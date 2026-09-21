Pepe leads gains as 12 major cryptocurrencies rise over 5%

Over the 17 hours to 22:10 UTC on 21 September 2026, 12 of the 51 largest cryptocurrencies recorded price increases of more than 5%. Pepe (PEPE:24478) was the largest gainer, rising 24.50% to 0.000005 USD, with a market capitalisation of 2.0 billion USD. No coin in this group fell by more than 5% during the period.
Other notable movers included Sui (SUI), which advanced 22.84% to 1.01 USD, and Bittensor (TAO), up 12.87% to 285.03 USD. Dogecoin (DOGE) increased 12.55% to 0.095981 USD, while NEAR Protocol (NEAR) gained 10.33% to 4.05 USD. Rain (RAIN:38341) and Cardano (ADA) both rose by just over 9%, reaching 0.014114 USD and 0.24347 USD respectively. Shiba Inu (SHIB) climbed 9.37% to 0.000006 USD, and Litecoin (LTC) was up 9.04% to 62.30 USD.
Solana (SOL) advanced 8.74% to 117.65 USD, Stellar (XLM) increased 8.59% to 0.209296 USD, and XRP (XRP) moved up 7.86% to 1.49 USD. The remaining 39 coins among the 51 largest tracked moved less than 5% during the same period and are not listed here.
|Coin
|17h change
|Price (USD)
|Market cap
|Pepe (PEPE:24478)
|+24.50%
|0.000005
|2.0bn
|Sui (SUI)
|+22.84%
|1.01
|4.1bn
|Bittensor (TAO)
|+12.87%
|285.03
|3.1bn
|Dogecoin (DOGE)
|+12.55%
|0.095981
|16.3bn
|NEAR Protocol (NEAR)
|+10.33%
|4.05
|5.3bn
|Rain (RAIN:38341)
|+10.24%
|0.014114
|8.8bn
|Cardano (ADA)
|+9.69%
|0.24347
|8.8bn
|Shiba Inu (SHIB)
|+9.37%
|0.000006
|3.5bn
|Litecoin (LTC)
|+9.04%
|62.30
|4.8bn
|Solana (SOL)
|+8.74%
|117.65
|68.2bn
|Stellar (XLM)
|+8.59%
|0.209296
|7.1bn
|XRP (XRP)
|+7.86%
|1.49
|92.5bn
Moves are measured over the 17 hours to 22:10 UTC on 21 September 2026, against the price this desk recorded at the previous reading. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price: these are point-in-time readings, and market capitalisation is the price above multiplied by circulating supply. This report says what moved, not why. How we cover markets.