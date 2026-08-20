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Refinance the Maturity Wall Before the Market Chooses the Terms

Corporate credit spreads look supportive, but much of the debt maturing through 2028 was issued at cheaper coupons. CFOs should use the current window to redesign the whole maturity portfolio, not simply refinance the next bond.

Corporate credit spreads look supportive, but much of the debt maturing through 2028 was issued at cheaper coupons. CFOs should use the current window to redesign the whole maturity portfolio, not simply refinance the next bond.

The refinancing signal is easy to misread

For many companies, the market screen appears reassuring. Credit spreads remain low, issuance is active and corporate fundamentals are sound in aggregate. Yet the all-in cost of debt is still working its way through balance sheets, one maturity at a time. A narrow focus on spread can therefore create false comfort: a company may refinance at an attractive spread and still lock in a meaningfully higher coupon.

The OECD's Global Debt Report 2026 corporate chapter puts scale around the issue. Global companies borrowed about $13.7 trillion through corporate bonds and syndicated loans in 2025, the highest real amount on record. Outstanding corporate debt reached $59.5 trillion. At the same time, 24% of investment-grade debt and 31% of non-investment-grade debt is due to be refinanced within three years.

The problem is not an immediate market closure. It is a rolling transfer from legacy coupons into a more expensive funding stock. The same OECD data show that half of outstanding investment-grade debt carries an interest rate above 4%, the first time since 2015. Of investment-grade debt due from 2026 through 2028, 65% currently costs 4% or less; for non-investment-grade debt, 67% of maturities costs 6% or less. Many issuers are therefore replacing unusually cheap debt even when current market access is good.

This report turns that market evidence into a finance operating plan. The goal is not to call the next rate move. It is to give the CFO, treasurer and board more control over timing, channel, capacity and downside resilience.

Treat the maturity wall as a portfolio

Replace the debt schedule with a decision schedule

A conventional debt schedule lists instrument, currency, coupon and maturity. A decision schedule adds the information required to act: earliest refinancing date, call or prepayment terms, hedge maturity, covenant headroom, rating sensitivity, collateral status, expected use of proceeds, investor channel, legal-document lead time and the business cash flows intended to repay the debt.

The difference matters. Two bonds maturing in the same quarter may create different choices if one can be called early, one supports a regulated subsidiary, one has a cross-currency swap and one sits behind restrictive covenants. Aggregating them into a single maturity bar can hide execution dependencies.

Build the schedule monthly for the next 24 months and quarterly beyond that. Link every maturity to an accountable owner and a decision deadline. The relevant date is rarely the contractual maturity; it is the latest date at which the company can preserve multiple funding options.

Segment maturities by refinancing difficulty

Rank each obligation across four dimensions: size relative to available liquidity, expected coupon reset, execution complexity and sensitivity to a weaker operating case. The output should distinguish routine refinancings, strategic transactions and potential pressure points.

Routine transactions fit within existing bank lines or established investor demand. Strategic transactions require a deliberate choice among tenor, currency, fixed-versus-floating exposure, secured capacity or capital-structure change. Pressure points combine a large maturity with constrained cash generation, limited covenant headroom, concentrated lenders or an asset that may be difficult to finance in a weaker market.

This segmentation helps management spend time where optionality is most valuable. It also prevents a small near-term maturity from consuming attention while a larger dependency forms further out.

Separate spread, benchmark and total finance cost

The OECD report landing page notes that borrowers have shifted toward shorter maturities as long-term costs rose, reducing current interest expense but increasing near-term refinancing risk. That trade-off should be explicit in every funding proposal.

Finance teams should show the board at least five cost layers: the reference rate or government yield, credit spread, issue and commitment fees, hedge cost, and the expected cost of carrying prefunded cash. Include any collateral, covenant, rating or structural cost that limits future flexibility. A headline coupon is not a complete economic comparison.

The analysis should also distinguish current market cost from the effective cost of the existing debt portfolio. The OECD finds that the gap between issuance cost and the cost of outstanding debt roughly halved during 2025 as legacy debt rolled and new-issue costs eased. That convergence is the mechanism through which refinancing pressure reaches the income statement.

For each maturity, calculate the annualised incremental interest expense under a base case and at least two adverse cases. Translate the result into interest coverage, free cash flow, leverage, covenant headroom and investment capacity. This allows operating leaders to see the refinancing consequence in the same units they use to approve hiring, inventory and capital expenditure.

Build a refinancing runway, not a market forecast

Define minimum execution windows

Each funding channel has a practical runway. A repeat bond issuer may move quickly in a receptive market, while a debut issue, secured financing, private placement or cross-border transaction can require extensive documentation, ratings work, diligence and investor education. Bank facilities also need credit approval and syndication time.

Set a minimum runway for every option and work backward from the decision deadline. The company should be able to answer: when does a bond solution cease to be comfortably executable; when must a bank backstop be committed; when does prefunding become the prudent choice; and when would the company need to alter capital allocation?

This is more useful than attempting to identify the perfect issuance day. A market forecast provides one view of price. A runway preserves choices across many possible prices.

Use a refinancing coverage ratio

Create an internal measure of readily available liquidity plus firmly committed capacity divided by maturities and expected cash needs over the chosen horizon. Calculate it at 6, 12, 18 and 24 months. Exclude facilities that cannot be drawn for the relevant purpose, are subject to uncertain conditions, or mature before the obligation they are meant to cover.

The ratio is not a substitute for cash-flow forecasting. It is a control against optimistic assumptions. Reconcile it to the 13-week cash forecast, annual plan and covenant model. Investigate any case in which a source appears available in one view but not another.

Stress the business and the market together

The Federal Reserve's May 2026 Financial Stability Report overview describes U.S. business-debt vulnerabilities as moderate in aggregate, supported by solid interest coverage at public companies, while noting weaker debt-service capacity among some non-investment-grade and riskier private firms, especially those using floating-rate leveraged loans and private credit. For companies, the lesson is to avoid managing to the aggregate.

A credible refinancing stress combines operating and financing pressure. Test lower earnings, slower collections or higher working capital alongside higher benchmark rates, wider credit spreads, reduced tenor, smaller issue size and less bank capacity. A market-only stress assumes the business performs normally precisely when funding becomes harder; that may be too comfortable.

Use a small scenario cube rather than dozens of disconnected sensitivities:

Operating case: plan, moderate downside and severe but plausible downside.

Market case: open, expensive and temporarily constrained.

Management response: no action, ordinary mitigants and pre-authorised defensive action.

For each combination, show liquidity runway, interest coverage, covenant headroom, rating metrics and capital expenditure that remains financeable. Identify the first binding constraint. The result should tell management what to do, not simply how bad a stress looks.

Match funding structure to asset economics

The refinancing cycle is an opportunity to correct structural mismatches. Long-lived assets funded with short maturities create repeated market dependence. Floating-rate debt funding businesses with volatile margins compounds cash-flow risk. Secured debt can reduce current pricing while consuming collateral that might be more valuable in a future stress.

Map each major borrowing need to the asset or cash-flow pool it supports. Consider expected life, currency, cash-flow variability, residual value and strategic optionality. Then decide which risk belongs with investors, lenders, hedging counterparties or shareholders.

This does not mean every asset needs matched funding. It means mismatches should be chosen and priced. A short maturity can be sensible when a disposal is highly credible or cash conversion is near. It is less defensible when the repayment plan depends on another refinancing under unchanged conditions.

Capital allocation should use the stressed finance cost, not the legacy coupon. Projects that appear attractive against yesterday's funding can destroy flexibility when the debt portfolio resets. The CFO should therefore connect project approval, acquisition models and shareholder distributions to the same refinancing scenarios used by treasury.

Design the channel mix before it is needed

A company with access to bonds, syndicated loans, bilateral banks, private placements, receivables finance and private credit does not automatically have diversification. Several channels may depend on the same earnings story, collateral or investors. True diversification comes from different execution conditions and different sources of capacity.

Maintain a channel passport for each viable option: expected size, tenor, currency, security, covenants, documentation status, investor or lender concentration, lead time, information requirements and conditions that could make the channel unavailable. Update it through actual conversations and completed transactions, not generic market assumptions.

Bank relationships remain important even for frequent bond issuers. Define the purpose of committed facilities, test draw mechanics and ensure maturity dates extend beyond the risks they cover. Avoid counting uncommitted lines as contingency liquidity. Where facilities support commercial paper or another programme, make the dependency explicit.

Private credit may offer speed, confidentiality or structural flexibility, but it should be compared on total economics, control rights and refinancing path. The cheapest-looking channel today may create the narrowest exit tomorrow.

Make disclosure part of execution readiness

The OECD argues that changing investor bases and financing structures increase the importance of disclosure. For an issuer, consistent information is also a speed advantage. Build a reusable financing data room containing historical and forecast financials, debt and hedge schedules, covenant calculations, material contracts, capital expenditure plans, liquidity policy, risk factors and a reconciled sources-and-uses case.

Assign an owner and refresh cadence to each item. Reconcile measures used in lender materials, rating presentations, board papers and public reporting. Explain non-standard metrics consistently. A late discovery that leverage or free cash flow has been defined differently across documents can slow execution and reduce confidence.

Management should also prepare the narrative for why the company is refinancing, how proceeds will be used, what cash flows support repayment and how downside risk is controlled. The strongest financing story is operationally verifiable, not merely persuasive.

Governance that preserves optionality

The board should approve a refinancing envelope rather than review only individual transactions. The envelope can specify minimum liquidity, maximum near-term maturities, fixed-floating boundaries, currency limits, secured-debt capacity, acceptable covenant headroom and triggers for prefunding or capital-allocation changes.

Treasury then manages within that envelope and escalates when thresholds are approached. Finance validates forecasts and total economics. Legal owns documentation readiness. Operating leaders own the cash-flow assumptions that support repayment. Investor relations and communications keep the external narrative consistent.

Use triggers that lead to action: a defined decline in interest coverage; a spread or benchmark level that activates prefunding review; reduced bank capacity; delayed asset sales; covenant headroom below the internal floor; or refinancing coverage below target. Governance should become more active before the company is forced to transact.

A 100-day CFO agenda

Days 1-30: make the portfolio visible. Build the decision schedule, validate every facility and hedge, segment maturities by difficulty and reconcile the debt schedule to cash forecasting, covenants and public disclosure.

Days 31-60: price the reset. Calculate total refinancing economics and income-statement effects. Run the operating-market scenario cube. Identify the first binding constraint and quantify management responses.

Days 61-80: create execution options. Refresh channel passports, lender and investor engagement, ratings materials, data-room ownership and legal runways. Set minimum lead times and define when backstops or prefunding become necessary.

Days 81-100: approve the envelope. Take the board a portfolio plan covering target maturities, liquidity floor, fixed-floating mix, security capacity, covenant headroom, capital-allocation links and trigger-based actions. Assign owners and monthly reporting.

The test of the plan is straightforward: the company should remain able to choose among credible actions under a downside case, rather than depend on one market window.

The finance conclusion

Compressed spreads are useful, but they do not erase the higher all-in cost embedded in the next refinancing cycle. Nor do strong aggregate fundamentals remove company-specific exposure to floating rates, narrow channels, weak cash conversion or clustered maturities.

The best response is not a heroic rate call. It is a portfolio system that brings forward decision dates, prices the full reset, connects debt capacity to operating plans and pre-authorises action while alternatives remain open. Companies that do this will approach the 2026-2028 maturity wall as a capital-structure choice. Those that do not may discover that a contractual maturity became a deadline long before it arrived.

FAQ: Corporate debt refinancing strategy

Why refinance early if credit spreads are low?

Low spreads do not guarantee a low all-in coupon because benchmark yields, fees and hedging costs also matter. Early preparation preserves channel and timing options; it does not require issuing immediately.

What is the most useful refinancing metric for a board?

No single metric is sufficient, but a horizon-based refinancing coverage ratio paired with interest coverage and covenant headroom gives a clear view of capacity, cost and constraints.

How far ahead should a company begin refinancing work?

The correct lead time depends on channel and complexity. Companies should set a minimum execution runway for each option and use the earliest decision deadline, not the legal maturity date, as the management trigger.

Should a company use shorter debt to reduce current interest cost?

Only after pricing the additional rollover risk. Shorter debt can be sensible when repayment visibility is strong, but it creates more frequent dependence on market access and should fit within the board's maturity limits.

How should private credit be compared with bonds or bank loans?

Compare total cost, tenor, covenants, security, information rights, prepayment terms, speed, certainty and the likely exit route. Headline pricing alone can miss meaningful constraints.

What makes a refinancing plan resilient?

It combines a verified maturity schedule, committed liquidity, multiple genuinely different channels, joint operating-and-market stresses, trigger-based actions and consistent execution materials.

References

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