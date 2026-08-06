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Finance

UK's Harbour Energy lifts annual production and cash outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Harbour Energy Boosts Production and Free Cash Flow Projections for 2026

Harbour Energy's Upgraded Financial and Production Outlook

Record First-Half Output and Market Conditions

Aug 6 (Reuters) - British oil and gas producer Harbour Energy raised its annual free cash flow and production forecasts for the second time this year on Thursday after record first-half output and higher oil and gas prices.

Revised Free Cash Flow and Shareholder Returns

Increased Free Cash Flow Forecast

The London-listed company raised its free cash flow outlook to $1.8 billion from $1.4 billion, which will help the group return at least $800 million to shareholders for 2026, starting with a $250 million buyback announced on Thursday.

Production Forecast for 2026

The company now expects 2026 production of 490,000-500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from its previous forecast of 480,000-500,000 boepd.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia and Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Free cash flow outlook raised to $1.8 billion, up from $1.4 billion earlier this year — reflecting operational strength and buoyant commodity prices (harbourenergy.com).
  • Production guidance for 2026 increased to 490,000–500,000 boepd, up from the prior 480,000–500,000 boepd range (harbourenergy.com).
  • Company announces $250 million buyback as part of plans to return at least $800 million to shareholders in 2026 (harbourenergy.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Harbour Energy's new free cash flow outlook?
Harbour Energy raised its free cash flow outlook to $1.8 billion, up from $1.4 billion.
What shareholder returns has Harbour Energy announced?
The company plans to return at least $800 million to shareholders by 2026, starting with a $250 million buyback.
Which market is Harbour Energy listed on?
Harbour Energy is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

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