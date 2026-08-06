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UK's homebuilder Persimmon lifts annual home delivery forecast to top of expected range - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's homebuilder Persimmon lifts annual home delivery forecast to top of expected range

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Persimmon Raises 2026 Home Delivery Forecast Amid Market Challenges

Persimmon's Performance and Market Outlook

Annual Home Delivery Forecast and Financial Expectations

Aug 6 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Persimmon said on Thursday it expects its annual home deliveries to be at the top of its prior forecast range, supported by robust first-half volume growth, but warned that rising costs might not be fully offset in 2027. 

Market Conditions Impacting the UK Housing Sector

The UK housing market, already grappling with easing demand amid elevated mortgage rates and high inflation, is now tackling rising material costs in the fallout of the Iran conflict, although Persimmon's in-house production model had so far left it more resilient than its peers.

Cost Mitigation Strategies and Inflation Impact

Persimmon said actions to mitigate costs, including procurement and overhead savings, are underway, but estimated the impact of increased inflation could be around £40 million ($53.83 million) to £50 million over the next 18 months before mitigation.

2026 Home Completions and Profit Guidance

For 2026, it now expects to deliver around 12,500 home completions, at the upper end of the previous forecast, with underlying pre-tax profit in line with market expectations of £454 million.

($1 = 0.7431 pounds)

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Persimmon upgrades its 2026 completions forecast to around 12,500 homes and projects pre‑tax profits in line with consensus (~£454m). (persimmonhomes.com)
  • The builder anticipates £40–50 million of cost inflation over the next 18 months despite mitigation efforts, reflecting elevated material and energy prices tied to the Iran conflict. (rics.org)
  • UK housing market faces broader headwinds—rising mortgage rates, high inflation, and weakened demand—while Persimmon’s in‑house production model gives it relative resilience. (persimmonhomes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors support Persimmon's improved delivery outlook?
Robust first-half volume growth and Persimmon's in-house production model have contributed to a more resilient outlook.
How is Persimmon addressing rising material and inflation costs?
The company is implementing procurement and overhead savings to help mitigate increased inflation and material costs.
What is the estimated financial impact of increased inflation for Persimmon?
The impact could be around £40 million to £50 million over the next 18 months, subject to mitigation efforts.

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