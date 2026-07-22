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Randstad beats quarterly organic growth view as labour markets improve - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Randstad beats quarterly organic growth view as labour markets improve

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Randstad Outperforms Expectations with Improved Quarterly Organic Growth

Randstad's Second Quarter Financial Performance

Organic Growth Surpasses Analyst Expectations

July 22 (Reuters) - Hiring firm Randstad reported a second quarter organic growth of 1.9% on Wednesday, beating expectations of 1% in a company-provided analyst consensus.

Profitability Metrics and Gross Margin

Gross margin for one of the world's largest recruitment firms - a key measure of profitability - stood at 18.2% for the period, slightly below the consensus forecast of 18.3%. 

Regional Performance Overview

European Market Highlights

Germany's Economic Recovery

Major European markets largely performed well with Germany, Europe's largest economy, providing further evidence of a recovery as revenue rose 4% year-on-year, compared with a 4% contraction last quarter and a 7% fall a year earlier.

North American Market Trends

North America also improved, with revenue growth accelerating to 4% from flat in the first quarter.

CEO Statement and Outlook

“With the majority of markets now in growth and volumes improving further into July, we are confident in our ability to show progress for the rest of the year,” CEO Sander van't Noordende said in a press release.  

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Organic growth beat consensus at 1.9% vs 1.0%, signaling improving demand (randstad.com)
  • Gross margin of 18.2% was marginally below the anticipated 18.3% (randstad.com)
  • Germany turned positive with 4% revenue growth (vs –4% last quarter), and North America accelerated to 4% growth (uk.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Randstad's organic growth in the second quarter?
Randstad reported 1.9% organic growth in the second quarter, surpassing the 1% analyst consensus.
How did Randstad's gross margin perform compared to expectations?
Randstad's gross margin was 18.2% in Q2, just below the consensus forecast of 18.3%.
Which markets contributed to Randstad’s improved quarterly performance?
Major European markets, especially Germany, and North America contributed to Randstad’s improved performance.
What evidence suggested recovery in Germany's labour market?
Germany saw a 4% year-on-year revenue rise in Q2, reversing previous contractions.
What did Randstad's CEO say about future market prospects?
The CEO said most markets are growing and volumes are improving, showing confidence for continued progress this year.

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