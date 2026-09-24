Global Banking & Finance Review® is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

Why Operating Leverage Is Becoming Harder to Read in Modern Businesses

Operating leverage used to look relatively straightforward: businesses with high fixed costs and low variable costs could see profits rise quickly once revenue grew beyond a certain point. Modern operating models have made that relationship less visible. Cloud services, outsourcing, flexible labour,…

Operating leverage used to look relatively straightforward: businesses with high fixed costs and low variable costs could see profits rise quickly once revenue grew beyond a certain point. Modern operating models have made that relationship less visible. Cloud services, outsourcing, flexible labour, usage-based pricing and platform dependencies are blurring the old distinction between fixed and variable costs.

The traditional model is becoming less descriptive

In a classic industrial setting, managers could often identify a large fixed-cost base - factories, equipment, permanent staff and distribution infrastructure - and then estimate how additional sales would flow through to profit. The higher the proportion of fixed costs, the greater the potential operating leverage when volumes increased.

Today, even businesses that appear asset-light can carry substantial structural commitments. Software subscriptions, minimum cloud commitments, third-party service contracts, outsourced operations and customer-acquisition systems may behave like semi-fixed costs. At the same time, some traditionally fixed activities are increasingly procured on demand.

Variable cost models can still create hidden rigidity

Pay-as-you-go services are often described as flexible because spending can scale with activity. In practice, however, contracts can contain minimum commitments, volume tiers or capacity reservations. Workforce models can also look variable while remaining difficult to reduce quickly because of skill scarcity, training requirements or service-level obligations.

This means managers need to distinguish accounting labels from economic behaviour. A cost may be booked as an operating expense yet still be difficult to change over a six- or twelve-month horizon. Conversely, a cost that looks fixed may be strategically discretionary over a longer period.

Digital businesses can have very different marginal economics

Digital products are often associated with near-zero marginal cost, but that assumption depends on the service. A software platform may have low distribution cost while still incurring cloud compute, customer support, payment processing, fraud prevention and data-storage expenses as usage grows.

AI-enabled services can make this even more visible. If every customer interaction triggers model inference or complex data processing, incremental usage can create meaningful variable cost. The result is that revenue growth does not always translate into the same margin expansion that older software economics might imply.

Outsourcing moves costs but does not eliminate operational exposure

Outsourcing can convert internal fixed capacity into contractual expenditure, improving flexibility in some cases. But it can also transfer a dependency rather than remove it. A business may become reliant on a supplier whose pricing, staffing or infrastructure choices are outside direct control.

For management teams, this changes the interpretation of operating leverage. The relevant question is not simply how much cost sits inside the company, but how much of the operating model can be adjusted without disrupting customers or strategic capabilities.

Revenue quality matters alongside revenue growth

Businesses with recurring revenue may appear to have strong operating leverage because predictable income supports a stable cost base. Yet the quality of that leverage depends on retention, renewal pricing, service intensity and the cost of acquiring and supporting customers.

A company can therefore grow revenue while weakening incremental economics if new customers are more expensive to serve, require greater discounts or depend on higher-cost distribution channels. Understanding operating leverage increasingly requires cohort-level and product-level analysis rather than relying only on consolidated margins.

Management needs a time-based view of cost flexibility

One useful approach is to classify costs by how quickly they can be changed. Some costs can be adjusted within days, others within a quarter, and others only over years. This time-based view can be more informative than the conventional fixed-versus-variable distinction.

It also helps with scenario planning. In a sudden slowdown, a business may discover that only a small share of its cost base is truly adjustable. In a rapid expansion, the opposite issue can emerge: supposedly flexible capacity may not be available quickly enough to support demand.

Operating leverage is becoming a design choice

Modern businesses have more options to shape their cost structure. They can rent infrastructure rather than own it, automate processes, use external platforms, outsource functions or build internal capability. Each decision changes the balance between flexibility, control, cost and dependency.

The objective is not necessarily to maximise operating leverage. Very high fixed-cost intensity can amplify profits in strong periods but also increase vulnerability when demand falls. The better question is whether the cost structure matches the volatility, strategic importance and service requirements of the business.

A clearer management lens

For executives and investors, the most useful measure may be incremental economics: how much additional profit and cash flow the next unit of revenue produces after accounting for the real cost of serving it. That requires separating genuinely scalable activities from those that need additional labour, infrastructure or supplier spend.

As business models become more modular and digitally mediated, operating leverage will remain important - but it will need to be measured with more nuance than a simple fixed-cost ratio.

Questions readers may ask

Why is operating leverage harder to measure today?

Because many modern costs sit between fixed and variable, including cloud commitments, outsourced services and flexible labour arrangements.

Are asset-light businesses always highly scalable?

No. They may still face significant usage-based, supplier or support costs that rise with revenue.

What should management track?

Incremental margin, cost adjustability by time horizon, customer-service intensity and the concentration of critical supplier dependencies can all provide a clearer picture.

References

• OECD - Productivity

• U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics - Productivity

• FinOps Foundation - FinOps Framework

• Harvard Business Review - Strategy and Execution

• McKinsey - Operations Insights

Advertisement