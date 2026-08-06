Swisscom posts higher core profit as Italy merger brings in savings

Swisscom's Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

Core Profit Growth Driven by Cost Efficiency

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Telecoms group Swisscom reported a higher half-year core profit on Thursday, boosted by cost efficiency measures and savings related to its Vodafone Italia acquisition last year.

EBITDAaL Performance in 2026

The Swiss group's lease-adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDAaL, rose 3.3% to 2.56 billion Swiss francs ($3.17 billion) in the first half of 2026, compared with 2.47 billion francs in the same period last year.

Management Outlook

CEO Christoph Aeschlimann said in a statement the company was on track to achieve its full-year guidance.

Impact of Vodafone Italia Merger

Cost Synergies and Integration Progress

Integration of Vodafone Italia remains on track, generating €166 million in cost synergies in the first half of the year, with the combined Italian business set to meet the savings target of €300 million by the end of the year, the company said.

Acquisition Timeline

The acquisition was completed in January 2025 through the full integration of Vodafone Italia with Swisscom's Italian subsidiary Fastweb.

Strategic Importance of the Merger

The merger marked an important strategic shift for Swisscom, transforming Italy from a secondary growth market into a much larger pillar of its business alongside its mature home market.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8076 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)