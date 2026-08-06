Persimmon Raises 2026 Home Delivery Forecast Amid Market Challenges

Persimmon's Performance and Market Outlook

Annual Home Delivery Forecast and Financial Expectations

Aug 6 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Persimmon said on Thursday it expects its annual home deliveries to be at the top of its prior forecast range, supported by robust first-half volume growth, but warned that rising costs might not be fully offset in 2027.

Market Conditions Impacting the UK Housing Sector

The UK housing market, already grappling with easing demand amid elevated mortgage rates and high inflation, is now tackling rising material costs in the fallout of the Iran conflict, although Persimmon's in-house production model had so far left it more resilient than its peers.

Cost Mitigation Strategies and Inflation Impact

Persimmon said actions to mitigate costs, including procurement and overhead savings, are underway, but estimated the impact of increased inflation could be around £40 million ($53.83 million) to £50 million over the next 18 months before mitigation.

2026 Home Completions and Profit Guidance

For 2026, it now expects to deliver around 12,500 home completions, at the upper end of the previous forecast, with underlying pre-tax profit in line with market expectations of £454 million.

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(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)