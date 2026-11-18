ECB May Raise Euro Zone Bank Reserve Requirement to 2% at Key Meeting
ECB Policymakers Consider Increase in Minimum Reserve Requirements
By Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers are set to discuss next week raising minimum reserve requirements for euro zone banks, a move that would reduce the ECB's interest bill and withdraw some liquidity from the financial system, four sources said.
The change, to be debated at a Governing Council meeting on November 25, would raise the share of cash that commercial lenders must keep in an unremunerated account to 2% from 1% of deposits and other short-term liabilities, the sources familiar with the discussions said. They added a decision may be pushed back to the December 17 policy meeting.
The main effect of the move would be to cut losses at central banks in the bloc, such as Germany's Bundesbank, which accumulated large bond holdings at low or negative yields under ECB stimulus programmes in past years but now face rising interest costs on bank deposits.
While central banks are not run to generate profits, losses are politically sensitive because they raise questions about credibility and fuel debate about potential taxpayer-funded recapitalisations.
An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.
Financial Impact of Raising Reserve Requirements
Potential Savings for the ECB
MOVE WOULD SAVE AT LEAST €4.4 BILLION PER YEAR
The ECB has been raising interest rates to curb inflation, increasing borrowing costs across the economy but also boosting the amount it pays banks on any reserves that exceed the required amount.
Raising that requirement to 2% from 1% would save the ECB and the 21 national central banks that share the euro around €4.4 billion ($4.8 billion) a year at current interest rate levels, according to Reuters' calculations.
With the ECB's deposit rate expected to rise from 2.5% now to between 3% and 3.25% next year, the savings could increase further.
The move would also absorb some of the excess liquidity created by years of ECB stimulus, giving policymakers a monetary policy rationale to justify the move alongside the financial benefit.
Policy Support and Debate Among ECB Governors
Governors' Positions and Timing
MOST ECB GOVERNORS ARE ON BOARD
The idea was raised last summer but met resistance from some influential policymakers, including ECB board member Isabel Schnabel.
However, the sources said the majority of governors are now keen for the move, which is also supported by ECB Vice President Boris Vujcic and chief economist Philip Lane, giving the debate fresh momentum.
Some policymakers have suggested delaying the implementation of the increase until July, when both Schnabel and ECB President Christine Lagarde will have left office, but that idea has not gained popularity.
Background: ECB Losses and Reserve Requirement History
Central Bank Losses and Excess Liquidity
CUTTING LOSSES
Commercial banks currently earn no interest on their minimum reserves, while they receive the ECB's deposit rate on all other funds held at the central bank.
As a result, the Eurosystem pays €52.2 billion a year in interest on just over €2 trillion of excess liquidity.
Most of that liquidity was created through the ECB's bond-buying programmes between 2015 and 2022, which injected cash into the banking system as policymakers sought to avert deflation and stimulate growth.
Because much of the debt purchased by national central banks in highly rated countries carried very low or negative yields, rising policy rates have left some central banks facing substantial losses as their funding costs have increased.
Historical Changes to Reserve Requirements
The ECB cut the minimum reserve requirement to 1% from 2% in 2012 as banks came under pressure during the sovereign debt crisis.
Once regarded as an important liquidity buffer, minimum reserves have since been overtaken by regulatory requirements introduced after the crisis, including the liquidity coverage ratio.
($1 = 0.9101 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)