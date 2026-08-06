Prosiebensat.1 Q2 Earnings Exceed Forecasts With Strong Cost Management
Prosiebensat.1 Reports Strong Q2 Financial Results
Core Profit Surpasses Expectations
Aug 6 - German media group Prosiebensat.1 on Thursday reported second quarter core profit above expectations, driven by a significant decline in costs.
EBITDA Performance and Analyst Consensus
The company, controlled by Italy's MFE, said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were €80 million ($92.38 million), compared with a company-provided consensus of €65 million.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8660 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Cian Muenster, editing Izabela Niemiec)