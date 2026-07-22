A Year in a Foxhole: Ukrainian Soldier’s Struggle on the Front Line

Surviving the Front Line: Serhii Krynitskyi’s Story

By Felix Hoske

The Loss of a Comrade

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine, July 22 (Reuters) - Serhii Krynitskyi watched the life seep out of the only man who had shared his living hell.

He and his comrade had survived nearly a year together in a foxhole on the front lines. They'd killed Russian soldiers and scavenged for food among the dead. They'd argued and laughed, amidst the horror.

Now, Krynitskyi was alone.

The Ukrainian soldier aimed his phone camera at his companion's lifeless body, wedged inside the dugout. One blood-stained leg was exposed. An artery sliced open by shrapnel from a bomb dropped by a drone. He bled and bled.

"In the morning, you're joking together," the 42-year-old told the camera numbly, his face smudged and worn. "And by the evening, it's the gates of heaven calling."

It was day 326.

The Changing Face of Warfare

The men's isolated position is a consequence of the way drone warfare is revolutionizing the battlefield. The technology has forced both sides to abandon the age-old practice of massing troops, artillery and armoured vehicles in a relatively narrow corridor along the long front line. Such visible targets are easy prey for the cheap unmanned aerial vehicles that both sides have flooded the skies with.

Instead, both armies now have tiny teams, sometimes of just two or three soldiers, scattered in small dugouts hollowed into the ground across a battlefield some 30 km (20 miles) wide, known as the "kill zone" because of the constant drone threat. These groups seek to evade detection and infiltrate gaps in enemy defences, often taking huge risks for minimal territorial gains. They are typically stuck for months in their positions because it's so dangerous to rotate troops in and out.

Life in the Foxhole

Krynitskyi was deployed near the town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine from April 20, 2025 to March 31, 2026, he and his brigade said. He filmed a series of video diaries with a cellphone, powered at times by batteries collected from downed Russian drones. He documented, in expletive-laden recordings, the inhumanities and absurdities of life in a cramped redoubt, about 3 by 4 metres, carved beneath the front lines of a grinding war.

Reuters reviewed 22 videos, which were provided by his unit to bring Krynitskyi's story to a wider audience, and interviewed the soldier after his deployment to piece together this account of his 346-day stint at the front, almost all of it spent in a foxhole, which earned him the country's highest military award.

Facing the Enemy

He endured terrifying cycles of violence: Every couple of days, Russian soldiers would advance on foot in small groups of typically two or three. They sometimes came as close as 20 metres before the Ukrainians fired at them.

He said he'd killed 23 enemies at close range during his deployment. He most clearly recalled one of his first: a soldier injured by a grenade. The Russian had faked surrendering before taking aim at him with a rifle.

"Well, I reacted," Krynitskyi said. "He stopped aiming at me."

In a clip from November 24, more than 200 days into his deployment, Krynitskyi trained his camera on the bodies of two enemy soldiers in the eerie calm after repelling an assault. "Fools," he said. "Crawled up where they don't belong."

Krynitskyi's unit, the 24th Mechanised Brigade, confirmed that he had reported 23 enemy kills. Reuters couldn't verify all aspects of the infantryman's account.

Russia's defence ministry didn't respond to a request for comment about the changing nature of the battlefield and the experiences of soldiers on both sides.

Adapting to War: Daily Life and Survival

Collecting Guns, Smokes, and Supplies

COLLECTING GUNS, SMOKES

Krynitskyi was not a military man.

He had worked in farming and construction until an injury left him in a month-long coma. After that, he scratched out a living as a rabbit breeder.

In late 2024, he was rounded up by draft officers in his village of Bilohir'ya in western Ukraine. They put him on a bus, brought him to the city of Rivne and trained him quickly.

He was assigned to the 24th Mechanised Brigade and sent to the front in the east, where Russia's invading army, significantly outnumbering Ukraine's, was attacking the so-called "fortress belt" of strategic cities in the Donetsk region.

Digging In: Building a Shelter

He and two other privates dug in near Chasiv Yar in April 2025. There, they excavated a foxhole, and Krynitskyi would subsequently spend almost a year living under the ground as enemy forces closed in. The men knew the deeper they dug, the better their chance of survival. Krynitskyi joked he didn't know whether to call the hole a shelter or a grave.

When their refuge was hit by drones, they had to excavate the area anew. One comrade was killed early in the deployment by an attack that left Krynitskyi concussed and temporarily without hearing. Reuters withheld the names of the two dead soldiers at the request of their brigade.

Krynitskyi and his remaining comrade also fought the elements, plugging holes to block frigid drafts and capping lookout shifts at two hours. Any longer was unbearable.

Scavenging and Documenting

Sometimes, three or four days passed before a re-supply drone could make it through enemy fire. To survive, Krynitskyi picked food and sundries from fallen Russians.

The infantryman, who has two teenage children, started filming the diaries in August 2025, to show people when he got back home what he went through and to remind himself. Reuters verified the date of all the videos using the original file metadata.

In one video, in February this year, he surveyed the cigarettes he'd gathered from dead enemy troops: Camels, Winstons, Chesterfields and others. He obsessed over the packets, "like some nerd collects stamps."

In another video days later, he showcased mud-caked "trophy" rifles he'd seized.

"This is my small arsenal," Krynitskyi said, proudly counting off the 13 firearms, arranged in a row.

DESPERATE ATTEMPT TO