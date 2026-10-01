Why Product Returns Belong in Business Strategy

A product return reverses more than a sale. It creates transport, inspection, customer-service and inventory work, while reopening questions about the product's condition and future selling price. Businesses that treat returns only as a warehouse task can miss why those returns occur and how they af…

A product return reverses more than a sale. It creates transport, inspection, customer-service and inventory work, while reopening questions about the product's condition and future selling price. Businesses that treat returns only as a warehouse task can miss why those returns occur and how they affect the economics of winning customers.

Returns management belongs in business strategy because it connects the promises made before purchase with the work required after delivery. A generous policy can support customer confidence, but its value depends on what happens when goods come back. The company needs to understand the complete journey from the original order to the final recovery of product value.

This does not mean that every business needs the same returns policy. Product safety, resale potential, customer expectations and contractual obligations vary. The useful approach is to connect policy, operations and product information so that preventable returns fall and unavoidable returns are handled consistently.

The size of returns needs careful interpretation

Industry figures demonstrate that returns deserve attention, but they must be interpreted correctly. In its 2025 Retail Returns Landscape release, the US National Retail Federation and Happy Returns reported that retailers expected 15.8 per cent of annual sales to be returned, representing approximately $849.9 billion in merchandise. These are dated US retail estimates, rather than a measure of every market or a forecast for 2026.

The value of returned merchandise is also different from the net financial loss caused by returns. A retailer may resell a product at full price, recover part of its value or dispose of it. The result depends on condition, handling expense and demand. Treating the entire merchandise figure as a cost overstates what the statistic establishes.

For an individual business, a national average is a starting point for questions. It does not explain whether a particular product is performing well. Apparel, durable equipment and consumable goods have different return patterns. Selling channels and customer groups can also change the comparison substantially.

Management therefore needs its own evidence about return reasons, processing time and recovery value. An aggregate rate becomes commercially useful when it can be traced to decisions about product design, information, fulfilment or customer service.

A return begins before the customer sends it back

The original purchasing experience can create avoidable returns. Unclear dimensions, inaccurate photographs or incomplete compatibility information may lead customers to buy products that do not meet their needs. A fast return process can resolve the immediate inconvenience while leaving that underlying problem untouched.

Product teams should treat repeated return reasons as feedback. If customers consistently misunderstand a feature, the first response may be to improve the description. If goods arrive damaged, packaging and handling deserve investigation. If the wrong version is shipped, the issue may lie in inventory identification or order processing.

Consider a hypothetical homeware retailer selling a storage unit. Its description gives external dimensions but omits the usable internal space. Buyers discover that the unit cannot hold the intended items and return it. Improving the listing can address the mismatch more directly than negotiating a lower return freight charge.

Reason codes need sufficient detail to support action. A broad label such as unsuitable can conceal several different problems. Combining structured categories with limited customer explanation can reveal whether the cause is expectation, quality or fulfilment. The organisation should collect enough information to learn without making legitimate returns unnecessarily difficult.

Gross sales can hide weak order economics

Marketing teams may celebrate rising orders while the business absorbs higher refund and handling expenses. This can happen when a campaign attracts customers who purchase several alternatives with the intention of keeping only one. The initial sales figure then presents a stronger picture than the eventual retained business.

The appropriate commercial assessment follows an order after its return window. It considers retained sales, delivery costs, reverse transport, inspection and the value recovered from returned goods. Customer acquisition expenditure also matters, because the cost of attracting the buyer remains even when part of the transaction is reversed.

For example, a hypothetical product sold for 100 currency units might generate a contribution of 25 before returns. A returned unit that requires 8 in transport and 7 in handling already absorbs 15, before any markdown or other costs. These illustrative figures show why product contribution can deteriorate even when an item eventually sells again.

The analysis should avoid assigning all overhead to each return without explanation. Some costs change with volume, while others reflect existing capacity. Finance and operations need a consistent approach that distinguishes additional handling expense from shared costs. Otherwise, comparisons between products can become arbitrary.

Speed matters because product value changes

A return does not automatically become saleable inventory when it reaches the warehouse. Staff may need to verify identity, assess condition, remove customer information or replace packaging. Until that work is complete, the company has possession of the item but may be unable to sell it.

Delay can reduce recovery value. Seasonal clothing may miss its selling period, while an electronic device can become less attractive after a newer version launches. Some goods retain value for much longer. Processing priorities should therefore reflect the speed at which an item's value is likely to change.

A useful operating measure is the time from receipt to an approved destination. That destination might be normal stock, repair, resale through another channel or appropriate disposal. Measuring warehouse receipt alone encourages a narrow definition of completion and can leave a growing queue of unresolved products.

Fast processing must remain accurate. Returning an uninspected item to saleable stock can expose the next customer to defects or incomplete contents. The business needs decision rules suited to the product, with escalation where condition, authenticity or safety cannot be established confidently.

Traceability supports both service and recovery

A return can pass through several organisations before reaching its final destination. The seller, carrier, inspection provider and repair partner may each hold different information. Without consistent identification, the company can struggle to connect a customer's refund with the physical product or its eventual resale.

The GS1 Global Traceability Standard provides a framework for identifying and sharing information about objects and events across supply chains. In a returns operation, consistent identifiers can help organisations connect an item with relevant transactions and handling events. Implementing a standard does not itself establish that every recorded event is accurate.

The required level of detail depends on the product. A serialised device may need tracking at individual-unit level, while other goods can be managed by product and batch. Capturing unnecessary detail adds expense; capturing too little can make quality investigation and reconciliation difficult.

Traceability also makes supplier discussions more specific. A recurring defect linked to a production batch provides stronger evidence than a general rise in complaints. The business can then examine whether a product, packaging change or handling process contributed to the issue, rather than shifting responsibility without adequate information.

Resale needs an operating model

Some returned products can support repair, refurbishment or resale. These activities offer a way to recover value, but they require capabilities that differ from selling newly manufactured goods. Condition assessment, warranties, pricing and customer communication may need separate processes.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation's work on circular fashion business models explains that resale and repair require different performance measures and supply networks from conventional one-way distribution. Its analysis concerns fashion, but the distinction helps frame a broader question: does the company have the operational infrastructure to support a second transaction?

A business should establish what qualifies for resale and how condition will be described. Customers need to understand whether an item is unused, repaired or refurbished, and what support accompanies it. Inconsistent descriptions can simply move the original returns problem into a new channel.

The economics also need testing. Recovering a high-value product may justify specialist inspection and repair. Similar handling on a low-value item could exceed the amount recovered. A selective programme based on actual product characteristics is more credible than assuming that every returned unit should follow the same route.

Environmental claims require evidence

Recovering product value can reduce waste, but environmental benefits should not be assumed from the existence of a resale programme. Transport, cleaning, repair and the extent to which a second purchase replaces a new one all affect the result. The relevant comparison concerns the full product journey.

The OECD's 2019 report on circular business models examines product life extension and other approaches, including potential environmental benefits, barriers and unintended consequences. It provides background for evaluating recovery models rather than a universal guarantee that any return or resale process reduces environmental impact.

For companies, this means recording what happens to returned goods and limiting claims to what the evidence supports. Sending products to a partner does not establish their final use. Where outcomes are uncertain, the company should describe the programme's scope and available information instead of presenting an unverified success rate.

Commercial and environmental objectives can align, particularly when a functional product returns to use promptly. They can also diverge. Businesses should recognise that trade-off and assess options transparently, including situations where transport or repair is disproportionate to the item's remaining value.

Inventory accounting should reflect condition

Returned goods can distort inventory reporting if their condition is not reflected promptly. A unit recorded as available stock may be awaiting inspection or missing essential components. Operational status should therefore be visible to purchasing, sales and finance teams.

IAS 2 Inventories requires inventory under IFRS to be measured at the lower of cost and net realisable value. That principle makes estimated selling proceeds and the costs required to complete and sell an item relevant to the accounting assessment. Companies must apply their own applicable framework and circumstances.

The management implication is to connect inspection results with valuation decisions. Products expected to sell only at a discount should not remain in an unexplained holding category indefinitely. Equally, a temporary delay should not automatically be treated as total loss when a credible recovery route exists.

Ageing reports become more useful when they explain why goods remain unresolved. A repair queue, missing product information and a pending supplier credit involve different actions. Finance should be able to connect the carrying value with the operating evidence, rather than relying solely on the number of units physically present.

Policy changes can move costs elsewhere

Charging for returns or shortening the permitted window may reduce some expenses. It may also change conversion, customer loyalty or complaint volumes. The outcome should be evaluated across the relationship, with clear communication and attention to applicable consumer and contractual requirements.

Inconsistent exceptions create another risk. A strict published policy combined with informal concessions can produce confusion for customers and staff. If discretion is necessary, the business should establish who can exercise it and how decisions are recorded. Fairness becomes easier to assess when comparable cases follow an explainable process.

Customer trust has practical value. Clear eligibility information, accurate status updates and predictable refund handling can reduce repeated enquiries. These improvements do not require an unlimited promise. They require the company to deliver the policy it has communicated reliably.

Questions readers are asking

Is a lower return rate always better

No. It could reflect clearer information and better products, or a difficult process that discourages legitimate returns. Assess the rate alongside complaints, retained sales and customer experience to understand what caused the change.

Should all returned goods be resold

No. Safety, condition, market demand and handling costs determine whether resale is appropriate. Some products need repair or specialist treatment, while others cannot reasonably return to sale. Decisions should be supported by product-specific evidence.

Which teams should own returns performance

Operations can manage the physical flow, but product, marketing, customer service and finance all influence the outcome. A clear accountable owner should connect those contributions and ensure that return reasons lead to corrective action.

The transaction ends when the outcome is understood

A business gains more from returns data when it connects the original sale, customer experience and product destination. That view reveals whether growth is profitable, which problems are preventable and where processing delays destroy recoverable value.

Returns management therefore deserves a place in commercial planning. The objective is an informed policy supported by reliable operations, with products and information moving together. When companies understand the complete transaction, they can make better decisions about what they sell, how they describe it and what happens when a customer sends it back.

1. National Retail Federation — Consumers Expected to Return Nearly 850 Billion Dollars in Merchandise in 2025

https://nrf.com/media-center/press-releases/consumers-expected-to-return-nearly-850-billion-in-merchandise-in-2025

2. GS1 — GS1 Global Traceability Standard

https://ref.gs1.org/standards/global-traceability/

3. Ellen MacArthur Foundation — Circular business models redefining growth for a thriving fashion industry

https://www.ellenmacarthurfoundation.org/fashion-business-models/overview

4. OECD — Business Models for the Circular Economy Opportunities and Challenges for Policy 2019

https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/business-models-for-the-circular-economy_g2g9dd62-en.html

5. IFRS Foundation — IAS 2 Inventories

https://www.ifrs.org/issued-standards/list-of-standards/ias-2-inventories/

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