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For years, business efficiency was often associated with tighter inventories, fewer suppliers, consolidated capacity and leaner operating structures. Those practices can still create value, but the balance is changing. Companies are increasingly treating flexibility itself as an asset: something tha…

For years, business efficiency was often associated with tighter inventories, fewer suppliers, consolidated capacity and leaner operating structures. Those practices can still create value, but the balance is changing. Companies are increasingly treating flexibility itself as an asset: something that can protect revenue, preserve options and reduce the cost of unexpected disruption.

Efficiency and resilience are no longer opposites

The traditional debate often presents efficiency and resilience as competing goals. In reality, companies increasingly need both. A supply chain that carries unlimited spare capacity is expensive, but one designed with no margin for disruption can be equally costly when a single supplier, route or facility fails.

Recent OECD work on supply-chain resilience emphasises agility, adaptability and alignment rather than simple relocalisation. This is important because resilience is not the same as bringing every activity closer to home. It is about having enough visibility and optionality to respond when conditions change.

The value of optionality is becoming easier to see

Operational optionality can take many forms: an approved secondary supplier, an alternative logistics route, cross-trained staff, spare production capacity, multiple cloud regions or contracts that allow volumes to shift quickly. None of these assets necessarily contributes to maximum efficiency in normal conditions. Their value appears when the primary plan stops working.

This makes flexibility similar to insurance. It carries a visible cost before a disruption and an often much larger value after one. The challenge for management teams is to measure that value before the disruption occurs, rather than viewing redundancy as waste.

Supply chains are becoming more complex, not less

Global value chains remain deeply interconnected. OECD analysis published in 2026 notes that imported goods and services used in global production remain near historical highs in real terms. This suggests that the future is unlikely to be defined by a simple retreat from global supply chains. Instead, companies are managing a more complicated network of suppliers, markets and regulatory requirements.

Complexity raises the value of visibility. Businesses need to know where critical dependencies sit, which suppliers share the same upstream exposure and how long it would take to switch. A nominally diversified supplier base can still contain hidden concentration if several suppliers depend on the same component, port, data centre or logistics provider.

Why full relocalisation is rarely the answer

The OECD Supply Chain Resilience Review found that broad relocalisation could carry significant economic costs without consistently improving resilience. That supports a more targeted approach: identify the most critical dependencies, build alternatives where they matter most and avoid expensive duplication where the underlying risk is low.

For businesses, this changes the resilience conversation from geography to architecture. The relevant question is not simply where a supplier is located, but whether the company has workable substitutes, sufficient information and enough time to act.

Digital systems are becoming part of operational resilience

Operational flexibility increasingly depends on digital infrastructure. Companies need real-time or near-real-time visibility into inventory, demand, transport, supplier status and production constraints. Artificial intelligence can help identify patterns and simulate alternatives, but data quality remains a limiting factor.

The OECD's 2026 report on strengthening supply chains highlights both AI and digitalisation as important components of modern supply-chain performance. Technology can help organisations react faster, but only if systems are connected and decision rights are clear. A dashboard that reveals a problem without a process for acting on it has limited value.

Capacity is being reconsidered as a strategic choice

In a lean operating model, unused capacity appears inefficient. In a volatile environment, modest headroom can protect service levels and customer relationships. The relevant level of spare capacity will differ by sector, but more companies are starting to evaluate it as a strategic variable rather than a simple cost to eliminate.

The same is true of inventory. The objective is not necessarily to hold more stock everywhere, but to identify components where shortages would stop production or where replacement lead times are unusually long. This creates a more selective form of resilience based on criticality rather than blanket buffers.

Flexibility can affect commercial performance

Operational resilience is sometimes treated as a defensive topic, but it can also influence growth. A company able to maintain delivery while competitors face shortages may gain market share. A business with adaptable production may respond faster to new demand. A firm with multiple distribution options may enter markets without waiting for a single infrastructure constraint to be resolved.

These benefits are difficult to capture in conventional efficiency metrics. They often appear as avoided losses, faster response times or better customer retention. That is why boards and finance teams increasingly need a broader framework for evaluating resilience investments.

The management challenge is deciding where flexibility matters

Not every process requires redundancy. Building alternatives everywhere would destroy the economics of most businesses. The more useful approach is to identify operations where failure would have a disproportionate impact and then determine the cheapest credible form of optionality.

This requires cross-functional work. Procurement may understand suppliers, finance may understand cost exposure, operations may understand bottlenecks and technology teams may understand digital dependencies. Resilience becomes stronger when those views are combined rather than managed independently.

A different definition of high performance

The next generation of high-performing companies may not be the ones that operate with the absolute minimum of spare resources. They may be the ones that know where to stay lean and where to preserve room to manoeuvre.

Operational flexibility is therefore becoming a core business asset. Its value lies in keeping choices open when forecasts are wrong, supply chains shift or demand changes faster than expected. In an environment where uncertainty is a normal operating condition, the ability to adapt can be as important as the ability to optimise.

References

OECD - Strengthening Supply Chains through Efficiency, Resilience, AI and Environmental Performance

OECD - Supply Chain Resilience Review

OECD - Trends in Global Value Chains

World Bank - Trade Watch, Fourth Quarter 2025

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