Why Supplier Concentration Needs a Closer Look

A company can buy from several suppliers and remain dependent on one factory, one specialist component or one delivery route. Supplier lists describe commercial relationships, but they do not always reveal the dependencies that determine whether a business can keep operating. Understanding those dep…

A company can buy from several suppliers and remain dependent on one factory, one specialist component or one delivery route. Supplier lists describe commercial relationships, but they do not always reveal the dependencies that determine whether a business can keep operating. Understanding those dependencies changes how managers assess purchasing decisions and the value of alternatives.

Supplier concentration is often discussed as the share of spending allocated to a particular vendor. That measure is useful, yet it can miss a low cost item that prevents a high value product from being completed. The practical concern is how much business activity depends on a source and how quickly the company could recover if that source became unavailable.

Concentrating purchases can bring real advantages. Larger orders may support better prices, consistent specifications and closer collaboration. The case for diversification therefore needs an economic assessment. Companies should examine what an alternative would protect, whether it would work in practice and what maintaining it would cost.

Spending shares do not show every dependency

A purchasing report might identify the largest vendors by annual expenditure. It gives managers a starting point for assessing commercial exposure, but business importance is not proportional to invoice value. A small supplier can provide a unique part, a mandatory inspection or a specialist service that has no immediate substitute.

A hypothetical equipment manufacturer illustrates the distinction. Most of its spending goes to readily available metal and standard components. A small share goes to a custom control unit with a lengthy approval process. Losing the control unit supplier could stop deliveries even though the vendor appears near the bottom of the spending report.

A more useful assessment links each important input with the products or services that depend on it. It examines inventory coverage, replacement time and any approvals required before a substitute can be used. This gives managers a view of operational exposure as well as purchasing concentration.

The OECD Supply Chain Resilience Review, published in 2025, examines resilience through adaptable supply chains and risk management. It also considers the costs and limitations of relocating production. Its analysis supports examining the nature of dependencies rather than assuming that a particular sourcing location or a larger vendor count automatically makes a business resilient.

The commercial implication is that alternatives should be chosen for their ability to address a defined failure. A second supplier serving the same market may improve negotiation options while offering little protection against a shared transport disruption. Both benefits can matter, but they should be identified separately.

Different vendors can share the same underlying source

Commercial independence does not necessarily mean operational independence. Two distributors may obtain products from the same manufacturer. Two service providers may depend on the same software platform. Suppliers in different locations may use a common specialist processor that becomes the actual point of concentration.

Companies rarely have complete visibility into every upstream relationship. They can still ask targeted questions about the inputs that matter most. A supplier of a standard office product needs a different level of enquiry from a supplier responsible for a component with no approved replacement.

Traceability can make those enquiries more practical. The GS1 Global Traceability Standard provides a framework for identifying traceable objects and recording relevant events across supply chains. It supports information exchange, but it does not certify that a supplier has spare capacity or can recover from every disruption.

The business use is to connect a product or batch with known stages in its movement and production. That information can help investigate a quality problem or identify affected deliveries. Combined with supplier discussions, it may also reveal shared sources that a vendor register would otherwise conceal.

A company should record uncertainty honestly. If an upstream relationship cannot be verified, marking it as unknown is more useful than treating the absence of information as evidence of diversification. Managers can then decide whether to seek more detail, increase stock or accept the exposure.

Replacement time determines the value of an alternative

A supplier listed as a backup may have little practical value if it cannot provide a suitable product when needed. It may lack tooling, trained staff or available capacity. Its quoted delivery time may assume normal demand, while a disruption could cause several customers to seek additional supply at once.

Replacement time includes the steps between identifying a problem and restoring dependable output. Commercial negotiation is only part of that period. Technical testing, customer approval and production scheduling may take longer. For regulated or highly specialised products, these requirements can be especially important.

A hypothetical business has six weeks of usable stock and a substitute that requires twelve weeks to qualify. The alternative reduces eventual dependence, but it does not cover the initial interruption. Management must examine whether additional inventory, earlier qualification or changes to the product design can address the remaining gap.

This assessment should account for the quality of stock. Inventory that is expired, reserved for another customer or incompatible with current production does not provide the same protection as usable material. Warehouse totals need to be connected with actual requirements before they become evidence of resilience.

The ISO overview of ISO 22301 describes a management framework for continuity and recovery from disruptive incidents. It offers context for planning and review. The operational lesson for supplier decisions is to test the recovery process and responsibilities rather than relying on the existence of a written contingency plan alone.

Diversification has costs that deserve attention

Splitting purchases can reduce order volumes with an incumbent supplier. The company may lose discounts or have to manage additional quality checks. Different specifications can create more work for production teams, while a small allocation to a new supplier may not be enough to sustain a dependable relationship.

Those costs do not invalidate diversification. They make it necessary to compare options on a common basis. The relevant calculation includes purchase prices, qualification costs and ongoing administration, together with the operational benefit of an alternative that can actually be activated.

One approach is to maintain a modest volume with a qualified second source. It lets the buyer observe delivery and quality performance during ordinary operations. Whether it is appropriate depends on the product, the supplier's economics and the volume needed to retain capability. There is no universal allocation that suits every business.

A different situation may favour a single source supported by deeper visibility, agreed recovery arrangements and selected inventory. Unique intellectual property or very small demand can make a second source impractical. Management should recognise that constraint and explain how the remaining risk will be managed.

Forecasts should avoid assigning an exact financial value to resilience without a credible basis. The duration and consequences of a disruption can be uncertain. Scenario comparisons can still show which arrangements reduce exposure and what they cost, even when a precise probability cannot be established.

Supplier health affects continuity

A supplier's ability to deliver depends partly on its own financial and operational position. Persistent late deliveries can indicate capacity pressure, weak planning or problems obtaining inputs. Payment disputes and frequent changes in commercial terms may also deserve investigation, although none of these signals establishes financial distress by itself.

Buyers should examine trends in context. A temporary delay caused by an agreed production change differs from a continuing decline in reliability. Enquiries should be proportionate and respectful of legitimate confidentiality. Smaller suppliers may not produce the same reporting package as a large listed company.

The buyer's behaviour also matters. Uncertain forecasts, repeated design changes and delayed payments can make it harder for suppliers to plan. A business that imposes costly resilience requirements without stable commercial commitments may undermine the relationship it wants to protect.

Responsible sourcing remains relevant when alternatives are introduced. The OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Business Conduct, issued in 2018, addresses identifying and responding to adverse impacts associated with business activities and relationships. Its scope extends beyond delivery reliability to issues such as workers, human rights and the environment.

A faster substitute should therefore still undergo appropriate assessment. Urgency can justify a focused review, but it does not make poor quality or serious sourcing concerns commercially harmless. Companies need a process for approving exceptions and following up on issues discovered during emergency purchasing.

Digital services create concentration too

Supplier concentration extends to technology and professional services. A company may use several applications that depend on the same hosting provider or identity service. Changing one application vendor may leave the shared dependency intact. The exposure becomes apparent only when managers consider how services are connected.

The NIST guidance on cybersecurity supply chain risk management discusses risks arising from limited visibility into the development and delivery of technology products and services. Its focus is cybersecurity rather than all forms of purchasing risk. That scope is useful when assessing software dependencies and supplier security practices.

For digital services, recovery may require access to data, compatible exports and staff who understand the alternative environment. A contract permitting termination does not establish that migration can happen quickly. Technical tests and an estimate of transition work are necessary to understand the real option.

The business should also consider concentration within its own team. If one employee manages every interaction with a critical provider, illness or departure can slow recovery. Shared documentation and a substitute contact can improve continuity without changing the supplier.

Contracts should support a workable response

Commercial terms can help define service expectations and information requirements. They may address notification of material changes, access to records or ownership of tooling. Their usefulness depends on the supplier's ability to comply and the buyer's ability to act on the information.

A penalty for late delivery may recover part of a loss without supplying the missing component. Similarly, an obligation to provide notice has limited value if the buyer has no alternative or inventory available. Managers should connect contractual protections with the operational steps they are intended to support.

Where lawful and practical, contracts can clarify how a company retrieves its equipment or data when a relationship ends. These provisions require jurisdiction specific advice and should not be treated as guarantees of access in every circumstance. The business plan needs to acknowledge that legal enforcement can take time.

Periodic discussions can reveal more than annual questionnaires. Changes in manufacturing sites, upstream sources or product strategy may affect the buyer's exposure. The value comes from acting on relevant changes, rather than accumulating supplier responses that are never reviewed.

Make concentration visible to management

Reporting should distinguish concentration in spending from dependence in operations. A large vendor with readily available substitutes may deserve a different response from a small supplier supporting several profitable product lines. Combining those exposures into one score can obscure the decision managers need to make.

Useful information includes the activities at risk, estimated recovery time and confidence in the available alternatives. Reports should identify who owns each material exposure and what would trigger reconsideration. This allows management to allocate attention according to the business consequence.

The analysis should change when the business changes. A new customer contract can make an existing component more important. Product growth may exceed a backup supplier's available capacity. An acquisition can create shared dependencies that were previously assessed separately. Reviews should follow those developments.

A practical exercise can test the plan without disrupting normal supply. Teams can work through how they would identify the affected orders, contact suppliers and approve a substitute. The exercise should expose missing information and unrealistic assumptions, then lead to updates that can be verified.

Questions about supplier concentration

Is buying from one supplier always too risky

No. Concentration may support quality, efficiency or access to unique capability. The issue is whether management understands the dependency and has a realistic response to disruption. A single source decision can be reasonable when its benefits, limitations and recovery arrangements are explicit.

How many suppliers should a company have

There is no universal number. The answer depends on product complexity, available substitutes and the cost of maintaining additional relationships. Two genuinely independent and qualified sources may offer more protection than a long list of vendors relying on the same upstream producer.

Does holding more inventory solve the problem

Inventory can buy time, but it has financing, storage and obsolescence costs. Its value depends on whether it remains usable and whether it lasts until supply can recover. It should be assessed alongside replacement options and continuity plans rather than treated as a complete solution.

Concentration is a decision to maintain

Companies improve supplier decisions when they understand what each relationship enables and how difficult it would be to replace. That knowledge makes the tradeoff between efficiency and preparedness more concrete. It also directs investment towards the dependencies with the largest business consequences.

The aim is a purchasing structure that the company can explain and maintain. Alternatives need qualification, information needs updating and recovery assumptions need testing. Supplier concentration becomes more manageable when those tasks form part of ordinary commercial oversight.

1. OECD — Supply Chain Resilience Review 2025

https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/oecd-supply-chain-resilience-review_94e3a8ea-en.html

2. GS1 — Global Traceability Standard

https://ref.gs1.org/standards/global-traceability/

3. International Organization for Standardization — ISO 22301 Business continuity management systems

https://www.iso.org/standard/75106.html

4. OECD — Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Business Conduct 2018

https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/oecd-due-diligence-guidance-for-responsible-business-conduct_15f5f4b3-en.html

5. NIST — SP 800 161 Revision 1 Cybersecurity Supply Chain Risk Management Practices

https://csrc.nist.gov/pubs/sp/800/161/r1/upd1/final

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