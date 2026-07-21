Marston's Set to Achieve Profit Margin Goals Sooner Amid Strong Pub Sales

Marston's Financial Performance and Market Overview

July 21 (Reuters) - British pub operator Marston's said on Tuesday it expects to meet its medium-term core profit margin target ahead of schedule, thanks to growing footfall at its improved sports-screening focused pubs and other enhancements to drive profits.

Key Highlights from Marston's Update

Here are some more details:

Sales Growth and Performance Metrics

• The company, which owns over 1,300 pubs across Britain, said like-for-like sales for England match days during the soccer World Cup rose 22%, while sales across its sports pubs brand Grandstand, nearly tripled from a year earlier.

CEO Commentary and Strategic Initiatives

• "Our pubs have delivered a strong start to the summer ... Our new Grandstand pubs have been leading the way and continue to perform ahead of expectations," said CEO Justin Platt.

Profit Margin Targets and Outlook

• In October 2024, Marston's had set a near- to medium-term target to expand annual EBITDA margins by 200 to 300 basis points, which it now expects to meet in the current fiscal year.

Sales Trends and Market Challenges

• For the 42 weeks to July 18, like-for-like sales slipped 1.6% from last year, as broader market uncertainty weighed on demand and offset the boost from peak occasions.

• Still, the company kept its annual outlook unchanged

Industry Context and Competitor Performance

Fuller, Smith & Turner Results

• Separately, smaller rival Fuller, Smith & Turner reported an over 5% rise in like-for-like sales for the 16 weeks to July 18, helped by favourable weather and the World Cup.

Additional Information

($1 = £0.7437)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi and Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)