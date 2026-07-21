BaFin Launches Review of Jungheinrich Financials After Russia Disposal Announcement

Overview of BaFin's Investigation into Jungheinrich

Background of the Review

July 21 (Reuters) - German financial watchdog BaFin is reviewing Jungheinrich's financial statements as of June 2025 in relation to a planned disposal of its business in Russia, both parties said on Tuesday.

Potential Impairment Concerns

"The intention to sell may have resulted in a need for impairment, and without recognizing such impairment, trucks for short term rental and inventories in particular may have been overstated," the German forklift maker said in a statement.

Market Reaction

Shares in the company were down 4.6% in Tradegate's pre-market indications at 0607 GMT.

Statements from BaFin and Jungheinrich

BaFin's Position

BaFin confirmed in a separate statement that it has concrete evidence to suggest that Jungheinrich had breached accounting regulations, and has thus initiated a review.

Jungheinrich's Response

Jungheinrich said its Russian subsidiary has been fully deconsolidated since February 2026.

Analyst Commentary

"We see the financial implications as quite limited, with fines in this category typically de minimis specifically given the size of the group," analysts from brokerage Jefferies wrote in their take on the review.

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan in Gdansk, editing by Matt Scuffham and Milla Nissi-Prussak)