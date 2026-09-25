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A returned product is not necessarily a lost sale. It may be a lightly used item that can be resold, a repairable product with a long remaining life, a source of spare parts or a costly object to dispose of. The commercial outcome depends on how quickly the business identifies the condition of the i…

A returned product is not necessarily a lost sale. It may be a lightly used item that can be resold, a repairable product with a long remaining life, a source of spare parts or a costly object to dispose of. The commercial outcome depends on how quickly the business identifies the condition of the item and chooses a route. Repair and reuse therefore belong in operating design, not merely in an environmental statement.

The scale of the challenge is substantial. The National Retail Federation's 2025 returns study, produced with Happy Returns, projected US retail returns of $849.9 billion for the year and estimated that 19.3% of online sales would be returned. Those are estimates for a particular market and methodology, not a universal return rate. They nevertheless show why the physical journey after a sale can be material to margins.

A second decision after the first sale

The original sale starts a forward supply chain: source, manufacture, distribute and deliver. A return starts a less predictable one. It may arrive without original packaging, with missing accessories or after a seasonal price has fallen. Each additional day can reduce recovery value. A company needs triage rules that tell staff when an item should go back into stock, to repair, to a specialist reseller, to a parts channel or to responsible disposal.

This decision is economic. A product with a high resale price might justify testing and refurbishment. A low-cost item may cost more to transport and handle than it can recover. A damaged device may hold valuable components but require data removal and safety checks before any parts are reused. A blanket instruction to repair everything can waste money and, in some cases, resources.

The OECD's work on reverse supply chains examines the organisation needed to collect products and materials for reuse, remanufacture and recycling. Its core insight for managers is that reverse flows need their own infrastructure and information. They do not automatically work by running the forward logistics network backwards.

Unit economics begin with the product

For a repair programme, the useful measure is contribution after all direct costs. Start with expected resale or retained customer value, then deduct collection, inspection, parts, labour, cleaning, repackaging, warranty provision, payments and the cost of an item that cannot be recovered. Include returns from the second sale and the time inventory sits idle. The resulting picture varies sharply by product, condition and location.

Product design can change that arithmetic before a return occurs. Replaceable components, accessible fasteners and available manuals reduce labour time. Standardised parts can lower inventory complexity. But modularity may add manufacturing cost, weight or quality challenges. The question is whether the lifetime benefit exceeds those trade-offs for the actual customers and products involved.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation describes models that extend product life through repair, resale and refurbishment. That is a useful framework, but a company still needs to test willingness to pay, repair failure rates and whether a second-hand sale displaces a higher-margin new purchase. Circularity does not guarantee profitability.

The customer experience can make or break recovery

Returns policy shapes both conversion and cost. A policy that makes every return difficult may reduce claims but also discourage future buyers. A generous policy may support sales while increasing shipping, fraud exposure and handling. The NRF study found that many customers consider free returns important and reported return fraud as a concern. Companies need to distinguish legitimate service recovery from preventable misuse rather than making all customers bear the same friction.

For repair, the critical customer questions are ordinary ones: How long will it take? What will it cost? Will the product be safe? What happens if it fails again? An attractive sustainability message cannot compensate for a repair process that is slow, opaque or more expensive than replacement. Accurate diagnostics and clear pricing can matter more than a broad promise to be circular.

Businesses should also distinguish repair from refurbishment and resale. A repair restores a specific item for its owner. Refurbishment may prepare a returned product for another buyer. Resale requires grading, disclosure of condition and an appropriate warranty. Combining all three under one vague claim can create misunderstandings about what a customer is purchasing.

Regulation changes the design incentives

In Europe, right-to-repair measures encourage repair for products covered by the rules and set out obligations relating to access to repair and spare parts. The EU Council says the directive entered into force in July 2024, with member-state transposition due by the end of July 2026. Product scope and national implementation matter: a business should check its actual obligations rather than assume that every good is covered in the same way.

The European Commission's work on the Digital Product Passport also points to a greater role for structured product information. Reliable records about components, materials and repair history may help a business decide whether an item can be restored and may help downstream users handle it responsibly. The specifics depend on the relevant product rules as they develop, so companies should build flexible data practices instead of assuming a single universal passport design.

Environmental outcomes need evidence too

Keeping a product in use can preserve embedded materials and manufacturing effort. Yet reverse transport, replacement parts and energy-intensive repair can offset part of the gain. The US Environmental Protection Agency's electronics resources discuss reuse and sound end-of-life management as part of responsible electronics handling. A company making an environmental claim should compare realistic alternatives, including the age and efficiency of the product being repaired.

For an old appliance, repairing it might extend its useful life; for some product categories, a more efficient replacement may alter the life-cycle comparison. The result is not fixed by a slogan. It depends on energy consumption, repair materials, remaining service life and local recycling options. Businesses should be cautious about claiming a quantified emissions saving without a method and data that support it.

Building the operating system for returns

A useful return record begins when the customer initiates a request. It identifies the product and purchase, reason for return, condition, accessories and available repair history. At receiving, staff can use a consistent grading rubric. An automated recommendation can help route routine items, while uncertain safety or fraud cases should receive a human review. The goal is to make decisions quickly and consistently without hiding exceptions.

Management should review recovery rate, resale speed, repair success, repeat failure, customer satisfaction and the net value recovered per product category. It should also watch for unintended effects: a repair queue that grows faster than technicians can clear it, a refurbished channel that creates excessive warranty claims or a policy that drives legitimate customers away. A single headline recycling rate would miss these operating tensions.

Partners matter. Specialist repairers, reverse-logistics providers and certified recyclers can provide capabilities that are uneconomic to build in-house. Contracts should specify condition grading, chain of custody, data security where devices store personal information, ownership of recoverable parts and responsibility for customer warranties. Without those details, a retailer can lose visibility just when it needs evidence of what happened to a returned item.

Inventory and cash must be part of the calculation

Recovered products tie up cash between the return and the next sale. A high theoretical resale price can look attractive until the company counts weeks in testing, cleaning, listing and storage. Seasonal goods are especially sensitive to delay. Managers should compare the value after recovery with a realistic alternative, such as immediate sale to a specialist buyer, rather than with the original full retail price.

The allocation of costs matters too. If inspection labour is booked to customer service, warehouse space to logistics and resale revenue to another division, no team sees the complete economics. A common product-level view makes it possible to distinguish items that earn a contribution from items that merely move expenses between departments. It also helps buyers negotiate more realistic terms with suppliers whose packaging or component choices determine how easily a product can be restored.

This does not mean every activity must pay for itself as a separate profit centre. A company may choose to repair an item because it meets a warranty obligation or preserves a valuable customer relationship. Such decisions can be justified, but their cost should be visible. Without that transparency, an unsuccessful recovery programme can continue under the cover of a broad sustainability target.

The supplier and channel question

A manufacturer that designs a product for repair creates a continuing need for parts, technical documentation and qualified service. If those elements remain available only from the original producer, customers may face high prices or long waits. If they are distributed through partners, the producer must manage quality and warranty responsibilities. Either route has operational implications long after the first sale.

Resale also needs channel discipline. A refurbished item may appeal to buyers who would not purchase the new model at full price, expanding the addressable market. It may also substitute for a new sale. Companies can test the difference by product tier, customer type and geography rather than assume that every secondary transaction is incremental. The useful measure is total customer and product value, including service costs, across both channels.

In some categories, independent repair businesses can extend reach without the manufacturer building a branch network. Contracts should make parts availability, service standards and claims handling clear. If incentives encourage a partner to minimise repair cost while the brand bears repeat failures, the resulting quality problem can outweigh the savings from outsourcing.

Design small experiments before making large claims

An initial test could focus on one product family with a stable volume of returns. The business can record how many units qualify for direct restock, repair, refurbishment and recycling; what each route costs; how long each takes; and what customers report after the item is returned to use. That data is more useful than a generic target for the share of products described as circular.

A second test might change one factor: spare-parts availability, a customer repair booking flow or the location where items are inspected. Compare the outcome with a similar product group or earlier period, while allowing for seasonal effects. The purpose is to learn where the bottleneck sits. Better triage may create more value than an expensive new workshop; a revised product design may create more value than cheaper shipping.

Public communication should follow the evidence. A company can say it offers repair for specified categories or that a share of eligible returns was restored during a defined period. It should avoid implying that every repaired product produced a net environmental saving without an appropriate comparison. Credible figures are narrower, but they are also more useful to customers and managers.

Start with categories where value is visible

Repair and reuse programmes work best when a company can identify products with meaningful remaining value, repeatable defects and a route back to customers. A limited trial can compare recovered value with the full cost of handling and track whether the process improves customer retention. Once the underlying numbers are known, the business can redesign procurement, packaging and product specifications to improve future recovery.

The strategic shift is modest but important: treat a return as another operating decision about a physical asset. Some items should be repaired, some resold, some recycled. Making that choice well is where a more durable business model begins.

References

National Retail Federation, 2025 Retail Returns Landscape

OECD, Securing Reverse Supply Chains

Council of the EU, Right to Repair Products

Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Circular Business Models

European Commission, Digital Product Passport

US EPA, Electronics Basic Information Research and Initiatives

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