see the financial implications as limited, with potential fines expected to be minimal given the company's size.
How did Jungheinrich's shares react to the news?
Jungheinrich shares dropped 4.6% in Tradegate's pre-market indications following the announcement of the review.
What specific concerns led to the review?
There are concerns that the intention to sell may have required an impairment, and that certain assets like rental trucks and inventories may have been overstated.
What is Jungheinrich's status in Russia following the disposal?
Jungheinrich's Russian subsidiary has been fully deconsolidated since February 2026.

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