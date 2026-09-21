Pepe leads gains as 12 major cryptocurrencies rise over 5%

Over the 17 hours to 22:10 UTC on 21 September 2026, 12 of the 51 largest cryptocurrencies recorded price increases of more than 5%. Pepe (PEPE:24478) was the largest gainer, rising 24.50% to 0.000005 USD, with a market capitalisation of 2.0 billion USD. No coin in this group fell by more than 5% during the period.

Other notable movers included Sui (SUI), which advanced 22.84% to 1.01 USD, and Bittensor (TAO), up 12.87% to 285.03 USD. Dogecoin (DOGE) increased 12.55% to 0.095981 USD, while NEAR Protocol (NEAR) gained 10.33% to 4.05 USD. Rain (RAIN:38341) and Cardano (ADA) both rose by just over 9%, reaching 0.014114 USD and 0.24347 USD respectively. Shiba Inu (SHIB) climbed 9.37% to 0.000006 USD, and Litecoin (LTC) was up 9.04% to 62.30 USD.

Solana (SOL) advanced 8.74% to 117.65 USD, Stellar (XLM) increased 8.59% to 0.209296 USD, and XRP (XRP) moved up 7.86% to 1.49 USD. The remaining 39 coins among the 51 largest tracked moved less than 5% during the same period and are not listed here.

Coin 17h change Price (USD) Market cap Pepe (PEPE:24478) +24.50% 0.000005 2.0bn Sui (SUI) +22.84% 1.01 4.1bn Bittensor (TAO) +12.87% 285.03 3.1bn Dogecoin (DOGE) +12.55% 0.095981 16.3bn NEAR Protocol (NEAR) +10.33% 4.05 5.3bn Rain (RAIN:38341) +10.24% 0.014114 8.8bn Cardano (ADA) +9.69% 0.24347 8.8bn Shiba Inu (SHIB) +9.37% 0.000006 3.5bn Litecoin (LTC) +9.04% 62.30 4.8bn Solana (SOL) +8.74% 117.65 68.2bn Stellar (XLM) +8.59% 0.209296 7.1bn XRP (XRP) +7.86% 1.49 92.5bn

Moves are measured over the 17 hours to 22:10 UTC on 21 September 2026, against the price this desk recorded at the previous reading. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price: these are point-in-time readings, and market capitalisation is the price above multiplied by circulating supply. This report says what moved, not why. How we cover markets.