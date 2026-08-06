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Swisscom posts 3.3% rise in half-year core profit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Swisscom posts 3.3% rise in half-year core profit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Swisscom posts higher core profit as Italy merger brings in savings

Swisscom's Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

Core Profit Growth Driven by Cost Efficiency

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Telecoms group Swisscom reported a higher half-year core profit on Thursday, boosted by cost efficiency measures and savings related to its Vodafone Italia acquisition last year.

EBITDAaL Performance in 2026

The Swiss group's lease-adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDAaL, rose 3.3% to 2.56 billion Swiss francs ($3.17 billion) in the first half of 2026, compared with 2.47 billion francs in the same period last year.

Management Outlook

CEO Christoph Aeschlimann said in a statement the company was on track to achieve its full-year guidance.

Impact of Vodafone Italia Merger

Cost Synergies and Integration Progress

Integration of Vodafone Italia remains on track, generating €166 million in cost synergies in the first half of the year, with the combined Italian business set to meet the savings target of €300 million by the end of the year, the company said.

Acquisition Timeline

The acquisition was completed in January 2025 through the full integration of Vodafone Italia with Swisscom's Italian subsidiary Fastweb.

Strategic Importance of the Merger

The merger marked an important strategic shift for Swisscom, transforming Italy from a secondary growth market into a much larger pillar of its business alongside its mature home market.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8076 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • H1 2026 EBITDAaL increased to CHF 2.56 bn from CHF 2.47 bn in H1 2025, a 3.3% rise (swisscom.ch).
  • The boost stems from efficiency savings and integration benefits following Swisscom’s acquisition and merger of Vodafone Italia into Fastweb, progressing according to plan (swisscom.ch).
  • Swisscom reaffirmed guidance for full‑year 2026: EBITDAaL of CHF 5.0–5.1 billion, operating free cash flow around CHF 2.0 billion and a proposed dividend increase to CHF 27 per share contingent on meeting targets (swisscom.ch).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Swisscom's half-year core profit in 2026?
Swisscom's lease-adjusted EBITDAaL rose 3.3% to 2.56 billion Swiss francs in the first half of 2026.
What contributed to Swisscom's profit increase?
The rise was driven by cost efficiency measures and savings from the Vodafone Italia acquisition.
How does Swisscom's 2026 profit compare to last year?
Swisscom's core profit increased from 2.47 billion francs in the same period last year to 2.56 billion francs.
What exchange rate was reported for the Swiss franc to the US dollar?
The exchange rate reported was $1 to 0.8076 Swiss francs.
Who reported and edited the Swisscom earnings news?
The article was reported by Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk and edited by Milla Nissi-Prussak.

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