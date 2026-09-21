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Pepe leads gains as 12 major cryptocurrencies rise over 5%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read
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Over the 17 hours to 22:10 UTC on 21 September 2026, 12 of the 51 largest cryptocurrencies recorded price increases of more than 5%. Pepe (PEPE:24478) was the largest gainer, rising 24.50% to 0.000005 USD, with a market capitalisation of 2.0 billion USD. No coin in this group fell by more than 5% during the period.

Other notable movers included Sui (SUI), which advanced 22.84% to 1.01 USD, and Bittensor (TAO), up 12.87% to 285.03 USD. Dogecoin (DOGE) increased 12.55% to 0.095981 USD, while NEAR Protocol (NEAR) gained 10.33% to 4.05 USD. Rain (RAIN:38341) and Cardano (ADA) both rose by just over 9%, reaching 0.014114 USD and 0.24347 USD respectively. Shiba Inu (SHIB) climbed 9.37% to 0.000006 USD, and Litecoin (LTC) was up 9.04% to 62.30 USD.

Solana (SOL) advanced 8.74% to 117.65 USD, Stellar (XLM) increased 8.59% to 0.209296 USD, and XRP (XRP) moved up 7.86% to 1.49 USD. The remaining 39 coins among the 51 largest tracked moved less than 5% during the same period and are not listed here.

Coin17h changePrice (USD)Market cap
Pepe (PEPE:24478)+24.50%0.0000052.0bn
Sui (SUI)+22.84%1.014.1bn
Bittensor (TAO)+12.87%285.033.1bn
Dogecoin (DOGE)+12.55%0.09598116.3bn
NEAR Protocol (NEAR)+10.33%4.055.3bn
Rain (RAIN:38341)+10.24%0.0141148.8bn
Cardano (ADA)+9.69%0.243478.8bn
Shiba Inu (SHIB)+9.37%0.0000063.5bn
Litecoin (LTC)+9.04%62.304.8bn
Solana (SOL)+8.74%117.6568.2bn
Stellar (XLM)+8.59%0.2092967.1bn
XRP (XRP)+7.86%1.4992.5bn

Moves are measured over the 17 hours to 22:10 UTC on 21 September 2026, against the price this desk recorded at the previous reading. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price: these are point-in-time readings, and market capitalisation is the price above multiplied by circulating supply. This report says what moved, not why. How we cover markets.