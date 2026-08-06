GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Renk books record orders but holds guidance steady - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Renk books record orders but holds guidance steady

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Renk Achieves Record Quarterly Orders but Maintains Steady 2024 Guidance

Renk Group's Financial Performance and Market Outlook

Record-Breaking Quarterly Order Intake

Aug 6 (Reuters) - German defence supplier Renk Group AG booked its strongest quarterly order intake on record between April and June, lifting its backlog to 7.4 billion euros ($8.55 billion), the company said on Thursday.

Steady Full-Year Guidance Amid Market Uncertainty

The company held its full-year guidance steady as investors weigh how quickly Europe's rearmament boom will translate into earnings and cash flow.

Key Products and Second Quarter Highlights

Renk, which makes transmissions for the Leopard 2 and Puma armoured vehicles as well as naval propulsion systems, said order intake in the second quarter was the highest ever recorded for the company in a single quarter, at 612.8 million euros.

First-Half Performance and Demand Drivers

That lifted first-half order intake to around 1.2 billion euros, supported by strong demand from defence customers and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.9 times.

Investor Sentiment and Market Challenges

The results come as Renk shares have fallen more than 45% from their October 2025 peak despite a surge in orders. Investors are increasingly demanding evidence that Europe's defence spending boom is translating into earnings and cash flow, rather than simply larger order books.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8659 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer and Tristan Veyet in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Record Q2 orders of €612.8 m push backlog to €7.4 bn, near Q1’s €6.9 bn level
  • Full-year revenue and adjusted EBIT guidance reaffirmed, mirroring Q1 stance despite strong order momentum
  • Investors remain cautious: strong backlog growth hasn’t yet led to proportional earnings or free cash flow gains

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Renk Group's record order intake in Q2 2024?
Renk Group reported a highest-ever quarterly order intake of 612.8 million euros in Q2 2024.
What is the current order backlog for Renk Group?
Renk's order backlog reached 7.4 billion euros as of the end of June 2024.
Did Renk Group change its full-year financial guidance?
No, Renk Group maintained its full-year financial guidance despite the strong order intake.
What products does Renk Group manufacture?
Renk produces transmissions for Leopard 2 and Puma armoured vehicles as well as naval propulsion systems.
Why are investors cautious despite Renk's surge in orders?
Investors want proof that increased defence spending will boost earnings and cash flow, not just enlarge order books.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Explainer-What we know about North Korean forces joining Russia's war against Ukraine

Explainer-What we know about North Korean forces joining Russia's war against Ukraine

Image for Partners Group in talks to buy beauty and wellness brand Aroma-Zone

Partners Group in talks to buy beauty and wellness brand Aroma-Zone

Image for Power completely restored in South Caucasus nation of Georgia after blackout

Power completely restored in South Caucasus nation of Georgia after blackout

Image for UK pollster YouGov names Kantar executive Wayne Levings as next CEO

UK pollster YouGov names Kantar executive Wayne Levings as next CEO

Image for UK's Harbour Energy lifts annual production and cash outlook

UK's Harbour Energy lifts annual production and cash outlook

Image for Spain's 'Galactic Shepherd' to watch total eclipse from DIY observatory

Spain's 'Galactic Shepherd' to watch total eclipse from DIY observatory

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's homebuilder Persimmon lifts annual home delivery forecast to top of expected range
UK's homebuilder Persimmon lifts annual home delivery forecast to top of expected range
Image for UK recruiter Michael Page's interim profit jumps on Asia, Americas growth
UK recruiter Michael Page's interim profit jumps on Asia, Americas growth
Image for Ad group WPP reports 4.7% like-for-like drop in first-half adjusted revenue
Ad group WPP reports 4.7% like-for-like drop in first-half adjusted revenue
Image for German industrial orders rise more than expected in June
German industrial orders rise more than expected in June
Image for Wizz Air reports first-quarter operating loss on fuel costs, weak fares
Wizz Air reports first-quarter operating loss on fuel costs, weak fares
Image for Record low gas stocks expose Europe to risk of price spikes
Record low gas stocks expose Europe to risk of price spikes
Image for Medicover to sell India hospital business to KKR for €1.2 billion
Medicover to sell India hospital business to KKR for €1.2 billion
Image for Maurel & Prom reports 78% jump in half-year net income driven by crude prices
Maurel & Prom reports 78% jump in half-year net income driven by crude prices
Image for Gulf shipping traffic down after Houthis say they attacked Saudi tanker
Gulf shipping traffic down after Houthis say they attacked Saudi tanker
Image for Persil-maker Henkel raises organic growth guidance for 2026
Persil-maker Henkel raises organic growth guidance for 2026
Image for Rheinmetall scales down 2026 sales outlook on scrapped frigate programme
Rheinmetall scales down 2026 sales outlook on scrapped frigate programme
Image for BPER upgrades 2028 goals, targeting €7.5 billion shareholder payouts
BPER upgrades 2028 goals, targeting €7.5 billion shareholder payouts
View All Finance Posts