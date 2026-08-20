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The move from linear barcodes to data-rich two-dimensional codes is not a packaging refresh. It is a coordinated change to product identity, printing, point-of-sale, digital content and supplier operations. Companies that start with a defined business use case can turn transition work into a durable…

The move from linear barcodes to data-rich two-dimensional codes is not a packaging refresh. It is a coordinated change to product identity, printing, point-of-sale, digital content and supplier operations. Companies that start with a defined business use case can turn transition work into a durable product-data capability.

Why 2026 is the year to move from interest to execution

The familiar linear barcode is not being switched off on a single global date. GS1 describes a gradual transition in which both linear and two-dimensional codes are expected to remain on many packages while retail systems gain broader capability. Its current guidance says companies are already testing next-generation barcodes in more than 45 countries and that original barcodes will continue during the transition. That makes the end-2027 ambition a readiness target, not a cliff edge. The distinction is important: companies need controlled coexistence, not a rushed label replacement. See GS1’s transition explanation.

A 2D code can carry a Global Trade Item Number and additional structured data, or connect the product identity to online information. That creates potential value in checkout, inventory rotation, recall execution, traceability and consumer engagement. It also creates new failure modes. A code can be technically readable but contain the wrong data; it can scan in a lab but fail on a curved, reflective or chilled package; or it can direct a customer to content that no longer exists.

The right programme therefore joins four domains that companies often manage separately: master data, packaging and print, retail transaction systems, and digital content. Marketing-led QR projects and technology-led scanner upgrades will each produce partial capability. A business-led operating model connects them around a product and a measurable use case.

Choose the business job before the symbol

The first decision is not “QR Code or Data Matrix?” It is “what job must the code perform?” A brand may want a persistent gateway to ingredients, instructions, authentication or loyalty. A grocer may want expiry data at checkout. A retailer may want better recall precision. A manufacturer may need batch or serial identification through production and distribution.

Different jobs require different data, technology and counterparties. Consumer engagement may prioritise a QR Code using GS1 Digital Link URI syntax because standard smartphone cameras can reach web content. Operational use cases may depend on additional application identifiers, scanner configuration and changes to point-of-sale or warehouse logic. A programme should select one or two priority jobs, define their economic value and specify the minimum data required.

Use a one-page use-case contract

For every pilot product, write a use-case contract that states the user, decision, required data, authoritative system, permitted latency, failure response and value measure. “Improve engagement” is too broad. “Provide market-specific allergen and recycling information from the approved product record, with monthly link testing and scan-to-content analytics” is testable.

The same discipline applies at checkout. If expiry is encoded, define whether the system blocks sale, alerts an operator, applies a markdown or only records information. Clarify timezone, date format, override authority and treatment when the attribute is absent. The code should not silently create a business rule.

Create a canonical product data contract

The Global Trade Item Number remains the identity anchor. Additional attributes such as batch, serial number or expiry date must come from authoritative sources and use agreed syntax. The GS1 retail implementation guideline provides detailed guidance for brand owners, retailers, manufacturers, solution providers and warehouse operators, including barcode choice, data, printing, placement, scanning and process change.

Companies should create a canonical data contract for each use case. It should name every element, business definition, source system, owner, validation rule, refresh event and retention requirement. It should also separate static data from dynamic production data. A GTIN may be mastered centrally, while batch and expiry information are generated at a line or site. Combining them accurately requires controlled interfaces and production reconciliation.

Keep on-pack data purposeful. Encoding every available attribute can enlarge the symbol, complicate printing and increase operational fragility. Information that must be available instantly at checkout or without connectivity may belong in the code. Rich content that changes frequently may be better retrieved online through a standardised link. The design should minimise duplicated truth.

Treat GS1 Digital Link as managed infrastructure

GS1 Digital Link provides a standard way to represent GS1 identifiers in web addresses and connect them with online information and services. The current GS1 Digital Link standards page distinguishes the URI syntax from resolver standards that direct an identifier to relevant resources. For companies, that means a product code can become a durable entry point while the destination changes by market, language, audience or context.

That flexibility requires ownership. Domains, certificates, resolver rules, redirects, content approvals, localisation and analytics cannot be left as campaign assets. The company needs an accountable service owner, availability targets, security controls, change records and a continuity plan. A package may remain in market for years; the digital destination must outlive the agency, campaign and platform that launched it.

Use a controlled content registry that links each product identifier to approved destinations. Apply role-based publishing, preview and expiry rules. Test for broken redirects, incorrect market routing, stale disclosures and mobile accessibility. A resolver should fail safely: customers should receive a useful, brand-controlled page rather than an error or an unintended destination.

Engineer a dual-code transition

During coexistence, many products will carry a linear barcode and a 2D barcode. That raises packaging and checkout questions. Codes need adequate space, contrast and quiet zones. Their placement should reduce the risk that a scanner captures the wrong symbol or reads more than one code in a way that creates an unintended transaction.

The GS1 implementation guideline explicitly addresses the transition period, including barcode placement, human-readable interpretation and the possibility of unintended point-of-sale transactions. Companies should turn this guidance into approved packaging patterns rather than allow each brand, printer or market to improvise.

A packaging pattern library can define permitted symbol types, minimum dimensions, colour combinations, clear space, position and the relationship between linear and 2D codes. Exceptions should be tested on the final substrate and package shape. Small formats, metallic films, condensation, abrasion and variable printing all deserve production evidence.

Make verification part of manufacturing quality

A successful phone scan in an office is not verification. GS1’s guidance links barcode quality to ISO/IEC specifications and recommends verification to assess whether the symbol is likely to be read as intended. It also warns that real-world conditions such as shape, moisture, contrast and label sheen can affect the experience.

Quality should be controlled at three points. Pre-production testing confirms the encoded data, artwork and intended dimensions. Line validation checks that printers, ink, substrate and speeds produce acceptable results. Ongoing sampling detects drift across sites, shifts and suppliers. Results should connect to lot, line, printer and artwork version so failures can be contained.

Contract manufacturers and packaging suppliers need common acceptance criteria and evidence formats. A certificate that cannot be tied to the delivered batch has limited value. Procurement specifications should cover data accuracy, symbol quality, change notification, retained samples, corrective action and the right to inspect production records.

Upgrade the whole point-of-sale path

An imager-capable scanner is only the beginning. The retailer must determine whether devices recognise the intended symbols, whether firmware and configuration pass the data correctly, and whether point-of-sale software parses the identifiers and attributes. Downstream pricing, promotions, tax, tender, receipt, returns, loyalty and inventory processes must continue to work.

Build a test matrix across lanes, self-checkout, handheld devices, assisted checkout and relevant store environments. Include products with two codes, damaged packaging, missing optional data, duplicate reads and codes that resolve online but are not approved for checkout. Test transaction speed as well as technical success; a new code that slows scanning can create meaningful operating cost.

Stores also need a degraded mode. If the 2D path fails, staff must know whether to scan the linear code, enter human-readable digits, isolate the product or call support. Procedures should avoid inventing a price, bypassing a safety control or turning an isolated print problem into a long queue.

Govern suppliers as one product ecosystem

The transition crosses brand owners, printers, packaging converters, contract manufacturers, content platforms, scanner vendors, point-of-sale providers, retailers and data-pool operators. Each supplier can meet its narrow specification while the end-to-end service still fails. Governance should therefore use shared test products and a common acceptance journey.

Create a readiness register by product family and market. Track data ownership, artwork status, print capability, verification evidence, retailer acceptance, digital destination, fallback and launch decision. For retailers, add estate readiness by device and software version. For brand owners, add production site and packaging supplier readiness.

Commercial contracts should require timely disclosure of changes that can affect scanning or routing. Scanner firmware, print equipment, resolver services and packaging materials can all alter performance. A change-control obligation is more useful than a generic promise to follow standards.

Build a value case that survives the pilot

The business case should attach value to a specific workflow. Waste reduction may come from better expiry handling. Recall savings may come from identifying affected batches more precisely. Consumer value may come from replacing multiple campaign codes with a persistent product gateway. Labour savings may come from fewer manual lookups or exceptions.

Measure a baseline before launch. Suitable measures include units discarded, recall scope, time to identify inventory, checkout exceptions, scanning time, packaging-code count, content update cycle, successful destination rate and support contacts. Separate adoption from value: scans show use, but they do not prove a better outcome.

The investment model should include packaging redesign, print or coding equipment, verification devices, scanner and point-of-sale change, master-data work, resolver and content operations, supplier onboarding, testing, training and dual-code carrying cost. A staged portfolio approach allows the company to reuse capabilities across later products.

A 120-day implementation sequence

Days 1–30: decide and map

Choose a bounded product family and one primary use case. Define the value baseline, data contract and target markets. Map packaging, production, scanner, point-of-sale and digital-content dependencies. Confirm local GS1 and trading-partner requirements before fixing the design.

Days 31–60: build and verify

Create prototype artwork and resolver destinations. Configure test scanners and point-of-sale logic. Verify encoded data and print quality on representative substrates. Test redirects, localisation, accessibility and content approval. Record exceptions against a controlled product and artwork version.

Days 61–90: run an ecosystem pilot

Produce a controlled batch and test through manufacturing, distribution, store receipt, checkout, returns and consumer scanning. Include negative and degraded-mode scenarios. Collect operational measures and resolve root causes with named suppliers rather than patching symptoms locally.

Days 91–120: make the scale decision

Review value, quality, transaction performance, content reliability and supplier readiness. Approve reusable patterns, operating ownership and investment gates. Scale by product family and market only where the data, print, retail and digital paths have all met acceptance criteria.

The management conclusion

The next barcode is a small mark with a wide operating footprint. Companies will gain more by treating it as product infrastructure than as packaging artwork. A strong programme starts with a business job, controls the product data, proves the physical symbol, tests the complete transaction and keeps the digital destination dependable. That approach turns 2027 readiness into a capability the company can use well beyond the transition.

Frequently asked questions

Will linear barcodes stop working at the end of 2027?

No single global switch-off is implied. GS1 describes a gradual transition and expects linear and 2D barcodes to coexist for some time as retail capability expands.

Which 2D barcode should a company choose?

Choose from the business use case, trading-partner requirements, data needs, package constraints and scanning environment. Consumer engagement may favour a QR Code with GS1 Digital Link, while other operational contexts may call for GS1 DataMatrix.

Can an existing marketing QR code be used at checkout?

Not automatically. Checkout use requires GS1-compliant identity and syntax, suitable print quality and placement, compatible scanners, and point-of-sale software that interprets the data correctly.

Who should own 2D barcode implementation?

A senior business owner should lead a cross-functional team spanning product data, packaging, manufacturing, retail technology, digital content, quality, procurement and commercial operations.

What is the best first pilot?

Select a bounded product family with measurable value, manageable packaging variation, willing trading partners and representative systems. The pilot should exercise the whole path, not only code generation.

How should success be measured?

Combine technical performance with a business outcome: verified print quality, successful checkout, destination availability and data accuracy alongside waste, recall scope, transaction time, exceptions or content effectiveness.

References

• GS1 — 2D Barcodes at Retail Point-of-Sale Implementation Guideline

• GS1 — Digital Link standards and current specifications

• GS1 Support — How long the transition to 2D barcodes will take

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