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Gulf shipping traffic down after Houthis say they attacked Saudi tanker - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Gulf shipping traffic down after Houthis say they attacked Saudi tanker

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Gulf Shipping Traffic Drops Sharply After Houthi Attack on Saudi Tanker

Significant Reduction in Maritime Traffic Through Key Gulf Chokepoints

NEW DELHI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab-el-Mandeb strait, the key maritime chokepoints in the Gulf, reduced significantly on Wednesday from the previous day, shipping data showed.

Strait of Hormuz: Vessel Movements Plummet

Just two vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz, including a Panama-flagged coal-laden carrier entering the waterway and another commodity Marshall Islands-flagged vessel exiting, shipping data from Kpler showed, down from eight vessels a day earlier.

Pre-Conflict Shipping Volumes

Roughly 130 to 140 ships would typically transit the waterway before the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran began on February 28 and Iran responded by closing the strait.

Bab el-Mandeb: Shipping Activity Nearly Halted

In the Bab el-Mandeb, only one commodity vessel, a Bahamas-flagged dry bulk carrier, crossed the strait on Wednesday, Kpler data showed, down from 20 the previous day. 

Houthi Missile Attacks and Naval Blockade

Details of the Attacks

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Wednesday they had launched a missile attack on a Saudi oil tanker off the coast of the kingdom's Red Sea port city of Yanbu and another missile attack on a Saudi oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden.

Saudi Response

There was no confirmation from Saudi Arabia on either incident.

Houthi-Imposed Naval Blockade

The Houthis have imposed a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea since last month in response to what they described as a Saudi siege on Yemen, an allegation Riyadh has denied.

(Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Transit through the Strait of Hormuz plunged to just two vessels—far below the pre‑conflict average of 130–150 a day, indicating an over 90% collapse in traffic.
  • Only one vessel crossed Bab‑el‑Mandeb—a sharp decline from normal levels (~8 tanker crossings or ~70 total vessels per day), underscoring the impact of Houthi maritime blockade.
  • Houthis’ claimed missile attacks on Saudi tankers, though not confirmed by Riyadh, have intensified regional maritime insecurity and pressured global shipping routes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the decline in Gulf shipping traffic?
Shipping traffic declined after Yemen's Houthi group claimed missile attacks on Saudi oil tankers and imposed a naval blockade.
Which maritime chokepoints saw reduced vessel traffic?
The Strait of Hormuz and Bab-el-Mandeb strait both experienced significantly reduced vessel transit.
How many vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday?
Only two vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz that day, down from eight on the previous day.
What is the usual volume of vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz?
Typically, about 130 to 140 ships transit the Strait of Hormuz per day before recent conflicts.
Did Saudi Arabia confirm the Houthi attacks?
No, there was no confirmation from Saudi Arabia regarding the claimed Houthi missile attacks.

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