Dubai Continues to Attract Entrepreneurs and Global Investors

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For much of the past two decades, Dubai’s rise has been associated with ambitious infrastructure projects, world-class tourism opportunities, and a rapidly expanding business and financial sector.

For much of the past two decades, Dubai’s rise has been associated with ambitious infrastructure projects, world-class tourism opportunities, and a rapidly expanding business and financial sector.

Today, however, another transformation is underway. As businesses navigate an increasingly uncertain global economy, Dubai is becoming one of the world's increasingly attractive business destinations not only for investment, but for companies looking to build, scale and stay.

Its appeal extends well beyond geography. While Dubai’s position between the Gulf, Africa, South Asia and Europe has long made it a natural commercial crossroads, one of its key strengths increasingly lies in the environment it has created for businesses to establish, scale and invest with confidence.

In July, Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) surpassed 10,000 companies, a 30 percent year-on-year rise despite external tensions. More than 1,500 companies joined in the first half of 2026 alone.

Independent research also points to the UAE's growing role in the global investment landscape. The World Bank has consistently highlighted the country's business-friendly regulatory reforms and digital transformation efforts as factors supporting private sector development, while the World Economic Forum has noted that continued investment in innovation, infrastructure, and talent is strengthening the UAE's competitiveness as a regional business hub.

Sonia Gokhale, a Canadian national and founder and group CEO of VentureSouq, a Dubai-based venture capital firm, has spent nearly a decade living and investing in Dubai, where her firm provides advisory to more than 300 portfolio companies. She attributes Dubai's success to its operational resilience, pro-business frameworks, and livability for working families.

“I moved to Dubai nearly ten years ago expecting a chapter abroad,” she says. “What I did not expect was how quickly it would become home. My family and my career are here, and during recent regional instability we have remained and not looked back.”

Her experience reflects a wider trend. Increasingly, professionals and entrepreneurs are choosing to establish long-term roots in Dubai rather than treating it as a temporary posting. Around 60,000 Canadians now live and work in the UAE, while the number of Canadian companies registered with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce rose from 1,165 in 2020 to more than 4,600 by the end of 2025.

That confidence has also been evident in the business community. While international attention has focused on events in the Middle East and what regional uncertainty might mean for hubs like Dubai, businesses operating on the ground have continued to expand and invest.

“Those who rushed to declare that Dubai’s success story was over missed the point,” says Gokhale. “Dubai has managed to draw on its institutions, systems, and habits developed over many years to adapt quickly, maintain confidence and keep businesses and people moving. That resilience is the product of a city built for volatility as much as growth.”

The same resilience has played out across Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. As an early-stage investor working with companies across financial technology, climate technology, SaaS and digital commerce, Gokhale has witnessed the city’s startup ecosystem mature significantly over the past decade. Today, founders have access to deeper pools of capital, strong founder networks, and an increasingly sophisticated support infrastructure.

External research supports this broader trend. According to Startup Genome, Dubai has continued to strengthen its startup ecosystem through improved access to capital, supportive government initiatives, and international connectivity. Similarly, fDi Intelligence has identified the UAE as one of the region's leading destinations for foreign direct investment projects, reflecting sustained interest from international businesses across multiple sectors.

That progress is reflected in the numbers. In 2025 alone, Dubai supported 1,690 digital startups, representing year-on-year growth of almost 40 percent, while the city continues to attract entrepreneurs using the UAE as a base for expansion across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

External research supports this broader trend. According to Startup Genome, Dubai has continued to strengthen its startup ecosystem through improved access to capital, supportive government initiatives, and international connectivity. Similarly, fDi Intelligence has identified the UAE as one of the region's leading destinations for foreign direct investment projects, reflecting sustained interest from international businesses across multiple sectors.

“The vast majority of companies have adapted quickly and continued operating,” Gokhale says about this year’s events. “Entrepreneurs have stayed close to their customers, supported their teams and kept building. That is the Dubai ethos at its best: practical, focused and forward-looking.”

Behind that momentum sits an institutional framework designed to give business confidence over the long term. DIFC operates under an independent common law framework, with its own courts and regulators. It has become one of the world’s fastest growing financial centers and an established hub for wealth management, fintech and innovation.

Government policy has reinforced that foundation. Competitive taxation, long term residency options such as the Golden Visa, and strong regulatory frameworks have created an environment where businesses can plan beyond the next investment cycle. Combined with well-developed infrastructure and global connectivity, those advantages continue to attract entrepreneurs, investors, and highly skilled talent from around the world.

While these strengths continue to support Dubai's appeal, businesses evaluating expansion into any international market also consider a range of practical factors, including regulatory compliance, operating costs, sector-specific competition, access to skilled talent, and broader global economic conditions. For many organisations, location decisions are shaped by balancing these considerations alongside long-term growth opportunities.

For Gokhale, that combination explains why Dubai’s appeal continues to strengthen. “What we are seeing is resilience in action. Dubai remains one of the region’s most attractivemarkets for founders, investors and companies scaling across MENA and beyond,” she says. “Momentum remains exceptionally strong because businesses invest where they see opportunity, predictability and room to grow. This is what we are hearing and seeing in daily conversations and business transactions.”

As global competition for capital and talent intensifies, cities are increasingly judged not only by tax rates or infrastructure, but by the quality of the ecosystems they create. Dubai has spent decades building one that combines institutional stability, international connectivity, and an increasingly sophisticated innovation economy.

“Dubai has a habit of exceeding expectations. It does not wait for ideal conditions. It builds through uncertainty, learns quickly and moves with intent," she adds.

While future growth will depend on global economic conditions, regional developments and Dubai’s ability to sustain its competitive advantages, the city appears well positioned to build on the progress made in recent years.

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