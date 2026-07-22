Randstad Outperforms Expectations with Improved Quarterly Organic Growth

Randstad's Second Quarter Financial Performance

Organic Growth Surpasses Analyst Expectations

July 22 (Reuters) - Hiring firm Randstad reported a second quarter organic growth of 1.9% on Wednesday, beating expectations of 1% in a company-provided analyst consensus.

Profitability Metrics and Gross Margin

Gross margin for one of the world's largest recruitment firms - a key measure of profitability - stood at 18.2% for the period, slightly below the consensus forecast of 18.3%.

Regional Performance Overview

European Market Highlights

Germany's Economic Recovery

Major European markets largely performed well with Germany, Europe's largest economy, providing further evidence of a recovery as revenue rose 4% year-on-year, compared with a 4% contraction last quarter and a 7% fall a year earlier.

North American Market Trends

North America also improved, with revenue growth accelerating to 4% from flat in the first quarter.

CEO Statement and Outlook

“With the majority of markets now in growth and volumes improving further into July, we are confident in our ability to show progress for the rest of the year,” CEO Sander van't Noordende said in a press release.

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)