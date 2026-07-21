GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK grocery inflation eases in boost to shoppers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK grocery inflation eases in boost to shoppers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

UK Grocery Inflation Drops to Lowest Level Since December 2024, Offering Shopper Relief

Grocery Inflation Trends and Market Impact in the UK

By James Davey

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - British grocery inflation slowed to its lowest rate since December 2024 in July, researcher Worldpanel by Numerator said on Tuesday, offering some relief to households grappling with the high cost of living.

Like-for-like grocery inflation was 2.6% in the four weeks to July 12, according to Worldpanel, easing from 3.0% in last month's report.

Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham has pledged to unveil new measures to ease everyday pressures on Britons. On Tuesday he cut taxes on electricity bills from October.

The Worldpanel data is the most up-to-date snapshot of UK consumer behaviour and provides an early indication of food pricing pressures in July.

Official inflation data for June will be published on Wednesday.

Annual Grocery Bill and Consumer Spending

Fuller Story Behind the Numbers

ANNUAL GROCERY BILL TELLS A FULLER STORY, SAYS WORLDPANEL

The Worldpanel data showed UK grocery sales increased 3.3% over the four weeks year-on-year, helped by hot weather and the soccer World Cup.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Worldpanel, said that while easing price rises is welcome news to shoppers, the annual bill tells a fuller story.

"The average household spent £5,530 ($7,425) on groceries over the past twelve months to July, up £156 on the same period last year - a reminder that even as the rate of inflation cools, the cumulative cost of the weekly shop keeps climbing," he said.

Supermarket Performance and Market Share

Sales Growth by Retailer

Worldpanel said that over the 12 weeks to July 12, industry leader Tesco's sales rose 1.7% year-on-year and for the second report in a row its market share edged lower. Sales at number two player Sainsbury's rose 2.8%.

Discounter Lidl GB remained the fastest growing bricks-and-mortar grocer in the researcher's data set, with sales up 8.6%, while online supermarket Ocado remained the fastest growing overall, with a 14.1% increase.

While sales at number three player Asda fell 1.1%, this was an improvement on last month's report.

UK Supermarkets' Market Share and Sales Growth (%)

Market share Market % change in

12 weeks to share 12 sales

July 12 2026 weeks to year-on-yea

July 13 r

2025

Tesco 27.9 28.1 1.7

Sainsbury's 15.2 15.1 2.8

Asda 11.5 11.9 -1.1

Aldi 10.8 11.0 0.7

Lidl 8.8 8.3 8.6

Morrisons 8.5 8.4 3.5

Co-operative 5.4 5.2 5.6

Waitrose 4.4 4.4 2.5

Iceland 2.2 2.2 2.3

Ocado 2.2 2.0 14.1

Source: Worldpanel by Numerator

($1 = 0.7448 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • Like-for-like grocery inflation slowed to 2.6% in the four weeks to July 12 from 3.0% in the previous month, its lowest since December 2024, offering relief to cash-strapped households (investing.com).
  • Annual grocery spending remains elevated, with average households spending £5,530 over the past year—£156 more than the previous year—highlighting cumulative pressure even amid slower inflation (investing.com).
  • New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced removing VAT from domestic electricity bills starting October 1, aiming to reduce energy costs and give households some breathing space (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current rate of UK grocery inflation?
The UK grocery inflation rate was 2.6% in the four weeks to July 12, 2024, according to Worldpanel by Numerator.
How does the current grocery inflation compare to the previous month?
Grocery inflation eased to 2.6% in July from 3.0% in the previous month.
Which UK supermarket had the fastest sales growth?
Online supermarket Ocado recorded the fastest overall growth at 14.1%, while Lidl GB was the fastest growing bricks-and-mortar grocer with 8.6%.
How much more are UK households spending on groceries compared to last year?
The average household spent £5,530 over the past twelve months to July, up £156 compared to the same period last year.
What changes has the new UK Prime Minister made to help with the cost of living?
Prime Minister Andy Burnham has pledged measures to ease pressures and recently cut taxes on electricity bills starting October.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Thames Water creditors propose 'golden share' to avoid nationalisation

Thames Water creditors propose 'golden share' to avoid nationalisation

Image for Sterling edges higher after Healey appointed as new UK finance minister

Sterling edges higher after Healey appointed as new UK finance minister

Image for UK borrows less in June but fiscal challenge for Burnham remains huge

UK borrows less in June but fiscal challenge for Burnham remains huge

Image for Chipmaker IQE raises annual sales growth forecast on AI, data centre demand

Chipmaker IQE raises annual sales growth forecast on AI, data centre demand

Image for German watchdog initiates review on Jungheinrich, shares seen sliding

German watchdog initiates review on Jungheinrich, shares seen sliding

Image for OCS Group to buy Mitie for $4.17 billion

OCS Group to buy Mitie for $4.17 billion

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Recruiter SThree's interim profit plunges on sluggish hiring in European markets
Recruiter SThree's interim profit plunges on sluggish hiring in European markets
Image for Compass Group's third-quarter organic revenue grows 7% on workplace dining strength
Compass Group's third-quarter organic revenue grows 7% on workplace dining strength
Image for Julius Baer beats net new money forecast, says de-risking impact to persist
Julius Baer beats net new money forecast, says de-risking impact to persist
Image for UK wage growth holds steady in three months to May
UK wage growth holds steady in three months to May
Image for Munich Re reviewing P&C reinsurance revenue outlook, Boersen-Zeitung newspaper reports
Munich Re reviewing P&C reinsurance revenue outlook, Boersen-Zeitung newspaper reports
Image for European banks set for profit boost from lending, trading windfall
European banks set for profit boost from lending, trading windfall
Image for Deadly heatwaves force an ageing France to confront a hotter future
Deadly heatwaves force an ageing France to confront a hotter future
Image for Britain's new PM to cut taxes on electricity bills
Britain's new PM to cut taxes on electricity bills
Image for Swatch reports better sales in first half
Swatch reports better sales in first half
Image for Vaar Energi to buy BlueNord in cash, share transaction
Vaar Energi to buy BlueNord in cash, share transaction
Image for Novartis Q2 profit up as generic competition mounts
Novartis Q2 profit up as generic competition mounts
Image for Lindt's organic half-year sales support company guidance
Lindt's organic half-year sales support company guidance
View All Finance Posts