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UK pub group Marstons expects to hit margin targets ahead of schedule - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK pub group Marstons expects to hit margin targets ahead of schedule

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Marston's Set to Achieve Profit Margin Goals Sooner Amid Strong Pub Sales

Marston's Financial Performance and Market Overview

July 21 (Reuters) - British pub operator Marston's said on Tuesday it expects to meet its medium-term core profit margin target ahead of schedule, thanks to growing footfall at its improved sports-screening focused pubs and other enhancements to drive profits.  

Key Highlights from Marston's Update

Here are some more details:

Sales Growth and Performance Metrics

• The company, which owns over 1,300 pubs across Britain, said like-for-like sales for England match days during the soccer World Cup rose 22%, while sales across its sports pubs brand Grandstand, nearly tripled from a year earlier.

CEO Commentary and Strategic Initiatives

• "Our pubs have delivered a strong start to the summer ... Our new Grandstand pubs have been leading the way and continue to perform ahead of expectations," said CEO Justin Platt.

Profit Margin Targets and Outlook

• In October 2024, Marston's had set a near- to medium-term target to expand annual EBITDA margins by 200 to 300 basis points, which it now expects to meet in the current fiscal year.

Sales Trends and Market Challenges

• For the 42 weeks to July 18, like-for-like sales slipped 1.6% from last year, as broader market uncertainty weighed on demand and offset the boost from peak occasions.

• Still, the company kept its annual outlook unchanged

Industry Context and Competitor Performance

Fuller, Smith & Turner Results

• Separately, smaller rival Fuller, Smith & Turner reported an over 5% rise in like-for-like sales for the 16 weeks to July 18, helped by favourable weather and the World Cup.

Additional Information

($1 = £0.7437)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi and Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • Marston’s operates over 1,300 pubs in Britain and revealed a 22% rise in like‑for‑like World Cup match‑day sales in England, with Grandstand brand sales nearly tripling year‑on‑year.(marstonspubs.co.uk)
  • The group expects to meet its October 2024 target of expanding annual EBITDA margins by 200–300 basis points ahead of schedule in the current fiscal year.(uk.investing.com)
  • For the 42 weeks to July 18, like‑for‑like sales dipped 1.6% versus last year, reflecting broader market uncertainty, but the annual outlook remains unchanged.(marstonspubs.co.uk)
  • Smaller peer Fuller, Smith & Turner reported strong performance, with like‑for‑like sales up 4.4% in the 10 weeks to June 6 and a 5.7% revenue rise for the year to March 28.(aol.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What profit margin target did Marston's set?
Marston's aimed to expand annual EBITDA margins by 200 to 300 basis points in the near- to medium-term.
When does Marston's expect to reach its margin targets?
Marston's now expects to meet its margin targets within the current fiscal year, ahead of schedule.
What drove the increase in Marston's pub sales?
Increased footfall at sports-screening pubs and enhancements to its Grandstand brand led to a boost in sales.
How did like-for-like sales perform during major sports events?
Like-for-like sales for England match days during the soccer World Cup rose 22%, and Grandstand pub sales nearly tripled versus last year.
Did Marston's change its annual outlook?
Despite sales fluctuations, the company maintained its annual outlook unchanged.

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