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Finance

UK pollster YouGov names Kantar executive Wayne Levings as next CEO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Wayne Levings to Succeed Stephan Shakespeare as YouGov CEO in 2027

Leadership Transition and Company Outlook at YouGov

Aug 6 (Reuters) - British polling firm YouGov said on Thursday that Wayne Levings, a senior executive at peer Kantar, will succeed co-founder Stephan Shakespeare as chief executive next year.

Details of Wayne Levings' Appointment

Here are more details:

Levings' Role and Timeline

• Levings will join YouGov, which provides brand-tracking and marketing campaign analytics, as CEO-designate on November 1 and assume the chief's role in February 2027.

Levings' Professional Background

• He is currently Kantar's global chief client officer and CEO Americas, and has previously led the company's Asia Pacific, North America and Kantar Retail businesses since joining those leadership ranks in 2009.

YouGov's Financial and Strategic Updates

Revenue Forecast

• Separately, YouGov retained its annual forecast of a low-single-digit revenue growth.

Loan Facility and Strategic Review

• The company had agreed to amended terms for its loan facility, giving it more flexibility to carry on the strategic review of its Shopper division, launched in March.

Market Challenges

• YouGov is contending with a slowdown in advertising spending as companies reassess budgets due to the growing adoption of AI tools.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Wayne Levings brings extensive global experience from Kantar, having led its Americas, Asia–Pacific, North America and Retail businesses and currently serving as Global Chief Client Officer and CEO, Americas (heroes.involverolemodels.org)
  • He will join YouGov as CEO-designate on November 1, 2026, and formally take over as CEO in February 2027 (reddit.com)
  • YouGov maintains its forecast of low-single-digit revenue growth and has secured amended loan facility terms to support its Shopper division strategic review amid advertising slowdowns driven by increased AI adoption (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the next CEO of YouGov?
Wayne Levings, a senior executive at Kantar, will be the next CEO of YouGov.
When will Wayne Levings join YouGov?
Wayne Levings will join YouGov as CEO-designate on November 1 and become CEO in February 2027.
Who is Wayne Levings replacing as YouGov CEO?
Wayne Levings will succeed co-founder Stephan Shakespeare as YouGov CEO.
What is YouGov's revenue outlook?
YouGov has retained its annual forecast of low-single-digit revenue growth.
What business challenges is YouGov facing?
YouGov is contending with a slowdown in advertising spending as companies reassess budgets due to increased adoption of AI tools.

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