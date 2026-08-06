Wizz Air Posts First-Quarter Operating Loss Driven by Fuel Costs and Weak Fares
Wizz Air's First-Quarter Financial Performance Overview
Reported Losses and Contributing Factors
Impact of Rising Fuel Costs
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Budget airline Wizz Air reported a first-quarter operating loss of €183.3 million on Thursday, as soaring fuel costs and weak fares stemming from the Iran war hurt earnings at one of Europe's more vulnerable carriers.
Market Vulnerability and Fare Weakness
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)