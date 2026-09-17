Global Banking & Finance Review® is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

Portugal’s New U.S. LLC Tax Ruling: What It Signals for Cross-Border Business Owners

For international entrepreneurs moving to Portugal, a business structure that works well in one country does not necessarily receive the same tax treatment in another.

For international entrepreneurs moving to Portugal, a business structure that works well in one country does not necessarily receive the same tax treatment in another.

This has been particularly relevant for owners of U.S. Limited Liability Companies, or LLCs.

In binding ruling no. 30630, dated 26 July 2026, the Portuguese Tax Authority issued a binding ruling concerning payments to a U.S. single-member LLC treated as a disregarded entity for U.S. tax purposes. The case involved a U.S.-resident sole owner, so the ruling does not determine the Portuguese tax treatment of every LLC structure or of Portuguese-resident owners. It does, however, provide useful insight into how the Tax Authority may analyse disregarded entities, income attribution and treaty treatment in cross-border situations.

Why U.S. LLCs Have Been a Challenge in Portugal

LLCs are widely used in the United States and internationally because of their flexibility.

However, the term LLC does not describe one single tax structure.

Depending on its ownership and tax elections, an LLC may be treated in the United States as a disregarded entity, a partnership or a corporation.

When the owner becomes tax resident in Portugal, another question arises: how will Portugal classify that entity?

This distinction matters because Portugal is not required to follow the U.S. tax classification of an American company.

A structure considered transparent for U.S. tax purposes may therefore be analysed differently under Portuguese rules.

That can affect how the income is classified, when it becomes taxable, who is considered to have received it and which reporting obligations apply.

The Uncertainty Around Single-Member LLCs

Portuguese tax guidance had already considered U.S. LLC structures in earlier cases, including entities treated as partnerships for U.S. tax purposes and other arrangements involving foreign LLC income.

For example, in binding ruling no. 26925, dated 14 December 2024, the Portuguese Tax Authority considered a Delaware multi-member LLC treated as a partnership for U.S. tax purposes. On the facts presented, distributions received by a Portuguese resident were analysed as capital income under Portuguese rules, subject to the applicable treaty framework.

An earlier ruling, issued in connection with case no. 2360/2016 and approved

by decision dated 20 December 2017,

also considered income received through a U.S. LLC by a Portuguese tax resident. Together, these decisions illustrate that U.S. tax transparency does not automatically determine how an LLC or its income will be characterised in Portugal; the Portuguese Tax Authority applies its own analysis based on the entity structure, the nature of the income and the circumstances of the taxpayer.

What remained less clear was the treatment of a single-member LLC classified as a disregarded entity in the United States. The binding ruling no. 30630, dated 26 July 2026 is therefore significant not because it creates a universal rule for all U.S. LLCs, but because it provides additional insight into how the Portuguese Tax Authority may approach disregarded entities, income attribution and treaty eligibility in a cross-border context).

This created uncertainty for Portuguese tax residents operating international businesses through these structures.

In some cases, owners took the position that income generated through a foreign LLC could be treated as foreign business profits. Historically, the classification of LLC income has been particularly important for taxpayers benefiting from Portugal’s former Non-Habitual Resident regime, because different characterisations of foreign-source income could produce materially different Portuguese tax outcomes. The result depended on the entity structure, the nature and source of the income, applicable treaty provisions and the taxpayer’s individual circumstances.

For people relocating to Portugal today, the interaction between foreign business income and Portugal’s IFICI tax regime should also be considered as part of their wider tax planning.

The July 2026 ruling gives taxpayers and advisers a clearer indication of how the Portuguese Tax Authority approaches these arrangements.

What Changed in July 2026?

The July 2026 binding ruling (case no. 30630) considered payments by a Portuguese entity to a U.S. single-member LLC treated as a disregarded entity for U.S. tax purposes. The LLC’s sole owner was an individual resident for tax purposes in the United States, meaning the income was attributed to the owner rather than taxed at LLC level.

One notable feature of the ruling is that the Portuguese Tax Authority did not treat the disregarded LLC itself as a U.S. resident for treaty purposes. Instead, it examined whether the Portugal-U.S. Double Tax Treaty could apply through the LLC’s U.S.-resident sole owner, to whom the income was attributed for U.S. tax purposes.

The ruling does not determine the Portuguese tax treatment of every single-member LLC, particularly where the owner is resident in Portugal. Its significance lies in the additional insight it provides into how the Portuguese Tax Authority may analyse disregarded entities, income attribution and treaty eligibility in cross-border situations.

Although it should not automatically be applied to every LLC or every taxpayer, the reasoning is important because it provides greater visibility into the Tax Authority’s approach to the relationship between the entity, its owner and the underlying income.

For people already using single member LLCs while resident in Portugal, this changes the level of certainty around positions that may previously have relied on the lack of specific Portuguese guidance.

It also reinforces an important principle in international tax planning: the tax treatment of a company cannot be assessed exclusively from the perspective of the country where it was created.

The country where the owner is tax resident is equally important.

Not Every U.S. LLC Will Have the Same Treatment

One of the most important points for international business owners is that there is no universal answer to the question of how an LLC is taxed in Portugal.

A single member disregarded LLC, a partnership and an LLC that has elected to be taxed as a corporation may lead to different outcomes.

Portuguese authorities may also consider whether the foreign entity should be regarded as transparent or opaque for Portuguese tax purposes.

As a result, two individuals who both say they own a U.S. LLC may face very different Portuguese tax consequences.

The ownership structure, U.S. tax classification, activities of the company, nature of the income and circumstances of the owner all need to be considered.

What This Means for International Entrepreneurs

The ruling does not mean that Portuguese residents cannot own or operate U.S. LLCs.

Nor does it mean that an LLC is necessarily an unsuitable structure for someone living in Portugal.

What it does mean is that existing structures should not rely solely on assumptions about how an LLC is treated in the United States.

Entrepreneurs already living in Portugal may need to review how their LLC is classified, how income has been reported and whether their current structure remains appropriate following the new guidance.

This is relevant not only to Americans.

U.S. LLCs are frequently used by founders of other nationalities for international consulting, technology businesses, investment activities and online businesses.

For anyone considering relocating to Portugal while retaining an existing U.S. business structure, analysing the Portuguese tax consequences before becoming resident can therefore be particularly important.

A Broader Lesson for Cross-Border Tax Planning

The Portuguese ruling highlights a challenge that increasingly affects internationally mobile entrepreneurs.

Companies, investments and income streams often cross several jurisdictions, but tax systems do not always classify the same structure in the same way.

A structure that is tax efficient, transparent or straightforward in one country may produce a very different result when its owner moves abroad.

For international business owners, relocation planning increasingly needs to consider not only personal tax residence, but also the interaction between personal residence and existing corporate structures.

U.S. LLC Income in Portugal: How Is It Treated?

Fresh Legal Group is hosting a webinar that will explore the practical implications of the July 2026 ruling and consider how different types of U.S. LLCs may be assessed under Portuguese tax rules.

The session will cover single-member LLCs, partnerships and LLCs taxed as corporations, together with Portugal’s treatment of transparent and opaque foreign entities.

It will also cover Portuguese reporting requirements, potential risks for existing LLC owners and the factors entrepreneurs should consider when reviewing an international business structure after becoming Portuguese tax resident.

Register for the free webinar to learn more about what the new ruling could mean for U.S. LLC owners living in Portugal.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute tax, legal or investment advice. The treatment of U.S. LLCs in Portugal depends on the specific entity structure, tax classification, income source, treaty position and circumstances of the owner. Professional advice should be obtained before making or changing any cross-border tax arrangements.

Advertisement