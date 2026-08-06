Wayne Levings to Succeed Stephan Shakespeare as YouGov CEO in 2027

Leadership Transition and Company Outlook at YouGov

Aug 6 (Reuters) - British polling firm YouGov said on Thursday that Wayne Levings, a senior executive at peer Kantar, will succeed co-founder Stephan Shakespeare as chief executive next year.

Details of Wayne Levings' Appointment

Here are more details:

Levings' Role and Timeline

• Levings will join YouGov, which provides brand-tracking and marketing campaign analytics, as CEO-designate on November 1 and assume the chief's role in February 2027.

Levings' Professional Background

• He is currently Kantar's global chief client officer and CEO Americas, and has previously led the company's Asia Pacific, North America and Kantar Retail businesses since joining those leadership ranks in 2009.

YouGov's Financial and Strategic Updates

Revenue Forecast

• Separately, YouGov retained its annual forecast of a low-single-digit revenue growth.

Loan Facility and Strategic Review

• The company had agreed to amended terms for its loan facility, giving it more flexibility to carry on the strategic review of its Shopper division, launched in March.

Market Challenges

• YouGov is contending with a slowdown in advertising spending as companies reassess budgets due to the growing adoption of AI tools.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)