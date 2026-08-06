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Spain's 'Galactic Shepherd' to watch total eclipse from DIY observatory - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain's 'Galactic Shepherd' to watch total eclipse from DIY observatory

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Galactic Shepherd of Spain Gears Up For First Total Solar Eclipse in a Century

Retired Shepherd Prepares for Historic Celestial Event

By Silvio Castellanos

Inspiration and Early Fascination With the Skies

SAN AGUSTIN DEL POZO, Spain, Aug 6 (Reuters) - In a tiny Spanish farming village, retired shepherd Joaquin Tapioles is preparing to watch next week's first-in-a-century total solar eclipse from the observatory he built after being inspired by the mysteries of the skies as a boy.

The first total eclipse visible from the Iberian peninsula since 1912 is set to draw skywatchers from across Spain and abroad.

The Galactic Shepherd and His Observatory

A self-taught astronomer who goes by the nickname the "Galactic Shepherd", Tapioles, 67, will be watching with his family on August 12 from the rotating dome that juts out among San Agustin del Pozo's red-brick buildings.

He operates the telescope he designed and assembled himself using a video game controller to track the sky.

Sharing the Passion and Family Moments

And while he loves to share his decades-long passion with visitors who have donated to his project over the years, he wants to allow his family time to savour the moment.

"If people come to the observatory, I'll be more focused on making sure they see it than on watching it myself, and I'll end up missing it," he said. "I'll be watching it with my family."

Origins of a Lifelong Fascination

Tapioles said his fascination with the night sky began as a child while helping his father tend sheep before dawn.

"One time, we saw a meteor shower, and that's my first memory of being fascinated by what I was seeing. My father used to say they were stars falling from the sky," he said.

Recognition and Future Astronomical Events

Contributions to Space Exploration

Tapioles proudly displays a NASA sticker on his telescope, a reminder of his contribution to the Deep Impact mission to Comet Tempel 1, launched in 2005. Like many amateur astronomers, he helped collect observations used to support the project, earning recognition from the U.S. space agency.

Upcoming Eclipses in Spain

Spain is set to experience another total solar eclipse on August 2 next year - the longest one in Europe in the 21st century - and an annular eclipse in January 2028, completing the so-called "Iberian Eclipse Trio".

(Reporting by Silvio Castellanos and Michael Gore; Writing by Javi West Larrañaga; Editing by David Latona and Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • August 12, 2026 marks the first total solar eclipse visible from mainland Spain and the Iberian Peninsula since about 1912
  • The eclipse inaugurates the “Iberian Eclipse Trio”—a total eclipse in 2026, another in August 2027 (longest in Europe this century), and an annular eclipse in January 2028
  • The event is driving significant interest—from amateur astronomers like Tapioles to national preparations including telecom infrastructure, tourism boosts, and official observation sites

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Spain's 'Galactic Shepherd'?
Joaquin Tapioles, a retired shepherd and self-taught astronomer in San Agustin del Pozo, Spain, known for his passion for astronomy and DIY observatory.
When is the total solar eclipse visible from Spain?
The total solar eclipse will be visible on August 12, marking the first one on the Iberian peninsula since 1912.
How did Joaquin Tapioles build his observatory?
Joaquin Tapioles designed and assembled his observatory using his astronomy knowledge and operates the telescope with a video game controller.
Has Joaquin Tapioles contributed to any space missions?
Yes, he helped collect astronomical observations supporting NASA’s Deep Impact mission to Comet Tempel 1, earning recognition from the agency.
When will Spain experience its next solar eclipse events?
Spain will see another total solar eclipse on August 2 next year and an annular eclipse in January 2028.

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